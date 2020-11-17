Templates
Subscription Cancellation Survey Template
Use this template
Subscription Cancellation Survey Template
Why did you decide to cancel your subscription?
*
Why did you decide to cancel your subscription?
A
Not using it enough
B
Too expensive
C
No longer need it
D
Chose for an alternative
E
Missing features
F
Other
How would you rate your overall experience?
How would you rate your overall experience?
1 stars
2 stars
3 stars
4 stars
5 stars
What can we do to improve the product?
Thanks a lot!