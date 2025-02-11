Creating online forms isn't just about collecting data anymore — it's about doing it securely and legally. Whether you're collecting leads, feedback, or running surveys, you need to ensure your forms meet GDPR requirements, especially when handling data from European users. Here are our top picks for GDPR-compliant form builders and the key features to look for.

Understanding GDPR for forms

Forms are an essential way to collect data from your users, but since 2018 , General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requires businesses to protect EU citizens' privacy rights.

This regulation applies to any personal data that can identify someone:

Directly through information like names, email addresses, or phone numbers

Indirectly through details like IP addresses, device IDs, or location data

If your forms collect any personal data from EU residents, GDPR applies to you, whether your business is based in the EU or not. This means being thoughtful about what data you collect and how you handle it. Note that additional requirements apply for sensitive data like health information or biometric data.

Cybersecurity expert and CEO at Live Proxies , Jacob Kalvo, explains the importance of careful data collection:

"Many companies collect more personal data than they need, which is increasing their exposure to risk and making compliance even more complex. What's important under GDPR is that businesses must collect only that information which has a proper justification for the intended purpose.”

Why is it important to use GDPR-compliant form tools?

When collecting data through forms, you need tools that help you stay compliant with GDPR regulations. GDPR violations can result in fines up to €20 million or 4% of annual global revenue

While proper data handling ultimately remains your responsibility, a GDPR-compliant form builder gives you essential tools to help meet requirements:

Secure data storage with encryption both in transit and at rest

Tools to manage user consent and privacy notices

Full control over your data, including exports and deletions

Clear documentation through Data Processing Agreements (DPAs)

GDPR expert Becky Stables from Catalyst BI points out:

"Many forms use pre-ticked checkboxes, bundling consent for multiple purposes into one box, or failing to explain what the user is consenting to entirely. This is a clear example of non-compliance. GDPR mandates that consent must be freely given, specific, informed, and unambiguous.”

Top GDPR-compliant form builders compared

Tally : Best for built-in GDPR compliance (free forever)

EU-based form builder with native GDPR compliance, not just an add-on feature. Built from the ground up in Belgium with European privacy standards, offering full control over your data through features like automatic submissions data retention control

Key GDPR features: EU-based data storage and processing DPA readily available Customizable consent fields Form data encryption in transit and at rest Full control over collected data Automatic data retention controls (Business plan) Pricing: Free plan: Includes all essential GDPR features Pro ($29/month): Additional customization options Business ($89/month): Advanced features like automatic data deletion

Best for: Startups and larger businesses wanting simple, yet powerful and highly customizable forms. Whether you're making straightforward contact forms or handling sensitive data, Tally keeps things secure while giving you complete control over consent fields, data retention, and privacy settings, such as email verification and password protection

Typeform : Best for conversational forms

A well-known form builder that offers GDPR compliance tools across all plans. Known for its multi-page form interface, Typeform provides different levels of data protection features depending on your plan.

Key GDPR features: Basic GDPR compliance tools on all plans Data encryption during storage and transmission EU data center option (Enterprise plan only) Default data storage in US with proper transfer safeguards Pricing: Basic features from $29/month (100 responses) Advanced data protection and EU data center selection on Enterprise plan ($99+/month)

Best for: Medium to large businesses that prefer a conversational form style. Note that forms are limited to one question per page with no option for traditional multi-question layouts. Best suited for those needing specific data storage locations or advanced data protection options.

Jotform : Best for templates

A well-established form builder with extensive template options and GDPR compliance features. Jotform allows users to choose their data storage location and offers comprehensive data protection tools.

Key GDPR features: EU data storage option in Germany

Automatically selected for EU accounts



Can be manually selected by any user DPA available with a self-serve signing process Auto-delete rules for form submissions GDPR-compliant consent fields Data encryption during storage and transmission Pricing: Free plan: 5 forms, 100 monthly submissions. It already comes with GDPR features available Paid plans ($39-$129/month) mainly increase submission limits Enterprise: Custom pricing with advanced data residency options

Best for: Businesses looking for ready-to-use form templates with GDPR features, especially those who want flexibility in choosing their data storage location. Works well for both single-page and multi-page form layouts.

Feathery : Best for developer flexibility

Developer-focused form builder with comprehensive security features and regional data hosting options. Designed for product teams needing sophisticated form logic and data handling.

