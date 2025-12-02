Best Typeform Alternatives: Comparison in 2025

Looking for a Typeform alternative that better fits your needs and budget? You're not alone. Typeform might have popularized the conversational, one-question-per-page format, but many businesses are finding that other form builders offer more flexibility, better value, or features that Typeform lacks entirely.

The most common reasons teams switch to Typeform survey software alternatives include hitting submission limits on cheaper plans, needing more design options, or simply finding better value elsewhere. Some online form tools alternatives excel at specific use cases—like advanced conditional logic, team collaboration, or payment processing—while others focus on being completely free to use.

In this guide, we'll compare 8 top Typeform alternatives like Google Forms, JotForm, SurveyMonkey, Microsoft Forms, including both free and paid options in 2025. While we've covered the best free online form builders separately, this comparison includes premium form builders that might justify their cost with advanced features Typeform doesn't offer.

Whether you're looking for budget-friendly online form tools, feature-packed survey software, or simply the best free Typeform alternative for your team, there's likely a good fit you’ll find in this guide.

TLDR? Here are the 8 best Typeform alternatives at a glance:

Form builder Starting price Free plan? User rating (G2) Key strength Best for Tally Free Yes (unlimited) 4.8/5 Unlimited everything Teams wanting powerful, customizable free forms JotForm Free Yes (limited) 4.7/5 Template library Business forms, quick setup Google Forms Free Yes (unlimited) 4.6/5 Google Workspace integration Simple surveys, Google users Paperform $29/mo No 4.8/5 Document-style forms Creative, branded experiences SurveyMonkey Free Yes (limited) 4.4/5 Survey analytics Market research, analytics Formstack $99/mo No 4.3/5 Enterprise features Large organizations ClickUp Forms Free Yes (limited) 4.7/5 Project integration Teams already using ClickUp Wufoo Free Yes (limited) 4.2/5 Simplicity Basic data collection

How we reviewed these Typeform alternatives

We tested each form builder across the aspects that matter most when choosing a Typeform alternative:

Ease of use: Is the interface intuitive for non-technical users, or does building forms feel overly complicated?

Features: What do you get without upgrading? We're looking at conditional logic, file uploads, payments, and other essentials.

Pricing: What's the real cost? Many tools advertise "free" plans with severe limitations, while others offer genuine value. We also look at monthly pricing not annual plans or other promotions.

Integrations: Does it connect well with the tools your team already uses?

Customization: Can you create forms that match your brand and specific requirements?

No single tool wins at everything, so we'll be upfront about where each one shines and where it falls short.

The 8 best Typeform alternatives

Tally: Unlimited forms and responses, completely free

At a glance:

Starting price: Free (Pro at $29/mo)

Free plan: Yes, with unlimited forms, responses, and questions

Best for: Teams wanting powerful features without usage limits

Standout feature: Truly unlimited free plan with advanced features

User rating: 4.8/5 stars (G2)

Pros:

Unlimited forms, responses, and questions on free plan

Intuitive and flexible form editor

Offers multi-media embeds (videos, images, audio, Google Maps, PDFs)

Advanced features included free: conditional logic, answer piping to reference previous responses, calculations for pricing or scoring, and file uploads with 10MB limits

Multi-page and single-page forms

Plenty of integrations (Linear, n8n, Slack, Airtable, webhooks, etc.)

Tally API (beta) available to all users for free

Cons:

Smaller template library compared to more established competitors

Custom CSS and team workspaces require paid plan

Newer platform, so fewer third-party resources and tutorials

Tally key features breakdown:

Feature Tally Free Tally Pro ($29/mo) Forms Unlimited Unlimited Monthly submissions Unlimited Unlimited Conditional logic ✅ ✅ File uploads ✅ (10MB/submission) ✅ (Unlimited) Payment processing ✅ (No commission) ✅ (No commission) Custom domains ❌ ✅ Team collaboration ❌ ✅ (Unlimited) Remove "Powered by" ❌ ✅

Pricing overview: Tally's free plan genuinely covers what most teams need to get started. You can build unlimited forms, collect unlimited responses, and even Tally's free plan genuinely covers what most teams need to get started. You can build unlimited forms, collect unlimited responses, and even accept payments without any additional commissions other than standard Stripe fees.

