15 Free Feedback Form Templates to use in Tally

Feedback is one of the fastest ways to improve what you do. Whether you are collecting customer opinions, employee input, event reactions, or product insights, a well-designed feedback form template helps you turn responses into action.

A good feedback form template is simple, clear, and easy to complete. It removes friction for respondents while giving you structured, useful data you can actually work with. No guesswork, no messy spreadsheets, just honest input that highlights what is working and what needs attention.

Use a feedback form template to collect responses in one place, spot patterns faster, and make smarter decisions based on real feedback instead of assumptions.

What is a Feedback Form? 📋

A feedback form is a structured way to collect opinions, insights, and suggestions from people who interact with your product, service, event, or organization. It helps you understand how others experience what you offer, from satisfaction levels to specific areas for improvement.

Feedback forms typically include a mix of questions, such as ratings, multiple-choice options, and open-ended fields. This makes it easy for respondents to share their thoughts while giving you consistent, actionable data in return.

By using a feedback form, you can gather honest input at scale, identify trends over time, and make informed decisions based on real experiences rather than assumptions.

Types of Feedback Forms

Feedback forms come in many formats, depending on who you are collecting feedback from and what you want to learn. Choosing the right type of feedback form template helps you ask better questions and collect more useful responses. Below are some of the most common types of feedback forms.

Customer or client feedback forms

Used to collect opinions after a purchase, support interaction, or website visit. These forms help measure satisfaction, identify pain points, and improve the overall customer experience.

Employee feedback forms

Designed for internal use to gather input on workplace culture, management, engagement, and processes. They support continuous improvement and help organizations create better working environments.

Product feedback forms

Focused on collecting insights about product features, usability, and performance. These forms are often used during beta testing, feature launches, or ongoing product optimization.

Event feedback forms

Used after webinars, conferences, training sessions, or workshops to evaluate content quality, organization, and attendee satisfaction.

Peer feedback forms

Created to support performance reviews and team development by allowing colleagues to share constructive feedback with one another.

Training and course feedback forms

Used to assess learning materials, instructors, and overall training effectiveness. Common in education, HR, and internal enablement programs.

Anonymous feedback forms

Allow respondents to share honest opinions without revealing their identity. These are especially useful when collecting sensitive feedback or addressing internal concerns.

Each feedback form template should be adapted to its specific goal and audience. Clear questions and a focused structure make it easier to collect feedback you can actually act on.

15 Free Feedback Form Templates to use in Tally

Whether you want to measure customer experience, collect employee input, or evaluate a product or event, feedback forms help you capture real, actionable insights. Our feedback form templates are ready to use and easy to customize, so you can start collecting relevant feedback right away and focus on improving what matters most.

1. Client Feedback Survey Template

A client feedback survey template helps you understand how clients experience your service, communication, and overall collaboration. It is especially useful for agencies, consultants, and service-based businesses that rely on long-term relationships and repeat work.

This type of feedback form gives clients space to share what is going well, where expectations are not being met, and how you can improve the working relationship over time.

The key areas to cover in a client feedback survey template are:

Overall satisfaction with your service or project

Communication clarity and responsiveness

Perceived value for money

Strengths of the collaboration

Open-ended suggestions for improvement

Client feedback surveys are ideal to send after a project milestone, at the end of an engagement, or on a recurring basis to keep a pulse on client satisfaction and retention.

2. Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSAT) Template

A customer satisfaction survey, often referred to as a CSAT survey, helps you measure how satisfied customers are with a specific interaction, product, or experience. It is typically short, focused, and sent immediately after a key moment, such as a purchase or support request.

CSAT surveys are designed to give you a quick pulse on customer sentiment, making them ideal for tracking performance over time and spotting issues early.

The key areas to cover in a customer satisfaction survey (CSAT) template are:

A satisfaction rating question, usually on a 1 to 5 scale

A follow-up question asking why the rating was given

Feedback on a specific interaction or touchpoint

Optional open comments for additional context

Because CSAT surveys are quick to complete, they often have high response rates and provide clear, actionable insights you can act on immediately.

3. Net Promoter Score (NPS) Survey Template

A Net Promoter Score survey, or NPS survey, measures customer loyalty by asking how likely someone is to recommend your product or service to others. It is a simple but powerful way to understand long-term customer sentiment and brand advocacy.

