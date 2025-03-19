Templates
Product Onboarding Survey Template
Form cover

Onboarding Feedback Form Template

This Onboarding Feedback Form Template allows you to collect feedback from new users about their first experience with your product or service.

The template includes common onboarding feedback fields such as satisfaction ratings, clarity questions, and open text feedback, and can be easily customized to match different onboarding flows or user segments.

This free onboarding feedback form template helps you identify friction early, improve activation, and create a better first impression for new users.

Thanks for participating in the Supernotes group onboarding session! We'd love to know a bit more about how your experience was.

How would you rate us on...

Introducing Supernotes
Demo / Walkthrough
Answering any questions