Beyond basic data collection, you get advanced capabilities like answer piping to reference previous responses, calculations for pricing or scoring, and multimedia embeds —videos, PDFs, maps, and audio directly in forms. These features typically require paid plans elsewhere. The 10MB file upload limit works fine for most use cases unless you're collecting large video files or design portfolios.

The Pro plan ($29/month) makes sense when you're ready to scale as a team or want a fully branded experience. Team workspaces are essential once you have multiple people creating forms, and custom domains help keep your branding consistent. You also get Google Analytics and drop-off analytics to help monitor your form performance.

Business plan ($89/month) is mainly for companies and enterprises with specific compliance needs, such as email verification to help with data quality, and automatic data deletion to keep you compliant with privacy regulations. Most growing businesses won't need this unless they're in regulated industries.

Bottom line: Tally stands out for its genuinely free unlimited plan and flexible design options, especially with custom CSS and support for multi-media embeds. Unlike Typeform's restriction to one-question-per-page, you can create any format you need by adding page breaks in your form, segmenting any number of questions.

Tally is a solid choice for teams that need more than basic forms but don't want to pay upfront for features like conditional logic or payments. Worth considering if you find other platforms' response limits too restrictive for your needs.

Want a direct comparison between Tally and Typeform? See our guide here

Jotform: Templates and integrations galore

At a glance:

Starting price: Free (Bronze at $39/mo)

Free plan: Yes, 5 forms with 100 monthly submissions

Best for: Businesses wanting ready-made professional forms

Standout feature: Massive template library with 10,000+ templates

User rating: 4.7/5 stars (G2)

Pros:

Extensive template library covering virtually every industry

40+ payment processors including regional options beyond Stripe and PayPal, plus CRM integrations that automatically route leads to sales teams

Drag-and-drop builder with pre-formatted elements

Approval workflows let managers review submissions before processing (useful for expense reports, purchase requests, or content approval)

Mobile-responsive forms

Cons:

Free plan severely limited (5 forms, 100 submissions)

Pricing focused on raising limits rather than adding features

Interface can feel overwhelming with many options

Limited design customization without CSS knowledge

JotForm key features breakdown:

Pricing overview: JotForm's free plan works for testing the platform, but most businesses hit the 5-form or 100-submission limit quickly. The Bronze plan ($39/month) raises those limits to 25 forms and 1,000 submissions, while Silver ($49/month) and Gold ($129/month) continue increasing capacity.

Team collaboration features start at the Enterprise level ($99+/month), which can get expensive for smaller teams. The pricing structure makes sense if you know you'll need lots of forms with moderate submission volumes.

Bottom line: JotForm excels when you need professional-looking forms quickly and don't want to build from scratch. The template quality and industry-specific options go much deeper than most form builders offer, making it valuable for businesses with established processes.

However, you'll likely need a paid plan fairly quickly, and the costs can add up. Best suited for established businesses who value having ready-made solutions over building custom forms from scratch.

