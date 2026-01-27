Webflow's form builder is powerful for design, but it has its limits. What happens when you need your form to adapt based on user input? conditional logic comes in and it's not something Webflow's native forms can handle. With Tally, you can build smart, adaptive forms in minutes, then embed them seamlessly into your Webflow site using the Code Embed component. No coding knowledge required. Maybe you want to reveal additional fields only when someone selects a specific option. Or hide irrelevant sections depending on their answers. That's wherecomes in and it's not something Webflow's native forms can handle. With Tally, you can build smart, adaptive forms in minutes, then embed them seamlessly into your Webflow site using the Code Embed component. No coding knowledge required.

Conditional logic is available for free to all Tally users.

How to create a Tally form with conditional logic

Type /logic to add conditional logic to your form. You can add conditions on any type of input block. Click : next to the logic block to remove, duplicate, add new, or wrap conditions in a group.

Use the cmd/ctrl + shift + L shortcut to add a conditional logic block under a selected input block.

Actions

After adding a conditional logic block to your form, you can select from six types of actions to trigger. You’ll find them in the Then dropdown.

Jump to page

Jump to page enables you to skip pages with questions that don't concern your respondents or to redirect them to a different enables you to skip pages with questions that don't concern your respondents or to redirect them to a different Thank you page

In the example below, the Jump to page is configured to redirect respondents under 18 to page 3 rather than continuing with the rest of the form flow.

It’s important to place the conditional logic block on the page where you want the jump action to trigger. The jump will only trigger when respondents click the “Next” or “Submit” button.

Rename pages

Renaming your pages makes it easier to identify your pages when installing page jumps in a lengthy form with a lot of pages. You can rename a page by clicking the page number.

Calculate a value

With calculated fields , you can use your respondents' answers to calculate (and display) scores, prices, or other values.

Make answers required

The Require answer option allows you to set a form field as required or not, depending on the respondent's input. For example, if a respondent wants to sign up for your newsletter, make the email input field required.

You can use the keyboard shortcut to make selected questions required: ctrl/cmd + shift + R

Show or hide blocks

You can show or hide one or multiple questions or answer options depending on your respondents’ answers. In the example below, an extra field will only show when the respondent answers ‘Other’.

You need first to create the hidden block. In the example, we used a short answer block. You can add it by typing /short . Then, click ⋮⋮ to open the block settings and click Hide .

Use the keyboard shortcut to hide selected blocks: ctrl/cmd + shift + H

To hide multiple blocks at once, simply drag to select them and open the block settings to hide all the selected blocks.

For the final step, Insert Conditional logic and choose the action Show or Hide blocks . Click the question title to select or de-select grouped blocks at once.

You can also hide answer options from multiple-choice questions, checkboxes, and dropdowns by following the steps above.

Hide button to disable completion

Using Hide button to disable completion , you can prevent respondents from submitting your form by hiding the submit button or the button to proceed to the next page.

Redirect to different URLs and Tally forms

You can redirect respondents to different websites, landing pages, or Tally forms upon form completion. For this, you’ll need to use conditional logic and calculated fields

You can also add hidden blocks to allow respondents to enter additional information before leaving the form for more comprehensive and trackable lead capture. As a result, the form creates an interactive landing page-like experience.

To learn more about redirecting to different URLs, read our redirect on completion guide

Embed your conditional logic form in Webflow

Now that your form is ready, you can publish it and go to the Share tab. There you can select the way in which you want to embed your form:

On the next screen, choose the right settings for your embed and then get the embed code from the button:

Go back into Webflow and drag a Code Embed element into your existing design or create a new blank page for a full page embed.

Simply paste the code snippet into the HTML Embed Code Editor that pops up. Click Save & close .

From the top right click Publish → Publish to Selected Domains and check out the published result.

Connect to your favorite tools with native integrations & automations

Now, where to send your form submissions to? With Tally you can automate workflows with ease. No more manual data entry or copy-pasting. Connect your form to Zapier, Notion, Airtable, Google Sheets, and 1000+ tools.

Relevant Resources