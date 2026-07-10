Build accessible forms with Tally

Tally forms are designed with accessibility in mind — built on semantic HTML so they work with keyboards, screen readers, and assistive technologies, free for everyone.

How we approach accessibility

When we build new form fields , we follow the WCAG form guidelines as our reference. Our goal is to make sure that someone using only a keyboard, a screen reader, or another assistive tool can fill out a Tally form without hitting a wall.

Most of Tally's forms use standard HTML form elements, which gives you a solid accessible foundation out of the box. When we discover gaps (from user reports, audits, or our own testing), we fix them.

Tally does not hold an official WCAG or ADA certification yet. We design and build with accessibility best practices in mind and work to continuously improve, but we can't guarantee full compliance for every use case. If accessibility is critical for your organization, we recommend testing your specific form with your target assistive technology before publishing.

What works today

Here's what we've built and improved so far:

Keyboard navigation

You can tab through every field, open pickers, select options, and submit a form without touching a mouse

Arrow keys work for navigating radio buttons, rating scales, dropdowns, and ranking fields

Country and date pickers are fully keyboard-reachable

All interactive elements have visible focus indicators

Screen readers

Fields are properly labeled so screen readers can identify them

Error messages are announced automatically when they appear — you don't have to go looking for them

Rating fields announce each option with its value (e.g. "3 stars")

Matrix questions include both the row and column label when reading a cell

Image choices rely on their text label; the image itself is marked decorative so it isn't read twice by screen readers

Form submission feedback is announced

Field-level improvements shipped in 2026

Ranking — added keyboard reordering so you don't need drag and drop

Phone number — the country picker is now keyboard-accessible

Time input — fixed focus management and expanded/collapsed state

Dropdown & multi-select — proper combobox and listbox roles

Checkbox groups — wrapped in a fieldset with a legend so they're read as a group

Validation errors — now announced live as soon as they appear

Known limitations

We're honest about what's not there yet:

Signature field — not accessible yet for keyboard or screen reader users.

We're a small team and accessibility is an ongoing effort, not a checkbox. If you hit something that doesn't work, please let us know or upvote it on our feedback board

Tips for creating accessible forms

The form builder can only do so much, the content of your form matters too:

Write clear labels: don't rely on placeholder text alone; always give each field a visible label

Add helper text: to explain what you're asking, especially for complex fields

Don't rely on color alone: use text or icons alongside color to convey meaning

Test with a keyboard: tab through your form before publishing

Keep it short: fewer fields mean less friction for everyone, especially users with cognitive or motor disabilities