Notion has become the go-to app for productivity enthusiasts and creative teams alike. Its flexible workspace allows users to build everything from personal wikis to company-wide systems. Even here at Tally, Notion is at the heart of how we work — from our company docs to our product roadmap, and even our website. Now, Notion has announced its own form builder: Notion Forms! Curious how the built-in form builder compares to other form builders for Notion? Best Notion online form builders

Does Notion have a built-in form builder?

Yes, you can now build forms in your Notion workspace with the new Notion Forms feature. You can create forms from scratch or add them to existing databases, customize questions using various property types (like text, multi-select, dates, or file uploads), and collect responses directly in your Notion databases.

While Notion Forms is great for basic needs, you might want to consider dedicated form builders if you're looking for more advanced customization, logic, and submission management capabilities. The right form builder integration will let you embed forms directly in Notion and have submission data seamlessly populate linked databases.

In fact, you might find value in using both Notion Forms and a standalone form builder together — Notion Forms for internal needs and a dedicated form builder for more complex, client-facing requirements. The possibilities for automated workflows are endless because each form builder below offers various integrations to streamline your business processes.

Whether through native integrations or automation tools like Zapier Make , and Relay , you can instantly update databases, trigger notifications, create tasks, and more — all based on form submissions.

That's why we've compiled our top picks for online form builder tools designed with the Notion system in mind so you can find the one that's right for you.

TLDR? Here are our top form builders for Notion:

Tally: The simplest way to create forms for free. A Notion-like form editor with unlimited forms, responses, and powerful features included for free. Tally is a certified Notion technology partner.

Notion Forms: A built-in form builder that seamlessly integrates with your Notion workspace. Create forms from any page or database, collect responses directly in Notion, and set up workflow automations.

Simple.ink: For fast, straightforward data collection synced to your Notion databases.

Commotion: An all-in-one solution for creating Notion forms and websites.

NoteForms: If you want more flexibility to add a Notion database directly from your form builder or use an existing one.

Fillout: When you need additional business features and question customization.

Why use a form builder for Notion?

The ability to publish your Notion pages as Notion Sites means you can share them with others. You might have an event registration form, a feature request page, or something entirely different. You may even have built a website with Notion and need a contact form.

And if your workflow is heavily tied to Notion, it makes sense to use forms that integrate well with the app you already use and send the collected information straight to a Notion database.

Besides simple data capture, you may want to create something more advanced, like a questionnaire that uses conditional logic or calculations, a form with a signature field, or online payments.

Embedding forms in Notion:

Allows you to create forms without coding

Connects responses directly to a Notion database

Gives options for notifications, confirmations, and payments

Helps you create more advanced data capture

Can give you spam protection

Offers design customization to fit your style or brand

User-friendliness and form setup

A Notion form builder should be easy to use, flexible, and accessible without coding skills — the same as Notion itself. The main criteria for selecting these form builders were:

No coding knowledge is needed

The ability to embed forms directly on your Notion page

Form responses can be synced to a Notion database

We lined up four parameters that judge the usability of our top Notion from builders:

Ease of setup

Creating a form with Tally is as simple as opening a blank document (or picking one of the templates) and adding questions and form fields. You don’t have to worry about connecting it to your Notion until you’re ready to publish your form.

Once you’ve designed your form, you have to sync it to an existing Notion database and map your properties so they link to your Notion columns.

Notion Forms offers two ways to get started: you can either create a form from scratch using the /form command anywhere in your workspace, or add a form view to an existing database. When creating from scratch, Notion automatically sets up a new database for your responses. For existing databases, your form questions automatically sync with your database properties.

Commotion, Simple.ink, and NoteForms require you to connect them to your Notion account before you can create any forms. Commotion and Simple.ink forms only link to an existing Notion database, while NoteForms lets you choose an existing one or create one from scratch. NoteForms will then add it to your linked Notion account.

With Fillout, you must choose a form design theme first (you can change it later) and then connect it to your Notion workspace and a database to sync responses. Then you can start editing your form. You can also start with a form template not linked to Notion and connect it later.