Curious how Jotform compares to Tally? Take a look at our comprehensive Tally vs Jotform guide

Google Forms: Simple and completely free

At a glance:

Starting price: Free (Google Workspace plans start at $6/mo for additional features)

Free plan: Yes, with unlimited forms, responses, and questions

Best for: Teams already using Google Workspace or needing basic forms quickly

Standout feature: Completely free with no caps on usage

User rating: 4.5/5 stars (G2)

Pros:

Unlimited forms, responses, and questions with no restrictions

Seamless integration with Google Sheets for automatic data collection

Simple, beginner-friendly interface with minimal learning curve

Built-in collaboration features for team editing

Reliable Google infrastructure with strong uptime

Cons:

Very limited customization and branding options

No payment processing or advanced integrations

Basic conditional logic limited to simple question branching (no complex calculations, answer piping, or advanced routing like other platforms offer)

Dated interface that lacks modern design appeal

Missing advanced features means you'll need separate tools for payments, advanced analytics, or sophisticated form workflows

Google Forms key features breakdown:

Feature Google Forms Forms Unlimited Monthly submissions Unlimited Conditional logic ✅ (Basic only) File uploads ✅ (Uses Google Drive storage) Payment processing ❌ Custom domains ❌ Team collaboration ✅ Remove "Powered by" ❌

Pricing overview: Google Forms is genuinely free forever with no hidden limitations on core functionality. Google Workspace plans ($6-18/month) mainly add storage, admin controls, and business email rather than form features. This makes it one of the most cost-effective options if you don't need advanced features like payments or extensive customization.

This simplicity is both a strength and limitation. While you won't hit usage caps or need to upgrade for basic functionality, you also can't do much beyond straightforward data collection. If you want to use features like limiting responses or file uploads, your respondents will need to log into their Google account first which adds friction if you regularly create public-facing forms.

Bottom line: Google Forms works well for straightforward surveys and data collection without any cost concerns. It's particularly valuable for teams and organizations already using Google Workspace or those who need reliable, no-frills forms without learning a new platform.

However, if you need more than basic functionality—like payments, advanced logic, or custom branding—you'll quickly outgrow what Google Forms offers and will find other alternatives more flexible for your needs.

Want a more in-depth look at how Google Forms compares to Tally? Take a look at our Tally vs Google Forms guide

Paperform: Forms that look like landing pages

At a glance:

Starting price: $29/mo (14-day free trial)

Free plan: No, trial only

Best for: Businesses wanting forms that double as branded landing pages

Standout feature: Creates form-landing page hybrids with extensive design control

User rating: 4.8/5 stars (G2)

Pros:

Design control extends to custom fonts, spacing, and layouts that make forms look like branded landing pages rather than typical form widgets

Strong automation capabilities with Zapier, Make, and webhook integrations

Built-in payment processing with Stripe, PayPal, and Square

Full CSS access means developers can match any brand style, while the document-style editor lets non-technical users create professional designs without coding

Advanced calculations and conditional logic included

Cons:

No free plan, only a 14-day trial

Higher starting price than most alternatives

Learning curve due to extensive customization options

Overkill if you just need simple data collection

Limited to 1 user on the basic plan

Paperform key features breakdown:

Feature Paperform Essentials ($29/mo) Paperform Pro ($59/mo) Forms Unlimited Unlimited Monthly submissions 100 1,000 Conditional logic ✅ ✅ File uploads ✅ (1GB total storage) ✅ (10GB total storage) Payment processing ✅ (No commission) ✅ (No commission) Custom domains ✅ ✅ Team collaboration 1 user 3 users Remove "Powered by" ❌ ✅

Pricing overview: Paperform starts at $29/month for the Essentials plan, which includes most features but limits you to one user and 1,000 monthly submissions. The Pro plan ($59/month) adds team collaboration for up to 3 users and increases submission limits. Business plan ($129/month) expands to 5 users with 10,000 submissions.

While more expensive than alternatives with free tiers, you're getting both form builder and landing page creator in one tool. If you're used to Typeform's pricing jumps for basic features, Paperform's cost makes more sense when you consider it replaces multiple tools. All paid plans also include extensive payment options with Paperform taking no additional commission.

Bottom line: Paperform works well when you need forms that look like custom-designed pages (especially if you also want to integrate payments) rather than typical embedded widgets. It's particularly useful if you find Typeform's design options too limiting and want more control over how your forms integrate with your brand. However, it's probably unnecessary if you just need straightforward data collection, and unlike Typeform's free tier for testing, you'll need to commit to paid plans from the start.

