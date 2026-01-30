Webflow’s built-in forms are great for collecting basic info. But if you’ve ever tried to create a multi-step form, you know it’s not easy natively. With the Tally plugin for Webflow, that limitation disappears. You can easily build beautiful multi-step forms, embed them into your Webflow design, and give your visitors a smoother experience, all without code.

In Tally, you can add as many form pages as necessary — for free.

The problem: Webflow doesn’t natively support multi-step forms

There’s no option to add multiple steps, progress bars, or page transitions.

If you want that kind of experience, you’ll need to use a third-party form tool like Tally, which integrates seamlessly with Webflow.

How to create a multi-step form for Webflow in Tally

Go to Tally and create a new form.

To create another form page, type /page in your form editor. An automatic page divider and title will be inserted. Respondents will see any text or content you add below the line on the new page.

If you want your form to show one question per page, you’ll have to add a new page after each question. There are no limits on the number of pages or questions per page you can have.

/thank to insert one. This will be the last page respondents see after submitting the form—you can add any content there, from text to You can add a Thank you page by switching the toggle next to the last page or typingto insert one. This will be the last page respondents see after submitting the form—you can add any content there, from text to embeds

Auto-jump to the next page

When your page only contains one question per page, you can allow respondents to auto-jump to the next page without clicking the Next button. Instead, they can click one of the answer options and the form will automatically take them to the next question.

Auto-jump is only available for multiple choice, dropdown, rating, or linear scale questions.

Auto-jumping to the next page is disabled by default. To enable it:

Open the form you want to add auto-jump to

Click on Settings at the top of your navbar

Scroll down to the Behavior section

Toggle the Auto-jump to next page setting

Embed your Multi-step Form in Webflow

Now that your form is ready, you can publish it and go to the Share tab. There you can select the way in which you want to embed your form:

On the next screen, choose the right settings for your embed and then get the embed code from the button:

Go back into Webflow and drag a Code Embed element into your existing design or create a new blank page for a full page embed.

Simply paste the code snippet into the HTML Embed Code Editor that pops up. Click Save & close .

From the top right click Publish → Publish to Selected Domains and check out the published result.

Connect to your favorite tools with native integrations & automations

Now, where to send your form submissions to? With Tally you can automate workflows with ease. No more manual data entry or copy-pasting. Connect your form to Zapier, Notion, Airtable, Google Sheets, and 1000+ tools.

Why use a multi-page form?

Multi-step forms feel lighter, faster, and friendlier. They break longer forms into smaller, focused parts that people actually complete.

Use them for:

Onboarding flows

Surveys and quizzes

Sign-up or demo request forms

Lead qualification forms

Event registrations

By splitting your form into steps, you reduce drop-off and make completion feel effortless.

