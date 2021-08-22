My client's privacy is of the utmost importance to me and I want to take a moment to be transparent.
There will be times where I'll want to share interesting questions or responses clients have, before/after photos, posts, other measures of progress, etc
I share for a few reasons:
1) It helps illustrate a great point.
2) It prompts great discussion.
3) I'm really freaking proud of the work my client accomplished.
4) It helps for others who are in a similar situation to my clients see that they can do it, too.
5) I'm a small business and sharing these things helps me grow my business.
I'd like to get your permission for a few different things. I realize giving blanket yes/no permission can be scary so I like to divvy it up so you feel like you have as much control over what you share as possible. I never want to embarrass or surprise you.
Please answer each of the questions below. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email me at [email protected]
Can I tag you in posts where I think you'd find the information helpful, funny, or where you could add interesting insight?