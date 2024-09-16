Help center
Relay.app

Relay.app is a modern, easy-to-use automation tool that makes it easy to connect Tally to your other apps and to automate your repeated tasks.
 
page icon
The Relay.app integration is available for free to all Tally users.
 
notion image
 
How it works1. Connect to Relay.app2. Create your first workflow, in less than 2 minutes3. Choose a trigger4. Choose one or more action steps5. Customize action6. Test the action7. Enable your workflowTally x Relay.app guides
 

How it works

Relay.app makes it easy to set up automated workflows across all the tools your team uses to stay productive, from Tally to Google Workspace to Notion. You can create your first workflow in less than 2 minutes. People love Relay.app for its:
  • deep & easy-to-use integrations
  • robust workflow essentials
  • powerful AI features combined with human oversight
  • first-class customer support
 

1. Connect to Relay.app

Here's how to get started with syncing your Tally form responses to other apps via Relay.app. First, create a Relay.app account (for free), if you don't already have one, at https://www.relay.app
notion image

2. Create your first workflow, in less than 2 minutes

You can either create a new workflow from scratch or head to the Tally integration page on Relay.app to explore how-to guides with step-by-step instructions for setting up many of the different integrations you can use together with Tally.
notion image

3. Choose a trigger

If you’re building your own workflow from scratch, Click + New workflow and then the + Add trigger button. Type Tally, then select New form submission.
notion image
The first time you add a Tally trigger to one of your workflows, you will see a Connect button to connect your Tally account to Relay.app.
notion image
Click Accept on the next screen to complete the connection.
notion image
Then, back in Relay.app, click on the New submission is received row to open the Trigger configuration, and select the form you want to connect to Relay.app.
notion image
In the Preview area, you will see a few example form submissions that would have triggered the workflow if it had been turned on when they were submitted.
If you want, you can add filters to limit which form submissions will kick off new workflow runs.
Once you’re happy with the configuration, click Done.

4. Choose one or more action steps

Now, you’ll have to add an action — something that Relay.app should do when the workflow runs, like sending a message in Slack, drafting a response email, or adding a new row to Google Sheets or Airtable.
Click + Add step, choose the action app you want to use, and select an action for that app. For example you could pick Google Sheets and Add row to sheet.
notion image

5. Customize action

Next, configure the action step to define what you want it to do. In this step, you'll see dropdown menus and/or form fields to fill in.
In this example, we will select some fields in Google Sheets that we want Relay.app to fill in. We can use any of the data from the form submission. Relay.app will help you choose the right fields based on the type of the data, and give you options to apply formatting if you want.
notion image

6. Test the action

The final step is to see if your action works as expected. In the Test this step section, select an existing form submission to test with and then click the Test button to run the action step.
notion image
The interface will show you whether or not Relay.app has been able to successfully perform the action step for you as well additional information about the step.
You can also test an entire workflow by clicking Start a test run.

7. Enable your workflow

Once you’re happy, enable your workflow by switching the On/Off toggle button to On. New form submissions will now get synced automatically.
notion image

Tally x Relay.app guides

 
 