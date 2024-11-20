Templates
Liability Waiver and Release Form Template

This Liability Waiver and Release Form Template allows you to collect consent and legally required acknowledgements before activities or services take place.

The template includes common waiver form fields such as participant details, risk acknowledgement, liability release statements, and signatures, and can be easily customized to fit different activities or legal requirements.

This free liability waiver and release form template helps you protect your business, set clear expectations, and collect waivers online.

Select activity(-ies)

Participant information

Full legal name

Date of birth

Email

Phone

Emergency contact

Contact name

Contact phone

Medical information & authorization

Relevant medical conditions or allergies

Untitled checkboxes field

Media release (optional)

Untitled checkboxes field

Risk acknowledgment

I understand and acknowledge that participation in the selected activities involves inherent risks, including but not limited to physical injury, and I voluntarily assume all such risks.
Untitled checkboxes field

Date signed

Signature