NPS surveys are commonly sent at key moments in the customer lifecycle or on a recurring basis to track loyalty trends over time.

The key areas to cover in a Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey template are:

The core NPS question scored on a 0 to 10 scale

A follow-up open-ended question asking for the reason behind the score

Optional questions to gather additional context or suggestions

Customer identification for follow-up, if appropriate

By consistently collecting NPS feedback, you can identify promoters, passives, and detractors, and take targeted action to improve customer loyalty and retention.

4. Customer Effort Score (CES) Template

A customer effort score template helps you measure how easy it is for customers to complete a task or resolve an issue. It focuses on effort rather than satisfaction, making it especially useful for evaluating support interactions, onboarding flows, or self-service experiences.

CES surveys are typically sent right after an interaction, when the experience is still fresh and easy to evaluate.

The key areas to cover in a customer effort score (CES) template are:

A single effort question, often phrased around ease or difficulty

A rating scale, such as from “very easy” to “very difficult”

A follow-up open-ended question to explain the score

Context about the specific interaction being evaluated

By reducing customer effort, you can remove friction, improve retention, and create smoother experiences that keep customers coming back.

5. Product Market Fit Survey Template

A product market fit survey template helps you understand how well your product meets the needs of your target audience. It is commonly used by startups and product teams to validate demand, prioritize improvements, and assess whether users would truly miss the product if it disappeared.

This type of survey is often sent to active users and focuses on value perception rather than feature-level feedback.

The key areas to cover in a product market fit survey template are:

The core product market fit question, often based on how disappointed users would be without the product

Frequency of product usage

Primary problem the product helps solve

Who the product is most valuable for

Open-ended feedback on what could be improved

Product market fit surveys provide clear signals about whether you are building something people genuinely need and where to focus next to strengthen adoption and retention.

6. Product Feedback Survey Template

A product feedback survey template helps you collect detailed input on how users experience your product. It is ideal for understanding usability, feature value, and areas where users get stuck or frustrated.

Product feedback surveys are often used after feature launches, during beta testing, or as part of ongoing product improvement efforts.

The key areas to cover in a product feedback survey template are:

Feedback on specific features or functionality

Ease of use and overall usability

What users like most about the product

What could be improved or is missing

Open-ended suggestions or ideas

By gathering product feedback regularly, you can prioritize the right improvements, validate assumptions, and build a product that better matches user needs and expectations.

7. Feature Request Survey Template

A feature request survey template helps you collect ideas and suggestions for new features directly from users. It gives your audience a clear way to share what they need next, instead of relying on assumptions or scattered feedback.

Feature request surveys are especially useful for product-led teams that want to align their roadmap with real user demand.

The key areas to cover in a feature request survey template are:

Description of the requested feature

The problem the feature would solve

How often the problem occurs

Priority or importance of the request

Optional contact details for follow-up

Collecting feature requests in a structured way helps you spot patterns, validate demand, and make more confident product decisions based on real user input.

8. User Onboarding Survey Template

A user onboarding survey template helps you understand how new users experience their first interactions with your product or service. It focuses on clarity, ease of use, and whether users quickly understand the value you offer.

Onboarding surveys are typically sent shortly after signup or once a user completes their first key actions.

The key areas to cover in a user onboarding survey template are:

How easy the onboarding process felt

Clarity of instructions or guidance

Time to first value or successful action

Areas of confusion or friction

Suggestions to improve the onboarding experience

By collecting onboarding feedback early, you can reduce drop-off, improve activation rates, and create a smoother first experience for new users.

9. Subscription Cancellation Survey Template

A subscription cancellation survey template helps you understand why users decide to cancel or downgrade their subscription. It captures honest feedback at a critical moment, giving you valuable insight into churn drivers and missed expectations.

Cancellation surveys are typically shown during the cancellation flow or sent immediately after a subscription ends.

The key areas to cover in a subscription cancellation survey template are:

Primary reason for canceling

Whether the issue was temporary or permanent

Satisfaction with pricing and value

Features or improvements that could have prevented churn

Optional open-ended feedback

By analyzing cancellation feedback, you can identify recurring patterns, improve retention strategies, and address issues that directly impact long-term growth.

10. Customer Complaint Form Template

A customer complaint form template provides customers with a clear and structured way to report issues, problems, or negative experiences. It helps you capture important details quickly while showing customers that their concerns are taken seriously.