SurveyMonkey: Surveys and market research focus

At a glance:

Starting price: Free (Standard at $99/mo)

Free plan: Yes, 10 questions with 40 responses per survey

Best for: Market research and data analysis beyond basic form collection

Standout feature: Advanced survey analytics and research tools

User rating: 4.4/5 stars (G2)

Pros:

Strong survey templates designed for market research

Advanced analytics include response trend analysis, cross-tabulation, and statistical significance testing, which most form builders lack

Good question logic and survey flow options

Established platform with reliable infrastructure

200+ native integrations with popular tools (like Slack, Hubspot, Mailchimp)

Built-in data visualization with exportable charts, plus question benchmarking against industry standards for market research

Cons:

Free plan severely limited (10 questions, 25 responses per survey)

Confusing paid plan options, with additional fees for going over the yearly response cap and large fee differences between monthly and annual plans

More expensive than most alternatives for basic form needs

Interface feels dated and can be overwhelming

Focused on surveys rather than versatile form building

Limited customization for branding and design

SurveyMonkey key features breakdown:

Feature SurveyMonkey Free Standard Monthly ($99/mo) Forms Unlimited (10 questions/form) Unlimited Monthly submissions 25/form 1,000 Conditional logic ❌ ✅ File uploads ❌ ❌ Payment processing ❌ ❌ Custom domains ❌ ❌ Team collaboration ❌ ❌ Remove "Powered by" ❌ ❌

Pricing overview: The free plan works for very basic surveys but you'll hit limits quickly with only 10 questions and 25 responses per survey. Standard plan ($99/month) removes most restrictions, but still has a cap of 1,000 monthly responses.

For more business features like custom branding, payments, file uploads, more in-depth analytics, and more, you’ll need at least the Advantage Annual plan, which works out at $39/month but is charged yearly. However, if you need any team collaboration tools, those are only reserved for team plans, which require a minimum of 3 users. That’ll leave you paying $30 per user monthly, billed annually.

The pricing reflects SurveyMonkey's focus on professional market research rather than general form building for the everyday user or small team. You're paying for survey-specific features and form analytics that go beyond what most form builders offer.

Bottom line: SurveyMonkey works well if you need powerful survey analytics and market research tools that most form builders don't provide. It's particularly useful if you find Typeform's analytics too basic and need deeper insights into response patterns.

However, it's probably overkill and more expensive than needed if you just want to collect leads or customer feedback. The limitations on the free plan are stricter than Typeform's, making it less suitable for testing or small-scale use.

Formstack: Enterprise workflows and automation

At a glance:

Starting price: $99/mo (no free plan)

Free plan: No, 14-day free trial only

Best for: Businesses needing complex workflows and document automation

Standout feature: Advanced workflow automation and document generation

User rating: 4.3/5 stars (G2)

Pros:

Powerful workflow automation for complex business processes

Strong security features including HIPAA compliance

Document generation automatically creates contracts, invoices, or reports from form data, which reduces time spent manually creating documents

Multi-step approval workflows can route submissions through different departments with custom business rules and automated notifications

Good integration ecosystem for business tools (Zendesk, Salesforce, OneDrive, Hubspot)

Reliable platform built for enterprise needs

Cons:

No free plan, starts at $83/month

Overkill for simple data collection needs

Steeper learning curve due to advanced features

Interface feels more corporate than user-friendly

Higher cost makes it inaccessible for smaller teams

Formstack key features breakdown:

Feature Formstack Pro ($99/mo) Formstack Suite ($299/mo) Forms 25 100 Monthly submissions 1,000/form or 25,000 in total on account 5,000/form or 1,000,000 total on account Conditional logic ✅ ✅ File uploads ✅ (2GB/submission) ✅ (2GB/submission) Payment processing ✅ (No commission) ✅ (No commission) Custom domains ❌ ❌ Team collaboration 1 user 3 users Remove "Powered by" ✅ ✅

Pricing overview: Formstack starts at $99/month for Forms plan with 25 forms and 1,000 submissions per form, then jumps to $299/month for Suite with only slightly expanded limits. As you upgrade, you get access to Formstack Documents and Sign products, which reflects the all-in-one suite approach that’s more focused on serving different enterprise needs, rather than specifically form building.

