Create free forms for Notion

Tally is the simplest way to create unlimited forms, for free. Tally forms embed beautifully with Notion and our direct integration allows you to send form responses straight to your Notion database.
✔ Unlimited forms & responses for free ✔ Embed forms on Notion in seconds ✔ Send responses to a Notion database
1. Embed your Tally form on Notion
While Notion now offers its own form builder, Tally gives you advanced features such as conditional logic, payments, and custom branding — all with a familiar Notion-like interface. Just start typing and insert form blocks with the
/ command, then paste your Tally form URL on any Notion page to embed it.
2. Send form responses to Notion
No more need for Zapier or Make, send your Tally form responses straight to a Notion database with our direct Notion integration.
Tally is a certified Notion technology partner and you can also find us in the Notion template gallery.
3. Combine Notion with the power of Tally
Whether you need to collect signatures, accept payments, or prevent duplicate submissions, Tally's powerful features and integrations help you create advanced workflows that connect seamlessly with Notion.
Collect signatures Accept e-signatures and streamline contract signing.
Customize your form Use our pre-made themes or create your own design.
Conditional logic & calculations Build smart forms that adapt based on prior inputs or external data.
Accept payments Create checkout forms without code using Stripe.
Duplicate submission prevention Keep data accurate by blocking repeat submissions (for free!).
File uploads (10MB) Collect images, PDFs, video and audio files.
Tally x Notion tutorials
Create a free Tally form
Just start typing, you don’t even need an account to try it out.