User interface

Tally is a new type of form builder that works like a text document, similar to Notion. You can just start typing and insert any type of block by using shortcuts. Everything is bundled into one simple command, making form building intuitive and user-friendly. Once you’ve created your form, all it takes is mapping your form properties to your Notion database.

Notion Forms keeps everything right within your workspace. Each form starts with a couple of default question blocks, and you can easily add more using the + button below each question. Choose from various question types like text, multiple choice, date, or file upload. Questions can be reordered with simple drag-and-drop, though currently, you can't place questions side by side in columns.

Fillout uses a simple drag-and-drop interface, and you can toggle between properties you have in your existing Notion database (for example, text input for contact name or email) and new question or content blocks, such as answer dropdown. Then, map the new input blocks to your Notion columns.

Both Simple.ink and Commotion forms work based only on your existing Notion database columns. If you want to add new form fields, you must do that in your Notion database first. Once done, the new fields will sync with your form builder so you can continue editing them alongside the live preview. You can change the order of the form fields using the editor.

Commotion form builder

NoteForms comes with a more flexible user interface. Although it uses existing input fields from your Notion database, you can still use it as a drag-and-drop form builder to change the order of the form fields. You can upgrade to the Pro plan if you want to add new layout blocks, like page breaks or dividers.

Form templates

Fillout offers the largest selection of form templates, split into different categories, like lead generation, marketing, and a few Notion-specific templates. While you can use and embed any template in Notion, linking it to your database afterwards takes a few extra steps. However, if you start by clicking on the Notion integration option, you can pick from a few form themes and link to your Notion database from the start.

Tally comes a close second with various use case templates created by Tally and our community members. You can choose from different industry-specific templates or pick one based on the data capture type, such as a feedback form with star ratings, a waiting list form with conditional logic, or a product sales page with a payment button. Any template you pick can be synced to your Notion database.

Notion Forms templates are available through the Notion Marketplace, including both official and community-created options. While the template selection is still growing as the feature is new, you can find both standalone form templates (like order forms) and larger templates that include forms as part of a complete workflow.

Simple.ink, Commotion, and NoteForms don’t offer free templates because the forms are based on your existing Notion database columns. Commotion and NoteForms Pro plans include some additional form customization if you want something different from the default form look.

Choice of form layouts

Both Tally and Fillout offer two form layouts for free: a classic view with all form questions on one page and a multi-page view where respondents see one question at a time.

All questions on one page One question per page

Notion Forms and Simple.ink offers a classic view layout, displaying all questions on a single page. Commotion and NoteForms also use a classic view, but you can upgrade to a paid plan to use a multi-page view. For Commotion, look for the Templates section and select Fancy template to enable a multi-page view.

Embedding forms and content

Notion is a powerhouse when it comes to embedding content. You can add almost anything to your Notion pages to make them more dynamic and content-rich. But what about embeds in Notion Forms?

In the same way, if you embed forms on your Notion pages, you want them to fit seamlessly. Let's compare the embed capabilities of the the different Notion form builders.

Embedding online content and media

You can embed most online content in your forms with Tally for free. The process is as easy as embedding in Notion. Type /embed in your form and pick one of the four options: image, video, audio, or anything else. You can embed content like online-hosted PDFs, Calendly, Google Maps, public Figma files, posts from Twitter/X, and much more.

Notion Forms, Commotion, and Simple.ink forms don't support embedding external content or media in forms.

Fillout offers several embeds. You can add images and videos. If you want to add location coordinates or upload a PDF, you'll need the Starter plan ($19/mo).

NoteForms permits only image embeds — for this, you’ll need to upgrade to the $24/mo Pro plan.

Embedding your forms into Notion pages

When you've finished creating a form, it's time to add it to your Notion page. You don’t need any coding knowledge to add your forms — it’s as simple as pasting a link on your Notion.

A Tally form embedded on a Notion page

Tally's standard embed option works seamlessly with Notion. You can set your form's height, hide the title, align content to the left, and toggle a transparent background. Once you've chosen your settings, copy the embed link and paste it on your Notion page. You can then drag it to adjust its size.

With Notion Forms, you don’t have to worry about embedding them — simply create a form on the page you want respondents to access.

