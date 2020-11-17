Templates
Employee Engagement Survey Template
Your happiness matters! Please answer the following questions about your job as honestly as you can. All answers will be confidential.
Strongly disagree
Disagree
Neither agree nor disagree
Agree
Strongly agree
I am proud to work for [X]
I would recommend [X] as a great place to work
I rarely think about looking for a job at another company
I see myself still working at [X] in two years’ time
[X] motivates me to go beyond what I would in a similar role elsewhere
