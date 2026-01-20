Building forms for Google Sheets should go far beyond simple data collection. With Tally, you get a full-featured form builder that connects seamlessly to Google Sheets while giving you the flexibility to build advanced, high-converting forms.

Use conditional logic to show or hide questions based on previous answers, so every respondent sees only what matters to them. Break long forms into multi-step flows that feel lightweight and easy to complete. Collect files directly through your forms, accept payments when needed, and customize every detail to match your brand. For a fully professional setup, publish your forms on a custom domain.

All responses land instantly in Google Sheets, neatly structured and ready for analysis, automation, or sharing. Tally turns Google Sheets into a powerful backend for forms that adapt, convert, and scale with you.