Unlike Typeform's consumer-friendly pricing tiers, Formstack targets businesses with larger budgets who need these specialized features. You're essentially paying for workflow automation software that happens to include form building.

Bottom line: Formstack makes sense for businesses that need sophisticated workflows, document generation, or compliance features that go well beyond basic form building. It's particularly valuable if you find Typeform's automation too simple for complex business processes.

However, it may be an unnecessary expense for most teams who just need to collect data or generate leads. The lack of a free plan means you'll need a clear business case and budget before testing it out.

ClickUp Forms: Project management integration

At a glance:

Starting price: Free (Unlimited at $7/mo per user)

Free plan: Yes, with basic forms and limited features

Best for: Teams already using ClickUp for project management

Standout feature: Forms automatically create tasks and integrate with project workflows

User rating: 4.7/5 stars (G2)

Pros:

Form submissions automatically become ClickUp tasks with custom fields, due dates, and assigned team members based on form responses

Good for internal processes and team collaboration

Included with ClickUp workspace at no extra cost

Integration with ClickUp goes beyond basic task creation (submissions can trigger project templates, update dashboards, or create recurring tasks for ongoing processes)

Useful for request management and intake processes

Connect to AI to create summaries or find most asked questions

Cons:

Limited customization compared to dedicated form builders

Mainly useful if you're already invested in ClickUp ecosystem

Fewer advanced features like payments or extensive branding

Interface designed for internal use rather than external-facing forms

Form building feels secondary to project management features

ClickUp Forms key features breakdown:

Feature ClickUp Free ClickUp Unlimited ($10/mo) Forms 1 Unlimited Monthly submissions Unlimited Unlimited Conditional logic ✅ ✅ File uploads ✅ (1GB/file) ✅ (1GB/file) Payment processing ❌ ❌ Custom domains ❌ ❌ Team collaboration ✅ (Unlimited Free plan members) ✅ (Members and Guests with max. 3 teams) Remove "Powered by" ❌ ❌

Pricing overview: ClickUp's free plan includes one form, so you'll likely want the Unlimited plan ($10/month) for more extensive form building. Business ($19/month) and Enterprise add more advanced features (like custom domains), though most of the features you get by upgrading focus more on project management than form building.

The value depends heavily on whether you're already using ClickUp for other work. If you need a standalone form builder, dedicated tools offer better features for the same price. But if you're managing projects in ClickUp anyway, the integrated forms can streamline your workflow significantly and cut down on paying for additional tools.

Bottom line: ClickUp Forms works well for teams who want to turn form submissions directly into project tasks without manual data entry. It's particularly useful for internal processes like IT requests or client onboarding where you need submissions to automatically create work items.

However, if you need external-facing forms with custom branding or advanced features like Typeform offers, dedicated form builders will serve you better. The forms feel more like a helpful addition to ClickUp rather than a replacement for purpose-built form tools.

