Soccer Team T-Shirt Order Form

This Soccer Team T-Shirt Order Form template helps coaches and team managers collect custom jersey orders from players and families. The template includes player information, size selection, design customization, and delivery options, and can be adapted for any sports team apparel needs.

T his free soccer team t-shirt order form makes it easier to organize team uniform orders and avoid sizing mistakes. Add your logo, company name, t-shirt images, and customize the form colors to fit your organization. For 18+ teams, replace parent/guardian mentions.

Team Information

Team Name * Season/Year *

Coach/Manager Name *

Player Information

Player Name * Parent/Guardian Name *

Phone * Email *

T-Shirt Details

Jersey Number

Leave blank if numbers will be assigned later

T-Shirt Size *

Youth t-shirts - $30, adult - $35.

Design Option *

Design Option A Team Logo Only

B Name + Number

C Name Only

Name on Jersey *

How should the name appear on the jersey?

Order & Delivery

Quantity *

Most orders are for 1 shirt. Add extra quantity if you want backup shirts or family members want team shirts too.

Delivery Method *

Delivery Method A Pick up at practice

B Mail to home address (+$3.50)

Special Requests

Parent Signature *

Parent or guardian signature