While Framer offers its own native Forms feature, some users are hitting a wall when looking for advanced features like multi-step forms, file uploads or conditional logic. Tally is the simplest way to build, customize, and embed forms in your Framer site. Create any type of form in seconds, and collect unlimited responses for free. ✔ Unlimited forms & responses for free ✔ Embed forms on Framer in seconds ✔ Add file uploads, logic, multi-step flows,… Try out Tally, it’s free

Why use Tally forms in Framer?

Framer’s native form builder is perfect for simple forms. But if you want more power, flexibility, and integrations, Tally is your answer.

Tally gives you all the tools you wish Framer’s form builder had.

🧭 Create multi-step forms for onboarding or surveys

💬 Add conditional logic to show or hide fields dynamically

📎 Let people upload files (resumes, screenshots, anything)

📊 Use calculated fields to make price or quote calculators

🤖 Block out spam submissions with reCAPTCHA

⚡ Connect to other tools like Notion, Slack, or Airtable

📈 Manage everything from one clean response dashboard

📧 Automate emails or Slack messages when someone submits

Everything works inside your Framer site through a single plugin. No coding, no limits.

How to embed a Tally form in Framer

Adding your Tally form to Framer is quick and effortless.

You’ll have a fully working form on your Framer website in less than a minute.

Here’s how:

1. Create a form in seconds

2. Embed your Tally form into Framer

In Framer click the Framer icon (top left) and go to Plugins → Browse all → Search for Tally.

Paste your form URL, adjust your preferences and click Embed form .

Drag or copy and paste the form onto your canvas

Publish and you’re ready to collect data with your embedded Tally form.

3. Connect to your favorite tools

Automate your workflows and get more out of your form data with lots of free integrations

That’s it. Your form is fully integrated into your Framer site, ready to collect responses.

And if you want to reuse that same form across multiple pages or even outside Framer, you can. One form, one dashboard, endless possibilities.

When to choose Tally over Framer’s native forms

If all you need is a name and email field, Framer’s built-in forms are enough.

But as soon as you want to collect richer data or automate your workflows, Tally saves you time and headaches.

Use Tally when you want to:

Collect more than just basic contact info.

Add file uploads, conditional logic, or multi-step flows.

Manage all your form data in one place.

Send automated Slack alerts, emails, or CRM updates.

Let non-technical teammates make quick edits without involving engineering.

It’s the perfect mix of simplicity and power for teams that want flexibility without complexity.

Frequently asked questions

How do I embed a form into Framer?

Drag the Tally component into your Framer project, paste your form link, and publish your site. That’s it. Your form is live.

Can I send emails from a Framer form?

Yes. Tally can automatically send confirmation emails to respondents and notifications to your team.

Can I build a multi-step form in Framer?

Definitely. Tally supports multi-step forms. You can use it for onboarding, surveys, or quizzes. Whatever you’re building.

Can I build forms with file upload in Framer?

Yes, you can. Tally offers the file uploads up to 10MB in the free tier. Just embed your Tally form in Framer to use them. To collect larger files, upgrade to Tally Pro

What is the Framer Forms submission limit?

Framer’s native form builder feature has a form submission limit that is tied to their pricing. Free and Mini plans allow 50 submissions/month, the Basic plan allows 500/month, and the Pro plan allows 2.500/month. If you are looking for free, unlimited form submissions, you should try Tally instead.

Can I build a contact form in Framer?

Sure thing. Easily grab a template from our Gallery, set up your Contact Form in Tally and embed it in Framer.

Are Tally forms free when embedded in Framer?

Yes! Tally offers unlimited forms and submissions on the free plan. Pro plans add branding control, custom domains, and other extras.

Where can I see my form submissions?

All your responses are stored in the Tally dashboard, where you can view, filter, and export them.

Can I reuse the same form across pages?

Yes. You can embed the same Tally form on multiple Framer pages or even external sites, and all responses will appear in one place.