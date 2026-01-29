Templates
Social Media Consent Form

Social Media Consent Form

Use this social media consent form to get consent before posting photos, videos, or content featuring people on your social media channels and marketing platforms.

From time to time, photographs or video recordings may be taken while people are taking part in activities, events, or day-to-day work. We sometimes use this content to share updates, highlight our work, or promote what we do across channels such as social media, websites, printed materials, or the media.

Giving consent is entirely optional and will not affect your involvement in any way. You can withdraw your consent at any time by contacting [email]. Images will be stored securely and kept only for as long as necessary.

First name

Last name

Email

Acknowledgements

Acknowledgements

Where may we use your image?

(Please tick all that apply)
Where may we use your image?

How would you like to be identified if your image is used?

Consent confirmation

By selecting an option below, I confirm that I have read and understood this form and that my consent reflects my choices above.
Consent confirmation

Signature

Sign here

Date