Building forms for Google Sheets should go far beyond simple data collection. With Tally, you get a full-featured form builder that connects seamlessly to Google Sheets while giving you the flexibility to build advanced, high-converting forms.
Use conditional logic to show or hide questions based on previous answers, so every respondent sees only what matters to them. Break long forms into multi-step flows that feel lightweight and easy to complete. Collect files directly through your forms, accept payments when needed, and customize every detail to match your brand. For a fully professional setup, publish your forms on a custom domain.
All responses land instantly in Google Sheets, neatly structured and ready for analysis, automation, or sharing. Tally turns Google Sheets into a powerful backend for forms that adapt, convert, and scale with you.
The Google Sheets integration is available for free to all Tally users. To use the integration and create a spreadsheet, you’ll need a free Google account.
Tally, a free form builder with advanced featuresHow the Google Sheets integration worksWhy is Tally the best form builder for Google Sheets?Popular use cases for the Google Sheets Integration
Tally, a free form builder with advanced features
Tally is the simplest way to build forms for Google Sheets. Don’t worry about limited forms or submissions. We have advanced features within our free plan.
Customize your form Use our pre-made themes or create your own design.
Logic & calculations Build smart forms that adapt based on your data.
Prevent duplicate submissions Keep data accurate by blocking repeat submissions (for free!).
Collect signatures Accept e-signatures and streamline contract signing.
Accept payments Create checkout forms without code using Stripe.
File uploads (10MB) Collect images, PDFs, video and audio files.
How the Google Sheets integration works
Once the integration is live, a new row is automatically created in your Google Sheet every time someone submits your form. The submitted form responses automatically appear in the spreadsheet.
You can modify the columns in the spreadsheet as needed by moving or deleting them. The form responses will continue to populate according to the updated column structure.
If you set up the integration for an existing Tally form, all previous responses will instantly populate the spreadsheet as individual rows. Going forward, a new row will be added after each new form submission.
You can connect your Tally form to different Google Sheets spreadsheets by setting up the integration multiple times.
Why is Tally the best form builder for Google Sheets?
- Tally is completely free: unlike other form builders, Tally’s Google Sheets integration is completely free for all users. Tally also offers unlimited forms and submissions for free.
- Create professional looking forms: Tally offers form customization that lets you control every design aspect from form layouts, colors, and button styles to input fields—all without requiring any coding knowledge.
- A modern and intuitive interface: Tally's editor is simple and intuitive. To insert content blocks, you can type or select from our quick block insert menu.
Popular use cases for the Google Sheets Integration
📊 Survey & Feedback Collection Automatically compile survey responses and customer feedback in Google Sheets for easy analysis and sharing with your team. Perfect for customer satisfaction surveys and NPS forms. 📅 Event Registration Management Track event registrations, attendee information, and RSVP responses in real-time spreadsheets. Ideal for event registration forms and booking forms. 🏢 Lead Generation & Sales Capture leads from contact forms and automatically organize them in Google Sheets for your sales team. Works with contact forms and lead generation forms. 📝 Application & Intake Forms Process job applications, client intake forms, and scholarship applications efficiently by syncing all submissions to spreadsheets. Use with job application forms and intake questionnaires. 📈 Data Analysis & Reporting Create visual reports and analyze form data using Google Sheets' built-in charts, pivot tables, and formulas. Share insights with stakeholders instantly.
Start syncing form responses to Google Sheets today
Just start typing, you don’t even need an account to create your first Tally form.