Complaint forms are commonly used for support requests, service issues, billing problems, or product defects.

The key areas to cover in a customer complaint form template are:

Description of the issue or complaint

When and where the problem occurred

Impact on the customer

Desired outcome or resolution

Contact details for follow-up

A well-designed complaint form makes it easier to respond faster, resolve issues effectively, and turn negative experiences into opportunities to improve trust and satisfaction.

11. Customer Service Feedback Form Template

A customer service feedback form template helps you evaluate the quality of your support interactions. It focuses on how customers experienced the help they received, not just whether their issue was resolved.

These forms are typically sent after a support ticket, live chat, or phone conversation.

The key areas to cover in a customer service feedback form template are:

Overall satisfaction with the support experience

Responsiveness and resolution time

Clarity and helpfulness of the response

Professionalism and tone of the support team

Open-ended comments or suggestions

Customer service feedback makes it easier to spot training needs, improve support processes, and deliver consistently better customer experiences.

12. Event Feedback Form Template

An event feedback form template helps you understand how attendees experienced your event, whether it was a conference, webinar, workshop, or training session. It captures insights on what worked well and what could be improved for future events.

Event feedback forms are usually shared shortly after the event, while the experience is still fresh.

The key areas to cover in an event feedback form template are:

Overall satisfaction with the event

Quality and relevance of the content

Speakers or presenters performance

Organization, timing, and logistics

Suggestions for future events or improvements

By collecting event feedback, you can refine your format, improve content quality, and create more valuable experiences for future attendees.

13. Newsletter Feedback Survey Template

A newsletter feedback survey template helps you understand how subscribers perceive your emails. It gives you insight into content relevance, frequency, and overall value so you can improve engagement over time.

Newsletter feedback surveys are often sent periodically or triggered after a subscriber has received several editions.

The key areas to cover in a newsletter feedback survey template are:

Overall satisfaction with the newsletter

Relevance and usefulness of the content

Email frequency and timing preferences

Topics subscribers want more or less of

Open-ended feedback or suggestions

Collecting newsletter feedback helps you create emails people actually want to read, reduce unsubscribes, and build stronger long-term relationships with your audience.

14. Employee Engagement Survey Template

An employee engagement survey template helps you understand how motivated, connected, and satisfied employees feel at work. It focuses on emotional commitment, not just job satisfaction, giving you insight into what drives performance and retention.

Engagement surveys are often run on a regular basis, such as quarterly or annually, to track trends over time.

The key areas to cover in an employee engagement survey template are:

Overall engagement and motivation levels

Alignment with company values and goals

Feedback on management and leadership

Opportunities for growth and development

Open-ended suggestions for improvement

By measuring employee engagement consistently, organizations can identify issues early, improve workplace culture, and create environments where people do their best work.

15. 360 degree Feedback Form Template

A 360 degree feedback form template collects feedback on an individual from multiple perspectives, including peers, managers, direct reports, and the individual themselves. It provides a more complete and balanced view of performance, skills, and behaviors.

This type of feedback form is commonly used for leadership development, performance reviews, and professional growth initiatives.

The key areas to cover in a 360 degree feedback form template are:

Role-specific skills and competencies

Communication and collaboration

Leadership and decision-making behaviors

Self-assessment questions

Constructive feedback and development suggestions

360 degree feedback supports transparency, personal growth, and continuous improvement by combining insights from across the organization.

Why use Tally for Feedback Forms? 🛠️

Using the right tool makes a big difference when collecting feedback. Tally is built to help you create feedback forms that are simple to complete, easy to manage, and flexible enough to fit any use case.

Simple and fast to set up

Create a feedback form in minutes using ready-made templates or a blank form. The editor is clean and intuitive, so you can focus on asking the right questions instead of configuring a tool.

Flexible for any feedback type

From customer surveys and product feedback to employee engagement and event evaluations, Tally adapts to every feedback scenario. Conditional logic keeps forms relevant and avoids unnecessary questions.

No-code, fully customizable

Customize layout, text, and branding without writing a single line of code. Your feedback form looks professional and works perfectly on desktop and mobile.

Unlimited responses for free

Collect as much feedback as you need without worrying about response limits. This makes it easy to run ongoing surveys or collect feedback at scale.

Easy sharing and embedding

Share your feedback form with a link or embed it directly on your website, in an app, or in emails to collect responses where it matters most.

