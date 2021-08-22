Social Media & Marketing Release Form (Instance Permission)

My client's privacy is of the utmost importance to me and I want to take a moment to be transparent. There will be times where I'll want to share interesting questions or responses clients have, before/after photos, posts, other measures of progress, etc I share for a few reasons:

1) It helps illustrate a great point.

2) It prompts great discussion.

3) I'm really freaking proud of the work my client accomplished.

4) It helps for others who are in a similar situation to my clients see that they can do it, too.

5) I'm a small business and sharing these things helps me grow my business. I'd like to get your permission for a few different things. I realize giving blanket yes/no permission can be scary so I like to divvy it up so you feel like you have as much control over what you share as possible. I never want to embarrass or surprise you. Please answer each of the questions below. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email me at [email protected]

Can I share your progress photos on my social media platforms and for marketing purposes? A Yes, and you can tag me.

B Yes, but block out any personal/identifying information and don't tag me.

C Ask me first.

D No, please don't share my progress photos.

Can I screenshot messages you send me on my social media platforms and for marketing purposes? A Yes, and you can tag me.

B Yes, but block out any personal/identifying information and don't tag me.

C Ask me first.

D No, please don't share my messages.

Can I share videos you send me on my social media platforms and for marketing purposes? A Yes, and you can tag me.

B Yes, but block out any personal/identifying information and don't tag me.

C Ask me first.

D No, please don't share my videos.

Can I share your testimonials answers and quotes on my social media platforms and for marketing purposes? A Yes, and you can tag me.

B Yes, but block out any personal/identifying information and don't tag me.

C Ask me first.

D No, please don't share my testimonials answers and quotes.

Can I tag you in posts where I think you'd find the information helpful, funny, or where you could add interesting insight? A Yes, you can tag me in posts.

B No, please don't tag me in posts.