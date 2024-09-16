Relay.app is a modern, easy-to-use automation tool that makes it easy to connect Tally to your other apps and to automate your repeated tasks.
The Relay.app integration is available for free to all Tally users.
How it works
Relay.app makes it easy to set up automated workflows across all the tools your team uses to stay productive, from Tally to Google Workspace to Notion. You can create your first workflow in less than 2 minutes. People love Relay.app for its:
- deep & easy-to-use integrations
- robust workflow essentials
- powerful AI features combined with human oversight
- first-class customer support
1. Connect to Relay.app
Here's how to get started with syncing your Tally form responses to other apps via Relay.app. First, create a Relay.app account (for free), if you don't already have one, at https://www.relay.app
2. Create your first workflow, in less than 2 minutes
You can either create a new workflow from scratch or head to the Tally integration page on Relay.app to explore how-to guides with step-by-step instructions for setting up many of the different integrations you can use together with Tally.
3. Choose a trigger
If you’re building your own workflow from scratch, Click
+ New workflow and then the
+ Add trigger button. Type
Tally, then select
New form submission.
The first time you add a Tally trigger to one of your workflows, you will see a
Connect button to connect your Tally account to Relay.app.
Click
Accept on the next screen to complete the connection.
Then, back in Relay.app, click on the
New submission is received row to open the
Trigger configuration, and select the form you want to connect to Relay.app.
In the
Preview area, you will see a few example form submissions that would have triggered the workflow if it had been turned on when they were submitted.
If you want, you can add filters to limit which form submissions will kick off new workflow runs.
Once you’re happy with the configuration, click
Done.
4. Choose one or more action steps
Now, you’ll have to add an action — something that Relay.app should do when the workflow runs, like sending a message in Slack, drafting a response email, or adding a new row to Google Sheets or Airtable.
Click
+ Add step, choose the action app you want to use, and select an action for that app. For example you could pick
Google Sheets and
Add row to sheet.
5. Customize action
Next, configure the action step to define what you want it to do. In this step, you'll see dropdown menus and/or form fields to fill in.
In this example, we will select some fields in Google Sheets that we want Relay.app to fill in. We can use any of the data from the form submission. Relay.app will help you choose the right fields based on the type of the data, and give you options to apply formatting if you want.
6. Test the action
The final step is to see if your action works as expected. In the
Test this step section, select an existing form submission to test with and then click the
Test button to run the action step.
The interface will show you whether or not Relay.app has been able to successfully perform the action step for you as well additional information about the step.
You can also test an entire workflow by clicking
Start a test run.
7. Enable your workflow
Once you’re happy, enable your workflow by switching the On/Off toggle button to
On. New form submissions will now get synced automatically.
