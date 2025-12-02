Tally is the simplest way to build, customize, and embed forms in your Webflow site. Create any type of form in seconds, and collect unlimited responses for free.
✔ Unlimited forms & responses for free ✔ Embed forms on Webflow in seconds ✔ Create GDPR compliant forms
What can Tally do for Webflow users?
Build Any Form, No Limits
- From simple contact forms to advanced multi-step forms in Webflow, Tally lets you create anything — with no coding required.
- Add conditional logic, calculations, file uploads, and more.
Seamless Webflow Embeds
- Easily embed Tally forms in your Webflow pages — inline, full-page, or as a popup form in Webflow.
- Need a Webflow pop up form that captures leads without slowing down your site? Tally’s got you covered.
Fully Customizable Look & Feel
- Match your brand perfectly. Tweak fonts, colors, and layout — or keep it minimal.
- Forms look great on any device and blend smoothly with your Webflow design.
Native Integrations & Automation
- Connect your form to Zapier, Notion, Airtable, Google Sheets, and 1000+ tools.
- Automate workflows with ease. No more manual data entry or copy-pasting.
Popular use cases for Webflow + Tally users
- Easily design and embed popup contact forms
- Lead capture forms with multi-step experiences
- Newsletter signups with email marketing sync
- Surveys, quizzes, and feedback forms
- Event registration and payments
Common questions from Webflow users:
Can I build a popup contact form in Webflow?
Yes — with Tally, you can create a popup form in minutes and put it on your Webflow website with a simple code snippet. No developers needed.
How do I connect my Webflow form to other tools?
Tally offers built-in form integrations. Sync submissions to Google Sheets, trigger Slack alerts, or send data to your CRM — automatically.
Does Tally support multi-step forms in Webflow?
Absolutely. With Tally, building a
Webflow multi step form
is easy. Add steps, progress bars, and conditional paths to improve the user experience.
1. Create a form in seconds
Tally works like a text document, just start typing and insert form blocks with the
/ command. Open the design options to customize your form design.
Customize your form Use our pre-made themes or create your own design.
Conditional logic & calculations Build smart forms that adapt based on prior inputs or external data.
Duplicate submission prevention Keep data accurate by blocking repeat submissions (for free!).
Collect signatures Accept e-signatures and streamline contract signing.
Accept payments Create checkout forms without code using Stripe.
File uploads (10MB) Collect images, PDFs, video and audio files.
2. Embed your Tally form into Webflow
There are several ways to embed a Tally form into Webflow. You can either link to a form, embed your form or create a popup form.
3. Connect to your favorite tools
Automate your workflows and get more out of your form data with lots of free integrations.
