Feature Request Form Template

A smart, structured way to collect feature ideas without the chaos.

Let customers and team members submit ideas you can actually act on.

✅ Customizable questions

✅ Tagging & filtering with logic

✅ Works with Notion, Airtable, Slack, and more

What’s a Feature Request Form? 📋

A Feature Request Form gives your users a voice and your team a way to listen, organize, and act.

Instead of collecting feedback in chats, tickets, or forgotten spreadsheets, use this form to:

Spot patterns in what your users ask for

Prioritize features with clear use cases and urgency

Build trust by showing you're open to feedback

Centralize product ideas in a scalable workflow

What’s Included in the Template? 🧩

Here’s what’s already built in:

Describe your feature idea

What problem does it solve?

How important is this to you?

Email (for updates)

You can edit or remove any field. No code required.

Why use Tally? 🛠️

Tally gives you powerful forms without the bloat.

It’s clean, modern, easy to use, and free.

With Tally, you can:

Customize every field with drag & drop

Add logic jumps for different course types

Send confirmation emails automatically

Connect to Notion, Airtable, Mailchimp, Stripe & more

Embed the form on your website or course landing page

Who’s This For? 🎯

Product managers collecting feedback

SaaS teams prioritizing roadmap ideas

Customer support teams forwarding user requests

UX researchers logging common pain points

Whether it’s public or internal, this form keeps things organized and decision-ready.

Frequently Asked Questions ❓

Can I brand the form with my own logo and colors?

Yes, customize everything from the layout to the confirmation message.

Can I collect files or briefs with this form?

Absolutely. File uploads are included (free up to 4MB, more on paid).

Can I use logic to personalize the form for different services?

Yes! Show or hide fields based on the service selected. No coding needed.

Can I automate what happens after submission?

Yep, send info to Notion, Slack, email, Airtable, or over Zapier. Advanced users can use webhooks.

Do I need a paid plan?

You can use this template for free with logic and integrations. Paid plans give you team collaboration, webhooks, no branding, and advanced analytics.