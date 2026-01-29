Social Media Consent Form

From time to time, photographs or video recordings may be taken while people are taking part in activities, events, or day-to-day work. We sometimes use this content to share updates, highlight our work, or promote what we do across channels such as social media, websites, printed materials, or the media.

Giving consent is entirely optional and will not affect your involvement in any way. You can withdraw your consent at any time by contacting [email]. Images will be stored securely and kept only for as long as necessary.