Wufoo: Simple forms with straightforward pricing

At a glance:

Starting price: Free (Starter at $22/mo)

Free plan: Yes, 5 forms with 100 submissions per month

Best for: Users wanting simple forms without complexity

Standout feature: Straightforward form building with minimal learning curve

User rating: 4.2/5 stars (G2)

Pros:

Very simple drag-and-drop interface that's easy to learn quickly

Decent template selection for common use cases

Basic analytics provide response summaries and simple charts, which is enough for straightforward data collection

Reliable hosting and form delivery

Good for users who want simplicity over advanced features

Integrates with some popular apps through API

Cons:

Customization restricted to basic themes and colors (no CSS access, limited fonts, and minimal branding control compared to other form builder alternatives)

No payment processing capabilities

Fewer integrations compared to modern alternatives

Design feels dated compared to newer platforms

Owned by SurveyMonkey but doesn't inherit their advanced features

Limited to simple if/then conditional logic without options for complex branching, calculations, or dynamic content based on responses

Wufoo key features breakdown:

Feature Wufoo Free Wufoo Starter ($22/mo) Forms 5 (10 fields/form) 10 Monthly submissions 100 1,000 Conditional logic ✅ (3 rules/form) ✅ (50 rules/form) File uploads ❌ ✅ (1GB total storage) Payment processing ❌ ❌ Custom domains ❌ ❌ Team collaboration 1 user 1 user Remove "Powered by" ❌ ✅

Pricing overview: The free plan gives you 5 forms with 100 monthly submissions, which works for very light usage. Starter plan ($22/month) increases to 10 forms and 1,000 submissions, while Professional ($45/month) and Ultimate ($286/month) mainly add more capacity, file storage, and users.

The pricing feels outdated compared to newer platforms that offer more features for similar costs. You're paying for simplicity and reliability rather than advanced functionality. Unlike Typeform's focus on engagement and design, Wufoo prioritizes straightforward data collection.

Bottom line: Wufoo works if you need very simple forms and prefer minimal complexity over advanced features. It's reliable for basic data collection without the learning curve of more powerful platforms. However, most teams will find better value and more features in alternatives like Tally or JotForm.

If you're comparing it to Typeform, Wufoo feels like a step backward in terms of design and engagement, though it might appeal to users who find Typeform's interface too complex. The lack of payment processing in the first paid plan and limited customization overall make it less versatile than most modern form builder alternatives. However, Wufoo offers API requests even on the free plan (capped at 100/day), which is useful if forms are a part of a product you’re building.

All 8 Typeform alternatives compared

Feature Tally JotForm Google Forms Paperform SurveyMonkey Formstack ClickUp Forms Wufoo Multi-page forms ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Conditional logic ✅ Free ✅ Free ✅ Basic ✅ Paid ✅ Free (limited) ✅ Paid ✅ Free ✅ Basic File uploads ✅ 10MB Free ✅ 100MB free ✅ Free ✅ Paid ❌ Free plan ✅ Paid ✅ Free ✅ Limited Payment processing ✅ Free ✅ Free (limited) ❌ ✅ Paid ❌ ✅ Paid ❌ ❌ Custom domains ✅ Pro plan ✅ Enterprise ❌ ✅ Paid ❌ ✅ Paid ❌ ❌ Team collaboration ✅ Pro plan ✅ Enterprise ✅ Free ✅ Paid ✅ Paid ✅ Free ✅ Paid ✅ Paid Third-party integrations ✅ Good ✅ Extensive ✅ Limited ✅ Good ✅ Limited ✅ Enterprise focused ✅ ClickUp focused ✅ Basic

📋 GDPR Consideration for EU Users If you're collecting data from EU residents, GDPR compliance is crucial but goes beyond just choosing the right tool. All the form builders in this comparison offer GDPR features, but your setup and data handling practices matter just as much. For detailed guidance on creating GDPR-compliant forms, check our complete GDPR compliance guide or compare which form builders offer the most secure forms

Pricing comparison breakdown

Best value for small teams: Tally clearly wins here with unlimited forms, responses, and advanced features like payments and conditional logic included free. Most online form tools either cap submissions heavily or lock essential features behind paid plans.

Best free option for Google users: Google Forms gives you unlimited usage with easy Google Workspace integration. While the features are basic, it works well if you're already living in the Google ecosystem and don't need advanced features. However, Tally’s free plan offers more while still playing nicely with Google tools: you can embed PDFs and Google Maps, export submissions to Google Sheets, and more. The choice depends whether convenience or capabilities matter more for your use case.

