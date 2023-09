5) I'm a small business and sharing these things helps me grow my business. I'd like to get your permission for a few different things. I realize giving blanket yes/no permission can be scary so I like to divvy it up so you feel like you have as much control over what you share as possible. I never want to embarrass or surprise you. Please answer each of the questions below. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email me at [email protected]