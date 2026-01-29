Workshop Consent Form Template

Use this form to collect consent for hands-on workshops or activities that involve tools, equipment, or physical participation where safety and liability matters. You can customize the form with your logo and brand colors, as well as swap the photo for a branded image. Replace the highlighted sections for specific information relating to the workshop or activity you're organizing.
Welcome to [Workshop name]! We're excited to have you join us for this hands-on experience on [Date].
This workshop will involve [Brief description of activities]. Please complete this form to confirm your participation.