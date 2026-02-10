Templates
Soccer Team T-Shirt Order Form

This Soccer Team T-Shirt Order Form template helps coaches and team managers collect custom jersey orders from players and families. The template includes player information, size selection, design customization, and delivery options, and can be adapted for any sports team apparel needs.
This free soccer team t-shirt order form makes it easier to organize team uniform orders and avoid sizing mistakes. Add your logo, company name, t-shirt images, and customize the form colors to fit your organization. For 18+ teams, replace parent/guardian mentions.
Team Information

Team Name

Season/Year

Coach/Manager Name

Player Information

Player Name

Parent/Guardian Name

Phone

Email

T-Shirt Details

Jersey Number

Leave blank if numbers will be assigned later

T-Shirt Size

Youth t-shirts - $30, adult - $35.

Design Option

A
B
C

Name on Jersey

How should the name appear on the jersey?

Order & Delivery

Quantity

Most orders are for 1 shirt. Add extra quantity if you want backup shirts or family members want team shirts too.

Delivery Method

A
B

Special Requests

Parent Signature

