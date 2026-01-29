Use this informed consent form template for research studies where participants need to understand exactly what they're agreeing to before taking part. Swap out the highlighted sections for information relevant to your organization and study.
Thank you for your interest in participating in our research study on [Research topic].
We want to make sure you have all the information needed to decide whether to participate. This consent process will walk you through the study details, what's involved, and your rights as a participant. Your participation is entirely voluntary.
• Study: [Research study title]
• Researcher: [Researcher name]
• Institution: [Institution]
• Contact: [Email] | [Phone number]