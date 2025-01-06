How Make transformed customer experience with Tally

When Pierre Lombard joined Make as VP of Customer Experience, he brought a unique perspective to the role. As a former power user of the tool — then called Integromat — he had spent years submitting feature requests and pushing the boundaries of what the automation platform could do.

In charge of multiple teams, from Business Operations and Customer Success to Customer Engagement, Customer Care, Academy, Community and Documentation, he faces a different challenge. With Make's rapid growth in both Europe & the US, the company needed new ways to engage with its expanding customer base.

And the solution needed to match Make’s own philosophy: powerful simplicity. They found it in Tally, and haven't looked back since.

Three and a half years later, hundreds of customers and prospects interact with Make daily through its smart Tally forms. It's exactly what you'd expect from an automation company — their customers don't just use automation, they experience it from day one.

“Tally just stood out from the crowd instantly. It only takes a few minutes to design a user interface that I know is reliable.”

Use cases

Customer Success Feedback Collection Community building

Key metrics 300+ daily customer queries handled via Tally 15% queries automatically resolved 3.5+ years of successful implementation

Enterprise growth demands a new approach

While setting sights on bigger enterprise customers, Make needed to fully rethink its approach to customer interaction. "We had to redesign or create an entire end-to-end process from scratch to acquire, qualify, and convert leads, and then nurture customers in the long run," explains Pierre.

Not an easy feat, but starting from zero presented an opportunity: they could build exactly what they needed. The challenge was finding a tool that could handle everything — from guiding prospects through their first interaction to helping customer success managers track ongoing relationships.

This customer-facing interface also needed to match Make’s standards for seamless automation. It was time to start searching.

Looking beyond the feature list

Make's search was nothing short of thorough. With a list of 20-30 criteria, the business operations team evaluated more than 20 different tools on the market.

"We extensively tested all these tools before making our decision," Pierre explains. "This is what we do anytime we want to go for a new capability at Make." From that rigorous process, one solution emerged as the clear winner: Tally.

What made Tally stand out wasn't just its features. The platform's approach to user interface design resonated with Make's own philosophy. "I see a lot of similarities between Tally and Make in how they've been designed," Pierre explains.

"If you need something, it's instantly accessible to you. This kind of easiness is quite complex to achieve."

Building better customer experiences

What started as an improvement for the business operations team quickly became central to Make's customer experience. The customer care ticket form became one of their key customer-facing assets, with hundreds of conditional logic rules built in to do more than just collect information.

"Every time prospects or customers reach out to us from a technical perspective, they go through this Tally form," Pierre explains. "It guides them in the right direction to pre-qualify their query, helping us instantly provide the information they're looking for." For more complex support, the system automatically creates and prioritizes tickets based on factors like the customer’s plan type and MRR.

The latest version of the form has been running without modification for over six months, proving it's there to stay. With around 300 daily queries, that's tens of thousands of customer interactions handled smoothly through a single form.

Seeing the form's success, other teams quickly found their own uses for Tally. Customer success managers now had an automated onboarding system that pulled everything they needed from Salesforce, making customer handovers seamless.

Making an impact across teams and the community

The numbers tell one part of the story: Make now automatically resolves 15% of customer queries through their smart Tally forms. But the impact also touches Make’s community of creators and builders.

Every month, Make runs community challenges where users showcase their skills and innovation in monthly themes. "We go to the community and say, ‘hey, it's time to submit your solutions according to specific guidelines,'" Pierre explains.

All these submissions land on a Tally form. It's a simple setup, but it's powering one of Make's most engaging community initiatives.

"We used to rely on very basic systems before Tally. Because we had this opportunity to mix the power of Tally and Make, it was so easy to redesign and create new processes to simplify the life of our employees," says Pierre.

What started as a customer care solution has become Make's go-to platform for any kind of information collection. Now anytime there is something to be sent out in the market to collect information, Pierre notes, "we just use Tally by default."

Built for the long run

The thought of switching to another tool isn't even on the table for Make. With Tally deeply integrated into their customer-facing flows and internal processes, it's become an essential part of their infrastructure.

It might have started as a solution for one team but has evolved into a company-wide tool that powers everything from customer support to community initiatives. It simply works for Make and its customers.

"What I particularly enjoy is that there is no complexity, it's straight to the point, clean and neat, and we can feel it.”