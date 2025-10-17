Create free forms for Notion

Tally is the simplest way to create unlimited forms, for free. Tally forms embed beautifully with Notion and our direct integration allows you to send form responses straight to your Notion database. ✔ Unlimited forms & responses for free ✔ Embed forms on Notion in seconds ✔ Send responses to a Notion database Try out Tally, it’s free

1. Embed your Tally form on Notion

/ command, then paste your Tally form URL on any Notion page to While Notion now offers its own form builder, Tally gives you advanced features such as conditional logic payments , and custom branding — all with a familiar Notion-like interface. Just start typing and insert form blocks with thecommand, then paste your Tally form URL on any Notion page to embed it

Want to learn more about Notion Forms and how it compares to Tally? Take a look at our guide here

2. Send form responses to Notion

No more need for Zapier or Make, send your Tally form responses straight to a Notion database with our direct Notion integration

3. Combine Notion with the power of Tally

Whether you need to collect signatures, accept payments, or prevent duplicate submissions, Tally's powerful features and integrations help you create advanced workflows that connect seamlessly with Notion.

Tally x Notion tutorials