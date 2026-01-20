Slack is where work happens. But when every request, idea, or issue lives as a message, things slip through the cracks. Tally is the best form builder for Slack because it adds structure without slowing teams down. Instead of long threads, missing context, or forgotten DMs, you collect information through simple forms and send every submission straight to Slack. Clear, complete, and ready to act on. Whether you are handling internal requests, collecting feedback, reporting bugs, or approving access, Tally turns Slack conversations into structured workflows. No bots to maintain. No heavy ticketing tools. Just forms that fit naturally into how your team already works in Slack. Build the form. Share the link. Get clean submissions in the right Slack channel.

The problem with using Slack for requests

Slack was built for conversations, not for collecting information.

Yet teams use it for everything: feature requests, bug reports, access requests, feedback, approvals, and internal help. The result is predictable. Important messages disappear in busy channels. DMs get forgotten. Threads grow without decisions. Critical details are missing, so teams spend more time asking follow-up questions than actually getting work done.

There is no structure. No consistency. No single place to see what is pending, handled, or blocked.

As teams grow, this gets worse. More channels. More people. More messages. The signal gets buried in the noise, and Slack slowly turns into a place where work is discussed, but not reliably executed.

Why Tally beats other form builders for Slack

Most form builders lock their best features behind paywalls. That becomes painful fast when forms are part of everyday Slack workflows.

Tally gives you everything you need to build powerful Slack-connected forms, without limits or surprise upgrades.

Unlimited submissions, even for Slack-heavy teams

Slack workflows generate volume. Bug reports, internal requests, feedback, and approvals add up quickly. With Tally, you never hit a submission cap. No throttling. No forced upgrades just because your team is active.

Advanced features included for free

Other tools charge extra for basics that are essential in Slack workflows. Tally includes them from day one:

Conditional logic to ask only what matters

File uploads for screenshots, documents, or logs

Collecting signatures or payments

All submissions land clearly in Slack, ready to act on.

No trade-off between simplicity and power

Tally stays lightweight and fast to set up, but you are not forced to compromise on functionality. You can start with a simple request form and evolve it into a more advanced workflow without switching tools.

Predictable pricing that scales with your team

As Slack usage grows, most form builders get expensive quickly. Tally’s model stays fair and transparent, whether you receive ten submissions a week or thousands a day.

If Slack is where your team works, your form builder should not get in the way.

Tally gives you the freedom to build powerful workflows in Slack, without limits.

Use cases in which to use Tally and Slack

Internal requests without the chaos

IT, HR, and operations teams constantly receive requests in Slack. Access rights, equipment, time off, policy questions. When these come in as messages, details are missing and follow-up is endless.

With Tally, teams share a single form link. Every request arrives complete, structured, and posted to the right Slack channel.

Bug reports that include real context

“Something is broken” is not a bug report. Slack messages rarely include steps, screenshots, or urgency.

Tally enforces the essentials: what happened, where it happened, how to reproduce it, and supporting files. Submissions land in Slack with all context attached, so engineers can act immediately.

Feature requests teams can actually prioritize

Ideas flow freely in Slack. Unfortunately, they also disappear just as fast.

Tally turns feature requests into structured input with clear value, impact, and ownership. Product teams get a consistent stream of requests in Slack instead of scattered opinions across channels and threads.

Feedback and approvals without meetings

Collecting feedback or approvals via Slack messages leads to confusion and silent blockers.

With Tally, stakeholders submit feedback or approval requests through a simple form. Responses show up in Slack with a clear decision trail, making it obvious what is approved, rejected, or still pending.