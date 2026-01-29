10 free consent form templates to use in Tally

If you offer services or activities that involve risk, or if your company needs permission to use content like photos, videos, or personal information, consent forms help you get clear approval upfront. Organizations and groups doing research also use consent forms so participants understand what they're agreeing to.

A good consent form template explains exactly what you're asking permission for and how information will be used.

Keep in mind that consent requirements vary by location and industry, especially if you're collecting health information, working with minors, or operating in regulated sectors. It's worth checking relevant local and national laws to make sure your forms meet your specific requirements.

What is a consent form?

A consent form documents permission before using someone's information, image, or involving them in activities that carry risk or require disclosure. These forms protect both parties by clearly outlining what's being agreed to, like photo usage rights or participation in research studies or physical activities.

Most consent forms capture essential details like contact information, specific permissions being granted, and any relevant health or safety considerations. They also include clear language about how information will be used and stored, plus an easy way for people to withdraw their consent later.

Consent forms help ensure everyone understands what they're agreeing to upfront, which prevents misunderstandings and protects your organization or brand from potential liability down the line.

Types of consent forms

Consent forms aren't one-size-fits-all. The type you need depends on your activity, who's involved, and what permissions you're seeking. Some situations call for detailed documentation, while others just need simple agreement. Here are the main types and when you'd typically use them.

Informed consent forms

These are for research and studies where people need complete understanding before deciding to participate. Think university research, surveys with sensitive topics, or any formal data collection where participants should understand exactly what they're agreeing to.

Data sharing consent forms

When you need to share someone's information with other companies or partners, these forms keep things transparent. They're particularly helpful for staying compliant with privacy laws while being upfront about how data gets used and protected.

Photo and recording consent forms

Cover situations where you're capturing photos, audio, or video content. Whether it's for professional photography, training sessions, interviews, or marketing materials, they set clear expectations about how the content will be used and where it might appear.

Social media consent forms

Used when businesses want to post content featuring customers, employees, or event participants on their social channels. They address platform-specific considerations like how the participant would like to be identified, content duration, and which social networks will be used.

Interview consent forms

Great for podcasters, journalists, and content creators who need clear permission to quote, publish, or share interview material. They address things like editing rights and how people want to be credited.

Parental consent forms

Required when children are involved in activities beyond regular school requirements. These parental consent forms cover safety, medical information, and emergency contacts and inform parents what their child will be doing.

Workshop and activity consent forms

Perfect for hands-on experiences that involves tools, equipment, or physical activity. They gather information about respondents’ medical conditions and physical limitations while addressing safety risks and liability concerns.

10 free consent form templates to use in Tally

Whether you need permission for recordings, data sharing, or participant activities, consent forms help you collect clear agreements. Every situation requiring consent is different and often needs more than just a simple checkbox, that's why we've created templates for the most common consent scenarios. Each template is free, ready to use, and easy to customize to fit your specific business or project.

1. Informed Consent Form Template

An informed consent form helps researchers collect consent from study participants. These forms are used for academic researchers, market research companies, and organizations conducting formal studies where participants need to understand what they're agreeing to.

This type of consent form walks participants through study details step by step, covering procedures, time commitments, risks and benefits, and their rights.

The key areas covered in informed consent forms are:

Study overview with researcher contact information

Explanation of activities and time requirements

Risk and benefit disclosure

Privacy and data protection measures

Specific consent statements that participants must acknowledge

Digital signature

You’ll find this type of consent form is often required before starting research activities to help protect both participants and researchers because it ensures ethical standards are met and makes it clear what participants are agreeing to and how they can withdraw.

2. Data Sharing Consent Form Template

A data sharing consent form collects permission before sharing customer information with third parties. These forms are useful for companies working with payment processors, delivery services, marketing partners, or any situation where customer data needs to leave your organization to provide services.

The key areas to cover in data sharing consent forms are:

Clear organization details and contact information

Specific explanation of what data needs to be shared

Who will receive the information and why

How the third party will use the data

Consent statements that customers must actively agree to

Easy withdrawal process

This type of consent form clearly explains what information you want to share, who will receive it, and exactly how it will be used.

3. Photo Release Form Template

A photo release form collects permission before using someone's image in your photos or videos. Photographers rely on these for commercial shoots with models and subjects, and stock photo companies typically require them before accepting submissions that feature people.

These forms describe exactly how images will be used, from marketing materials to social media, so everyone knows what they're agreeing to upfront.

