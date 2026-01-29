This data sharing consent form lets you collect permission before sharing customer or participant information with third parties, partners, or service providers. Swap out the highlighted sections for information relevant to your organization and your
To provide you with [service name], we may need to share some of your information with our trusted partners and service providers. We want to be transparent about what information we share, who we share it with, and how it will be used. Your consent helps us serve you better while protecting your privacy.
Organization Details:
Organization: [organization name]
Purpose of sharing: [reason for data sharing]
Contact: [email address] | [phone number]