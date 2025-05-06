Read on to discover how Delta uses Tally forms to meet mobile users exactly where they are — inside their investment tracking app. See how this Belgium-based platform turns brief, targeted surveys into a powerful way of understanding why users upgrade, what features they want, and how to keep improving.

Use cases: Product Feedback, Conversion Insights, Feature Testing

How important is trust in the investment tracking world? For Delta , the Belgium-based investment tracker platform, it’s everything.

With nearly 5 million users tracking investments in stocks, crypto, and beyond, Delta has built a solid reputation for transparency and clarity. Financial decisions are deeply personal, so it makes sense for customers to want a platform that feels secure.

But Delta is a freemium product, and most users don’t even create an account. So how do you understand what they need? By meeting them exactly where they are — right inside the app.

With Tally, they created feedback forms that carry Delta’s branding, are optimized for mobile, and uncover why users upgrade — or what holds them back.

“We use Tally throughout the entire user journey — from free to PRO users, for feature testing, for understanding why users might cancel their subscription,” says Tom Van Helleputte, Delta’s Chief Product Officer, highlighting how these insights continue to drive their growth.

From manual to strategic feedback system with Tally

Delta had a Tally account early on, but it wasn’t being used to its full potential. When Tom joined the team, he saw an opportunity to change their approach to user feedback.

“I started defining which surveys I thought we should have, and then it was a team effort to integrate them with our CRM tool,” Tom explains. The goal was to target the right users and show surveys in a way that kept users within the Delta ecosystem, such as through push notifications in the app or cards on the app’s Home.

You don’t know until you ask, so that’s exactly what Delta did. Every form they built with Tally has been with a purpose: whether for testing new features, organizing events or giveaways, understanding pricing perceptions, or even challenging the team’s own assumptions.

“We did a survey on how valuable our PRO features were and one stood out, which we thought wasn’t that important. So it shows that it’s always relevant to do these surveys and then to circumvent your own biases about your product,” Tom explains.

Meeting users at every stage in their journey

There’s more to Delta’s sleek forms than meets the eye. Each survey targets a specific customer — free, paid, even inactive — and is set up to meet them at a strategic touchpoint.

For potential PRO users, they have a simple form to understand conversion barriers. “We send a push notification to ask why they didn’t subscribe, what triggered their decision,” Tom explains. In a similar way, those who have cancelled their subscriptions also receive a form, helping the team to better understand user churn and potentially improve retention.

“The nice thing about Tally is how it integrates with Slack, Zapier, and Google Sheets,” Tom highlights. These integrations allow for immediate feedback visibility and easy data analysis. “Responses come into Slack so our team can browse through them regularly,” he explains. Using hidden fields with a user ID also helps correlate the data and do further analysis.

One particularly clever integration involves their trial process. “If a user indicates they want a free trial, we can automatically — via Zapier — send them an activation code,” Tom shares. Another smart use allows for instant interview scheduling, where users can automatically receive a Calendly link after expressing interest to be interviewed, completely skipping any back-and-forth email conversations.

The team also makes the most of other advanced features to personalize content users see in their forms. “We used calculated fields and country detection to display localized prices,” Tom explains, “which allowed us to get a large sample of user responses about pricing in their own currency.”

How user insights can shape the product

Delta understands that great product development starts with listening. “It’s really easy to start collecting feedback and do surveys,” Tom explains. “So I would advise you to do it sooner than later. You can build prototypes which you can put in a survey and get feedback early on.”

Their new Home feature tells this story perfectly. Instead of guessing what users wanted, the team tested a basic wireframe directly with their community. The result was: more than 70% of respondents connected with the concept, giving the team confidence to move forward with a redesign.

The team’s secret weapon is short open-ended questions. “Most of the time, about 90% of answers make sense,” Tom notes. “We prefer small input boxes where users try to be concise, but we still get valuable information from these free text answers.”

This turns feedback into genuine conversation. Users help shape Delta’s roadmap with every survey they complete. And, the product grows through the real voices of the people who use it every day.

Creating forms that feel like your product

Implementing Tally has made data collection straightforward from start to finish. Team members can easily create forms that extend Delta’s brand experience and quickly review responses through Tally’s submissions tab or integrations.

At the time, Delta needed some initial help to get their forms just right. “We got some help from a frontend developer for CSS changes and styling,” Tom explains. “The forms look nice and like our own brand.” But now, teams can make these customizations without needing a developer because it's all built into the platform.

This attention to detail matters. Most users access Delta on mobile devices, so every pixel counts. The forms are designed to be intuitive and seamlessly integrated into the user experience.

“Tally is really simple to use and set up, looks good for our users, and makes it easy to fill in surveys on mobile devices, which is where most users are today,” Tom emphasizes. “And with good documentation for integrating with different tools — it saves valuable time during setup.”

What’s next for the team? They’re exploring an in-depth, 360 survey to get a fuller picture of how users see the product. This brings a new challenge: how to present a more comprehensive survey to mobile users without disrupting their experience. But for Delta, understanding their users is worth the effort.