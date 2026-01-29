Templates
Workshop Consent Form Template

Workshop Consent Form Template

Use this form to collect consent for hands-on workshops or activities that involve tools, equipment, or physical participation where safety and liability matters. You can customize the form with your logo and brand colors, as well as swap the photo for a branded image. Replace the highlighted sections for specific information relating to the workshop or activity you're organizing.
https://storage.tally.so/ca27097e-d798-4bc7-a3de-9e8ff67d73e3/pexels-shkrabaanthony-7166974.jpg
Welcome to [Workshop name]! We're excited to have you join us for this hands-on experience on [Date].
This workshop will involve [Brief description of activities]. Please complete this form to confirm your participation.

Your information

Do you have any medical conditions or allergies we should know about?

Any physical limitations that might affect participation?

Consent and agreement

Untitled checkboxes field

Are you happy for us to use any photos/videos of you for promotional purposes?

Are you happy for us to use any photos/videos of you for promotional purposes?
A
B

Your signature

Sign here

Date