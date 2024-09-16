Relay.app is a modern, easy-to-use automation tool that makes it easy to connect Tally to your other apps and to automate your repeated tasks. The Relay.app integration is available for free to all Tally users.

How it works

Relay.app makes it easy to set up automated workflows across all the tools your team uses to stay productive, from Tally to Google Workspace to Notion. You can create your first workflow in less than 2 minutes. People love Relay.app for its:

deep & easy-to-use integrations

robust workflow essentials

powerful AI features combined with human oversight

first-class customer support

1. Connect to Relay.app

Here's how to get started with syncing your Tally form responses to other apps via Relay.app. First, create a Relay.app account (for free), if you don't already have one, at https://www.relay.app

2. Create your first workflow, in less than 2 minutes

You can either create a new workflow from scratch or head to the Tally integration page on Relay.app to explore how-to guides with step-by-step instructions for setting up many of the different integrations you can use together with Tally.

3. Choose a trigger

If you’re building your own workflow from scratch, Click + New workflow and then the + Add trigger button. Type Tally , then select New form submission .

The first time you add a Tally trigger to one of your workflows, you will see a Connect button to connect your Tally account to Relay.app.

Click Accept on the next screen to complete the connection.

Then, back in Relay.app, click on the New submission is received row to open the Trigger configuration, and select the form you want to connect to Relay.app.

In the Preview area, you will see a few example form submissions that would have triggered the workflow if it had been turned on when they were submitted.

If you want, you can add filters to limit which form submissions will kick off new workflow runs.

Once you’re happy with the configuration, click Done .

4. Choose one or more action steps

Now, you’ll have to add an action — something that Relay.app should do when the workflow runs, like sending a message in Slack, drafting a response email, or adding a new row to Google Sheets or Airtable.

Click + Add step , choose the action app you want to use, and select an action for that app. For example you could pick Google Sheets and Add row to sheet .

5. Customize action

Next, configure the action step to define what you want it to do. In this step, you'll see dropdown menus and/or form fields to fill in.

In this example, we will select some fields in Google Sheets that we want Relay.app to fill in. We can use any of the data from the form submission. Relay.app will help you choose the right fields based on the type of the data, and give you options to apply formatting if you want.

6. Test the action

The final step is to see if your action works as expected. In the Test this step section, select an existing form submission to test with and then click the Test button to run the action step.

The interface will show you whether or not Relay.app has been able to successfully perform the action step for you as well additional information about the step.

You can also test an entire workflow by clicking Start a test run .

7. Enable your workflow

Once you’re happy, enable your workflow by switching the On/Off toggle button to On . New form submissions will now get synced automatically.