Key GDPR features: Region-specific data storage (EU, UK, and others) Multiple data handling options:

Automatic data deletion



Disable server storage



Configurable data retention Data encryption at rest and in transit Third-party integration controls Pricing: Free: 5 forms, 500 submissions, basic security features Business (Custom pricing):

GDPR compliance features



Data sovereignty options



Advanced data protection tools

Best for: Companies and product teams needing additional control over data handling and storage locations, particularly those requiring sophisticated form logic with GDPR compliance.

A straightforward form builder with enterprise-grade security infrastructure, making it easy to create anything from basic contact forms to complex data collection tools. All data is hosted on Microsoft Azure cloud platform with high compliance standards.

Key GDPR features: Data encryption for sensitive information Self-service DPA signing Clear data privacy controls GDPR compliance documentation Customizable data retention settings Pricing: Free: Unlimited forms, 500 submissions/month Team ($39/month): Adds data encryption for sensitive fields Enterprise ($129/month): Advanced security features

Best for: Perfect for businesses who want a balance of easy form creation and serious security. While data hosting location isn't customizable, their infrastructure meets high security standards for handling sensitive information.

Survicate : Best for customer feedback surveys

An EU-based survey platform (headquartered in Poland) that prioritizes GDPR compliance by default. Offers both anonymous and identified data collection options with transparent data handling.

Key GDPR features: EU data center location Self-service DPA available Anonymous survey options Flexible data deletion tools Clear data processing documentation GDPR compliance available on all plans Pricing: Free: 25 responses per month, standard GDPR compliance and EU storage Standard plans: From $99/month, same GDPR features as free Enterprise ($299+/month): Includes custom legal and security agreements

Best for:

Companies that need their survey data stored within the EU and want flexibility between anonymous and identified data collection. Particularly suited for organizations collecting customer feedback across EU markets.

Choosing a GDPR-compliant form builder

When selecting a form builder, look for tools that make GDPR compliance straightforward. Here are the key features to consider:

Consent management:

Separate opt-ins for different purposes

No pre-ticked boxes

Clear language for data usage

Privacy policy integration

Data security and processing:

EU-based data storage options (recommended, but not strictly mandatory)

Data encryption

Available Data Processing Agreement (DPA)

Transparent security measures

Account and data deletion options

Ability to export or remove user data

Jacob advises: "Make sure the picked platform offers, out of the box, very high data encryption, explicit users' consent mechanism, and evident data retention politics. It shall be easy to implement opt-in checkboxes, granular consent options, and an automatic deletion or anonymization process."

Common GDPR compliance mistakes to avoid

Becky outlines critical mistakes to watch for:

"Many forms use pre-ticked checkboxes, bundling consent for multiple purposes into one box, or failing to explain what the user is consenting to entirely. This is a clear example of non-compliance. GDPR mandates that consent must be freely given, specific, informed, and unambiguous."

Key GDPR mistakes to avoid:

Over-collecting unnecessary data

Using pre-ticked consent boxes

Bundling multiple consent purposes

Missing or unclear privacy notices

Making it difficult to withdraw consent

Keeping data longer than necessary

FAQs

What is a GDPR consent form?

A GDPR consent form clearly explains what data is being collected, why it's collected, how it will be used, providing respondents with clear options to manage and withdraw their personal data consent.

Do my forms need to be GDPR compliant?

If you collect data from EU citizens, yes. GDPR applies to any business processing personal data of European residents, regardless of your company's location.

How can I ensure my forms are 100% GDPR compliant?

Focus on getting explicit consent with clear, unambiguous language. Only collect necessary data, implement robust data encryption, and provide transparent privacy notices. It’s important to allow users easily withdraw consent and request data deletion.

How do I make a form GDPR compliant?

To create a GDPR-compliant form , s elect a form builder with robust GDPR features like separate opt-ins for different purposes, no pre-ticked consent boxes, clear data usage explanations, EU data storage options, and comprehensive data encryption.

What is an example of a GDPR disclaimer for forms?

"By submitting this form, you consent to [Your Company] collecting and processing your personal data as described in our Privacy Policy." Make sure you link to your company’s privacy policy.

Do I need GDPR for contact form?

Do I need EU-based data storage?

Not strictly mandatory, but recommended. While you can store data outside the EU with proper safeguards, EU-based storage simplifies compliance and provides stronger data protection guarantees.