Product Cancellation Survey

Your opinion matters to Delta!
We noticed you cancelled your subscription to Delta PRO. Could you spare a moment to complete a 1-minute survey? Your feedback would be invaluable to us! If not, just tap 'x' on top.
Why did you cancel your subscription to Delta PRO?
*
A
I don't use Delta enough
B
I don't use the Delta PRO features enough
C
I experienced technical issues
D
I cancelled, but might renew later on
E
I found an alternative
F
The price is too high
G
Other reason(s)
Would you consider resubscribing to Delta PRO in the future?
*
A
Yes, definitely
B
Not at the moment
How would you rate your experience with Delta so far?
*
1 stars
2 stars
3 stars
4 stars
5 stars
Can we follow up on this survey, to make Delta better?
*
A
Yes, I would be open to it
B
No, I prefer not to
Submit