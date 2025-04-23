Templates
Pro User Feedback

https://storage.tally.so/bd86cc0b-5237-4556-9979-af4f6cd0ab35/tally---banner_1.gif

Delta PRO survey

Your opinion matters to us! Thank you for helping us improve Delta! Your feedback will help us ensure that the PRO plan delivers the best value for you. This survey will take less than a minute.

How valuable are the following PRO features to you?

(Rate each feature on how valuable you find it?)
Very Valuable
Somewhat Valuable
Not Valuable
Portfolio Insights
Unlimited Connections
Advanced Metrics
Why Is It Moving
Auto-refreshing prices
5 Devices Syncing
Insider Moves

Does the PRO subscription currently provide good value for the price?

Does the PRO subscription currently provide good value for the price?
A
B
C
D
E

If we added new AI features to PRO, would you be willing to pay a higher subscription price?

If we added new AI features to PRO, would you be willing to pay a higher subscription price?
A
B
C
D

What tasks or problems would you want the AI assistant to help you with in Delta?

(Select all that apply)
What tasks or problems would you want the AI assistant to help you with in Delta?

Do you have any other feedback for us? (Optional)