The key areas to cover in a photo release form are:

Contact details and identification

Specific usage rights you're requesting

Whether you can use their name or tag them online

Permission for identifiable vs. non-identifiable use

Digital signature for legal protection

You can also customize this template for location releases when shooting at private buildings or distinctive properties that need permission.

4. Recording Consent Form Template

A recording consent form gets clear permission before capturing audio or video that you plan to share publicly or use in marketing materials. Content creators and podcasters rely on these for legal protection. Customer experience teams might also use them when they want to feature customer conversations in testimonials or case studies.

The key areas to cover in a recording consent form are:

Clear explanation of what's being recorded and why

Specific details about how the recording will be used and shared

Confirmation that participants can stop recording anytime

Contact information for questions

Digital signature for documentation

This type of consent form is essential when recordings might appear in company marketing materials, on websites, or in published content. It's different from interview consent forms, which typically cover internal research while this one focuses on public use and sharing.

5. Social Media Consent Form Template

A social media consent form collects permission before posting photos, videos, or content featuring people on your social channels and marketing materials. Marketing teams use these when featuring customers or employees in campaigns to confirm consent and check how participants want to be identified if their likeness is used online or in print.

The key areas to cover in a social media consent form are:

Clear explanation of how photos and videos will be used

Specific platforms and channels where content may appear

Whether people can be tagged or identified by name

Confirmation that content may be edited or adapted

Easy opt-out process for withdrawing consent

Social media consent forms work well for businesses posting customer showcases or content featuring employees, community organizations sharing member highlights, or any situation where you're capturing content featuring people that might go public. Unlike large events that typically already include consent in ticket terms, these forms give you direct permission for specific social media use.

6. Client Marketing Consent Form Template

A client marketing consent form helps service providers get permission to share client results, progress photos, testimonials, and success stories in their marketing. Personal trainers, coaches, consultants, and freelancers use these to showcase their work while giving clients control over what gets shared and how they're identified.

The key areas to cover in a client marketing consent form are:

Clear explanation of why you want to share client content

Specific types of content you might post (photos, messages, testimonials)

Multiple privacy levels for each content type

Options to be tagged, stay anonymous, or require case-by-case approval

Personal, honest tone that builds trust

Client marketing consent forms are useful for service-based businesses that want to feature their client results over time, not just single events or photos.

7. Interview Consent Form Template

An interview consent form gets permission to record and document interviews for research, reporting, or internal organizational use. Market researchers and HR teams use these when conducting studies, but journalists also rely on them for background interviews that won't be published immediately.

This form focuses on internal documentation rather than public sharing, with strong privacy protections built in.

The key areas to cover in an interview consent form are:

Clear explanation of how recordings will be used internally

Strong confidentiality and data handling commitments

Emphasis on voluntary participation and right to withdraw

Options for audio, video, or notes-only documentation

Choice of how the person wants to be identified

Formal consent confirmation process

Interview consent forms work well for research studies, internal company interviews, background journalism, or any situation where you need detailed documentation with privacy protections. They're more comprehensive than simple recording forms since they often involve sensitive topics or proprietary information.

8. Parental Consent Form Template

A parental consent form collects permission from parents before children participate in activities, field trips, or programs outside regular requirements. Schools and camps use these for excursions and special events. Youth sports teams, after-school programs, and community organizations might also use them for activities.

This form gathers essential safety details and emergency contacts beyond basic permission. The key areas to cover in a parental consent form are:

Complete child and parent/guardian information

Medical conditions, allergies, and special requirements

Emergency contact details if parents aren't reachable

Clear activity description and associated risks

Permission for emergency medical treatment

Liability release and financial responsibility acknowledgment

Parental consent forms protect both the organization and ensure parents understand what their child will be doing, potential risks involved, and that proper medical information is available if needed.

9. Liability Waiver and Release Form Template

A liability waiver and release form protects businesses from legal claims when customers participate in potentially risky activities. This form can be useful for personal trainers as well as adventure tour companies, retreat organizers, and workshop organizers who need protection before activities begin.

This form combines risk acknowledgment with essential participant information and emergency details.

The key areas to cover in a liability waiver and release form are:

Specific activities the participant will engage in

Participant details and emergency contacts

Medical conditions and treatment authorization

Clear risk acknowledgment statements

Liability release and assumption of risk clauses

Optional media release for promotional use

Liability waiver forms are essential for any business offering one-time or short-term physical activities where injury could occur as they set clear expectations about risks involved. Use them for guided hikes, fitness bootcamps, climbing instruction, or any activity-based service.