All feedback in one place

Responses are stored in one central dashboard, making it easy to review feedback, spot patterns, and take action quickly.

Tally helps you move from collecting feedback to actually using it, without friction or complexity.

Who should use Feedback Forms? 🎯

A feedback form template is useful for anyone who wants to collect clear, structured input and turn it into meaningful improvements. This page is especially helpful for:

Businesses and startups

Teams that want to understand customers better, improve products or services, and make data-driven decisions without building forms from scratch.

Marketing and customer experience teams

Professionals collecting feedback after campaigns, website visits, or customer interactions to optimize messaging, journeys, and conversions.

HR and people teams

Organizations gathering employee feedback, running engagement surveys, or supporting performance reviews and internal improvements.

Product teams

Teams looking to collect feature requests, usability feedback, or product insights directly from users at different stages of the product lifecycle.

Event organizers and educators

Anyone hosting events, trainings, courses, or workshops who needs a simple way to evaluate experiences and improve future sessions.

Individuals and freelancers

Creators, consultants, and independent professionals who want honest feedback to refine their work, services, or offerings.

If you want to understand what people really think and use that input to improve, a feedback form template is built for you.

How to create a feedback form?

Creating an effective feedback form does not need to be complicated. With a clear goal and the right setup, you can collect meaningful feedback that is easy to analyze and act on. Here is a simple step-by-step approach, using Tally as an example.

1. Define your goal

Start by deciding what you want to learn. Are you collecting customer satisfaction feedback, employee input, event evaluations, or product insights? A clear goal helps you avoid unnecessary questions and keeps the form focused.

2. Start from a template or blank form

In Tally, you can start from a feedback form template or build one from scratch. Templates are useful if you want inspiration or a proven structure. Starting from scratch gives you full control when your use case is very specific.

3. Add the right questions

Choose question types that match your goal. Common options include rating scales, multiple choice questions, and open text fields for detailed feedback. Keep the form short and only ask questions that help you make better decisions.

4. Use logic to keep it relevant

With conditional logic, you can show or hide questions based on previous answers. This keeps the form relevant for each respondent and reduces drop-off by avoiding unnecessary questions.

5. Customize the design

A clean, branded design builds trust and improves completion rates. In Tally, you can adjust fonts, colors, and layout to match your brand without any code. Make sure the form works well on mobile devices too.

6. Share your feedback form

Once your form is ready, share it via a link, embed it on your website, or send it through email or in-app messages. Place it where feedback naturally fits into the user journey.

7. Collect and review responses

All responses are stored in one place, making it easy to spot patterns and trends. Review feedback regularly so insights do not get lost or ignored.

8. Act on the feedback

The final and most important step is action. Use the feedback you collect to improve your product, service, or experience. Closing the loop shows respondents that their input matters.

By following these steps, you can create a feedback form that is easy to fill out and delivers insights you can actually use.

Frequently Asked Questions ❓

What is a feedback form template?

A feedback form template is a pre-built form structure you can use to collect opinions, insights, or suggestions. It helps you save time by providing ready-made questions that you can customize for your specific use case.

When should I use a feedback form?

Feedback forms are useful whenever you want to understand how people experience your product, service, event, or organization. Common moments include after a purchase, support interaction, onboarding flow, training session, or subscription cancellation.

Can I customize feedback form templates?

Yes. Feedback form templates are fully customizable. You can edit questions, change the order, adjust wording, and adapt the design to match your brand or goal.

How long should a feedback form be?

Shorter forms usually perform better. Aim for only the questions you need, often between 3 and 10 questions, depending on the type of feedback you are collecting.

Should feedback forms be anonymous?

Anonymous feedback forms can encourage more honest responses, especially for sensitive topics. Whether you choose anonymity depends on your goal and whether follow-up is required.

How do I share a feedback form?

Feedback forms can be shared via a direct link, embedded on your website, or sent through email or in-app messages. Choose the channel that best fits the moment you want feedback.

Is Tally free to use for feedback forms?

Yes. Tally offers a free plan with unlimited forms and unlimited responses, making it easy to collect feedback without restrictions.

What types of feedback forms can I create with Tally?

You can create customer feedback forms, employee surveys, product feedback forms, event evaluations, onboarding surveys, and many more using Tally templates or a blank form