Fillout, Commotion, and Simple.ink generate automatic embed links after you’ve created your form. If you’re on the NoteForms Pro plan ($24/mo), you can add a transparent background, hide the form title, and choose form width before embedding.

Then, copy the generated link, type /embed on your Notion page, and paste the copied URL. Once embedded, you can drag the form to fit your page.

What’s included in the free plan

All of our top Notion form builders have a free plan (not just a free trial). See what’s included in the free tier for each form generator below.

Free plan Forms Submissions Questions Tally Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Notion Forms Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Simple.ink Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Commotion Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited NoteForms Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Fillout Unlimited 1000/mo Unlimited

You may only need a simple integration with Notion to sync your form responses. But if you’re looking for more advanced features (like embeds, conditional logic or payments), it’s worth comparing the feature-richness of our selected Notion form builders.

Free form-building features

Here is an overview of the form-building features included in the free tiers. If you don't find the feature you're looking for, it might be included in a paid plan, which you can find on the pricing page of every form builder's website.

Free features Tally Notion Forms Simple.ink Commotion NoteForms Fillout Embed forms online ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Close forms ✅ ❌ ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ❌ ($24/mo) ✅ File upload ✅ ✅ ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($24/mo) ✅ Conditional logic ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ($24/mo) ✅ Accept payments ✅ (5% commission) ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Collect signatures ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ($19/mo) Answer piping ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Hidden fields ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ($24/mo) ✅ Calculator ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Custom Thank You screens ✅ ❌ ($12 per seat/mo) ✅ ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($24/mo) ❌ ($19/mo) Multiple language support ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Redirect on completion ✅ ❌ ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($24/mo) ❌ ($19/mo) Self email notifications ✅ ❌ ($12 per seat/mo) ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($24/mo) ✅ Embed anything ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ($24/mo to embed images) Embed images, video, PDFs, and voice recording

Free third-party integrations

Collecting data with an online form is only the beginning of most use cases. Third-party integrations are important when you want to connect your forms to other productivity tools (besides Notion) to automate workflows or sync form data.

Free integrations Tally Notion Forms Simple.ink Commotion NoteForms Fillout Airtable ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Slack ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ($24/mo) ✅ Webhooks ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($24/mo) ✅ Zapier ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ($24/mo) ✅

Free customization options

When creating online forms, it’s important they align with your brand or personal style. In a business setting, you’ll likely want to incorporate your logo, colors, and overall aesthetic so forms feel cohesive for your audience. But even as a student or creator, adding those personal design touches can give a sense of you.

Here are some of the customizable design features included in each Notion form builder.

Free customization Tally Notion Forms Simple.ink Commotion NoteForms Fillout Logo ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($24/mo) ❌ ($19/mo) Cover image ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ($24/mo) ✅ Fonts ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Background colors ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Custom end screen ✅ ❌ ($12 per seat/mo) ✅ ❌ ($15/mo) ✅ ❌ ($19/mo) Custom button design ✅ ❌ ($12 per seat/mo) ✅ ❌ ❌ ($24/mo to change color) ✅ Custom domain ❌ ($29/mo) ❌ ($12 per seat/mo) ❌ ❌ ❌ ($59/mo) ❌ ($89/mo) Custom CSS ❌ ($29/mo) ❌ ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ❌ ($24/mo) ❌ ($49/mo) Remove form branding ❌ ($29/mo) ❌ ($12 per seat/mo) ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($15/mo) ❌ ($24/mo) ❌ ($49/mo)

Customer support

Questions and roadblocks are bound to pop up when creating online forms. You may need assistance with your Notion integration or have a question about your account. Here's an overview of the available customer support options with each form builder:

Tally: Customer support is our priority. You can get help by filling out our contact support form or checking out our help section.

Notion Forms: Notion offers a comprehensive help center and support via email.

Simple.ink: You can reach the support team using a live chat pop-up on the company’s website.

Commotion: Use the website contact form to get in touch with the company and resolve any questions.

NoteForms: You can get support by using the live chat, sending an email, or browsing the help center.

Fillout: Use the help center to find answers or contact the support team via live chat.