Best for template variety: JotForm's 10,000+ templates and industry-specific designs justify the higher cost if you need professional-looking forms immediately. The time savings can offset the subscription cost for busy teams.

Enterprise grade: Formstack and Paperform both target organizations with larger budgets. Formstack focuses on compliance and workflows, while Paperform emphasizes design and landing page functionality. Both are around $50+/month but offer enterprise-level reliability and support.

Choosing the best Typeform alternative for your needs

For small businesses and startups: Tally is the most cost-effective for the features you get, with unlimited usage and advanced tools even in the free plan. Google Forms works if you only need basic online surveys and are comfortable with limited customization.

For enterprises: Formstack excels when you need compliance features, document generation, and complex workflows. Paperform works better if brand consistency and design control are priorities, especially for customer-facing forms.

For nonprofits and education: Google Forms provides reliable, unlimited usage with zero cost concerns, especially if the organization already uses Google Workspace. Tally gives you more advanced features like payments and better branding while still staying free for most use cases.

For e-commerce: Tally lets you collect payments without monthly fees (just transaction commissions), making it cost-effective for smaller stores. Paperform creates more polished checkout experiences if design and conversion optimization justify the higher cost.

For surveys and research:

SurveyMonkey provides deeper analytics and research tools that most form builders lack. Tally works as a cost-effective alternative if you need unlimited responses but can handle basic analytics and integrations with other tools.

Which Typeform alternative should you choose?

After testing all these options, the choice comes down to what you're willing to trade off. Most alternatives either limit your usage on free plans or lock essential features behind paywalls, just like the issues that probably brought you here from Typeform.

Tally breaks this pattern by offering genuinely unlimited usage with advanced features included free, making it the standout choice for teams who want to avoid confusing payment plans or restrictive limits on features or form and submissions numbers. Google Forms works if you can live with basic functionality, while JotForm and Paperform serve teams with bigger budgets who value templates or design control over cost savings.

But the good news is you don't have to commit to anything immediately. Most of these form builders offer free trials or plans, so you can test what works for your specific needs before committing to a paid plan.

FAQs

What's the best free Typeform alternative?

Tally gives you the most for free - unlimited forms, responses, and features like conditional logic and payments. Google Forms works well if you just need basic surveys and already use Google Workspace. JotForm has great templates but you'll hit their limits quickly on the free plan.

Which survey software alternatives offer the best analytics?

SurveyMonkey is built for deep analytics and market research. If you want something more budget-friendly, Tally gives you basic analytics with unlimited responses, or you can pipe data to Google Sheets for your own analysis.

Can I accept payments with free form builders?

Yes, a few Typeform alternatives let you collect payments for free. Tally includes Stripe payments with no additional commission, JotForm gives you up to 10 payments monthly, and Paperform has payment features but you need a paid plan to use them.

Do any form builders offer better templates than Typeform?

JotForm wins on template variety with over 10,000 industry-specific options, which is way more than Typeform offers. Paperform has fewer templates but gives you more design control. Newer tools like Tally focus on customization freedom over ready-made templates.

Which online form tools work best for small businesses?

If you're watching costs, Tally gives you the most features free—unlimited everything plus payment processing. Google Forms works for simple surveys. JotForm has professional templates if you can live with the submission limits or have the budget for upgrades.

What's the main difference between form builders and survey software alternatives?

Survey tools like SurveyMonkey focus on research and analytics. Form builders like Tally and Paperform are more about collecting data, taking payments, and connecting to your other business tools. It depends whether you need deep analytics or general data collection.

Can I migrate my existing Typeform data to other platforms?

Most platforms let you import data via CSV files. You'll need to rebuild your actual forms though, since each platform works differently. Tools like Zapier can help automate the data transfer during the switch.