10. Workshop Consent Form Template

If you run hands-on workshops, classes, or activities that involve tools and equipment, a workshop consent form lets you collect essential safety information and liability protection. This form can be useful for workshop organizers who need to collect attendee health details and confirm consent before they participate.

The key areas to cover in a workshop consent form are:

Participant contact details and emergency contacts

Medical conditions, allergies, and physical limitations

Clear description of workshop activities and tools involved

Risk acknowledgment and safety instruction agreement

Liability release for workshop organizers

Optional photo and video consent for promotional use

This type of form is perfect for pottery classes, DIY workshops, cooking sessions, or maker space activities where safety instructions and liability protection are essential.

Who should use consent forms?

Consent form templates help anyone who needs documented permission for their work or activities. These templates are particularly useful for:

Service providers and freelancers

Personal trainers, coaches, consultants, and independent professionals who need liability protection or permission to showcase client work.

Content creators and marketers

Photographers, videographers, and marketing teams who feature people in promotional materials or social media content.

Researchers and academics

Universities, survey companies, and organizations conducting studies that require informed consent from participants.

Workshop leaders and activities instructors

People running physical activities, hands-on classes, or events where safety considerations matter.

Healthcare and wellness providers

Practitioners who need treatment consent or permission to use client information for case studies.

Organizations working with children

Schools, camps, and youth programs that require parental permission for activities or documentation.

If you work with people and need clear permission for activities, content use, or liability protection, consent forms help you operate confidently while respecting everyone's rights.

How to create a consent form?

Creating effective consent forms comes down to being clear about what you need and making the process straightforward for everyone involved. Here's how to build yours with Tally:

Start with your specific needs

Be clear about what permission you're asking for: photo usage, liability protection, research participation, or something else. Knowing your purpose helps you include the right information and language.

Choose your starting point

Use one of our free consent form templates for different situations or build from scratch. Templates give you a proven structure and legally-relevant language that you can customize.

Keep language simple and direct

Write in everyday terms that anyone can understand. Explain exactly what people are agreeing to, how their information will be used, and what participation involves.

Build in clear choices

Let people opt out of certain elements while still participating. Use conditional logic to show only relevant sections based on what they're comfortable with.

Add signature fields

Include digital signature and date fields. This eliminates printing and scanning while giving you organized digital records that are easy to store and access.

Test and refine

Have someone else review your form for clarity and completeness. Fresh eyes often catch confusing language or missing details.

Keep organized records

Store consent forms securely in one place where you can access them easily if questions arise later.

They key thing is not to overcomplicate the form so your respondents have a clear understanding of what they’re agreeing to.

Frequently asked questions

What makes a consent form legally valid?

A valid consent form needs to be voluntary, informed, and specific. People must understand what they're agreeing to, have the choice to decline, and provide documented agreement like a digital signature.

Do I need separate consent forms for different activities?

Generally yes. Photo releases, liability waivers, and research consent serve different legal purposes and should address specific requirements for each type. It's better to have focused, specific consent rather than trying to cover everything in one form.

How long should I keep consent records?

This varies by industry and location, but 3-7 years is common for most business uses. Some fields like healthcare or activities involving children may require longer storage. Check your local laws and industry standards for specific requirements.

Can people withdraw their consent after signing?

Usually yes, though practical limitations may apply depending on timing. Your consent form should explain how people can withdraw consent and what happens to their information when they do.

Can I customize consent form templates for my needs?

Absolutely. Templates are starting points that should be adapted for your specific situation, location, and legal requirements. For high-risk activities or sensitive information, consider having customized forms reviewed by legal counsel.

Is it safe to collect consent information online?

Yes, when using secure platforms. Tally provides secure data handling appropriate for most consent collection needs. For highly regulated industries like healthcare, verify that your specific compliance requirements are met.

What should I do if someone can't physically sign a consent form?

Digital consent options work well for remote situations. For people with disabilities, ensure your consent process is accessible and that they can indicate agreement through means that work for them. Document the method used.

Do I need witness signatures on consent forms?

This depends on your specific situation and local requirements. Most business consent forms don't require witnesses, but some high-risk activities, research studies, or specific jurisdictions may do.