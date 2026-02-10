Uniform Order Form Template

This Uniform Order Form Template helps organizations collect employee and student uniform orders efficiently. The template includes personal details, uniform piece selection, sizing information, and delivery preferences, and can be customized for different workplace or school uniform requirements.

This free uniform order form template simplifies bulk uniform ordering and ensures proper sizing and delivery coordination. Customize the form with your organization's branding, colors, logo, and images. You can also use this form for employee uniform orders.

Personal Information

Student Name * Student ID *

Parent/Guardian Name *

Email Address * Phone Number *

Uniform Requirements

Uniform Type *

Uniform Type Polo Shirt

Dress Shirt

Pants

Skirt

Jacket/Blazer

Delivery Method *

Delivery Method Pick up at office/school

Mail to home address (+$4.50)

Deliver to workplace (+$4.50)

Urgency *

Urgency Standard delivery (2-3 weeks)

Rush order (1 week - additional fee may apply)

Special Requirements

Payment

Uniform costs will be processed through payroll deduction/school billing. You'll receive confirmation once your order is processed and sizes are confirmed with our uniform supplier.

If your requested sizes are unavailable, we'll contact you with alternative options before placing the order.

Parent/Guardian Signature *