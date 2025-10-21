Create Forms with Conditional Logic in Framer

Framer makes it easy to build simple forms. But what if you want your form to respond to what people type in?

Say you want to show extra questions only when someone answers “Yes”. Or skip sections based on user choices. That’s conditional logic, and it’s not possible in Framer’s native form builder.

With Tally for Framer, you can add logic to your forms in minutes, no code needed.

Conditional logic is available for free to all Tally users.

Conditional logic examples

Conditional logic is a versatile tool that allows you to create tailored form experiences based on user responses. Some examples of using conditional logic include:

Guiding users to a relevant Thank you page based on their quiz score

Display the category respondents picked the most in a personality quiz

Show or hide blocks for respondents completing a waiting list form or an online client check-in form, based on their responses

How to create logic in a Tally Form

Type /logic to add conditional logic to your form. You can add conditions on any type of input block. Click : next to the logic block to remove, duplicate, add new, or wrap conditions in a group.

Use the cmd/ctrl + shift + L shortcut to add a conditional logic block under a selected input block.

Actions

After adding a conditional logic block to your form, you can select from six types of actions to trigger. You’ll find them in the Then dropdown.

Jump to page

Jump to page enables you to skip pages with questions that don't concern your respondents or to redirect them to a different enables you to skip pages with questions that don't concern your respondents or to redirect them to a different Thank you page

In the example below, the Jump to page is configured to redirect respondents under 18 to page 3 rather than continuing with the rest of the form flow.

It’s important to place the conditional logic block on the page where you want the jump action to trigger. The jump will only trigger when respondents click the “Next” or “Submit” button.

Rename pages

Renaming your pages makes it easier to identify your pages when installing page jumps in a lengthy form with a lot of pages. You can rename a page by clicking the page number.

Calculate a value

With calculated fields , you can use your respondents' answers to calculate (and display) scores, prices, or other values.

Calculations on date blocks are not available yet.

Make answers required

The Require answer option allows you to set a form field as required or not, depending on the respondent's input. For example, if a respondent wants to sign up for your newsletter, make the email input field required.

You can use the keyboard shortcut to make selected questions required: ctrl/cmd + shift + R

Show or hide blocks

You can show or hide one or multiple questions or answer options depending on your respondents’ answers. In the example below, an extra field will only show when the respondent answers ‘Other’.

You need first to create the hidden block. In the example, we used a short answer block. You can add it by typing /short . Then, click ⋮⋮ to open the block settings and click Hide .

Use the keyboard shortcut to hide selected blocks: ctrl/cmd + shift + H

To hide multiple blocks at once, simply drag to select them and open the block settings to hide all the selected blocks.

For the final step, Insert Conditional logic and choose the action Show or Hide blocks . Click the question title to select or de-select grouped blocks at once.

You can also hide answer options from multiple-choice questions, checkboxes, and dropdowns by following the steps above.

Hide button to disable completion

Using Hide button to disable completion , you can prevent respondents from submitting your form by hiding the submit button or the button to proceed to the next page.

Redirect to different URLs and Tally forms

You can redirect respondents to different websites, landing pages, or Tally forms upon form completion. For this, you’ll need to use conditional logic and calculated fields

You can also add hidden blocks to allow respondents to enter additional information before leaving the form for more comprehensive and trackable lead capture. As a result, the form creates an interactive landing page-like experience.

To learn more about redirecting to different URLs, read our redirect on completion guide

Embed your Conditional Logic Form in Framer

Copy your Tally form link.

In Framer, find the Tally plugin and drag it to your website.

Paste the Tally form link into the component.

Publish your website and it’s there.

Yes, it is that simple.