This customer story shows how Supernotes , a collaborative note-taking platform, created a continuous feedback loop with Tally forms. See how a two-person team gathers insights at critical user moments to build features their community actually needs while maintaining an on-brand experience.

Onboarding feedback to learn about user needs and why they joined. Offboarding feedback to understand user pain points and reasons for leaving. Product feedback to prioritize features that matter most to users.

Tobias Whetton and Connor Neblett were students looking for a simple way to help them take notes and collaborate. Long-form documents and countless folders didn’t do the trick, but they realized notecards could.

This vision led to founding Supernotes in 2018, now a thriving note-taking platform with an engaged community that appreciates this alternative way of sharing knowledge.

Behind this success is a continuous feedback system built on Tally forms, strategically positioned at key moments in the user journey to ensure every product decision is grounded in real user needs.

“In the notetaking space we have these editors called 'what you see is what you get.' And I think that's kind of what Tally is. You just put the input in, you can name it, swap it around. It's very intuitive, and that's why we loved it.”

Supernotes co-founders Connor Neblett (left) and Tobias Whetton (right)

From one-on-one calls to scalable feedback

Direct conversations with users allowed both co-founders to deeply understand their customers' pain points. But as their community grew, the two-person team needed a way to expand their feedback collection without sacrificing the authenticity that had guided their development process.

"When we started Supernotes, when users upgraded to an unlimited plan, we used to do one-to-one onboarding calls," Tobias recalls. "Once we had a couple hundred of those interviews, we thought, ‘okay, this is getting a bit overwhelming now, why don't we go and automate things a bit more?’"

Their search for the right solution led them to explore various options, but most fell short:

"We used all the different forms in the past like Typeform and Google Forms , and both of them were kind of clunky experiences, or very expensive if they were good. There was always a compromise to be had, but when we started using Tally in the early days, we just thought, 'oh, it just makes so much sense.'"

With Tally, they found a platform that could capture valuable user insights at scale while maintaining the personal touch that had defined their approach from the beginning.

Creating a continuous feedback loop

Supernotes implemented Tally forms at key moments throughout the customer journey, creating what Tobias calls a "continuous feedback loop" that continues to inform their product development.

"We constantly get feedback and then we make improvements based on it. After we implement each improvement, we get different — or better — feedback. And so we continually improve the product," explains Tobias.

When users decide to upgrade to Supernotes' paid plan, they receive a message with a Tally form attached. "By having that little personal touch, it means it's not just a form in an email," says Tobias. This form asks concise questions about what prompted the upgrade and what features they'd like to see next.

On the other end of the customer journey, Supernotes uses Tally to understand why users leave. "When someone deletes their account, what is the reason why? Going to delete your account is quite a step for many people," Tobias notes. Their approach balances respect for the user's decision with valuable data collection.

"We have a super fast, secure deletion process, and once that's completed, we ask for anonymous feedback . That actually helps us again with that whole continuous feedback so we can then improve the product."

A seamless brand experience

For Supernotes team, the forms aren't just functional — they're an extension of their brand. With Tally's customization options, they've created a cohesive experience that feels like a natural part of their product.

"We use custom CSS and created our own open source typeface at Supernotes called SN Pro . We've used that within our Tally forms as well," Tobias explains.

"It makes the user experience feel seamless when a customer receives a Tally form. It's also on our domain — the custom domain together with the custom typeface makes forms feel fully integrated."

From first signup to feedback forms, users only ever experience Supernotes — never feeling like they've left the product ecosystem. "It feels part of the user onboarding journey," Tobias adds, "and I think that makes a massive difference."

Turning feedback turns into much-needed features

The real value of Supernotes' feedback system is in how the team transforms user insights into actual product improvements. With just two people managing the entire product, they've developed a lean but effective approach.

"What we actually really love is the emails that Tally sends us after customers submit a form. Since our questions are brief, the answers also are quite brief and to the point," Tobias explains.

The co-founders follow a structured process they call the "Next Discussion" to prioritize feedback. They collect insights asynchronously — using Supernotes — until they have enough to review together, helping them stay in deep work while still processing user needs. For example, what started as a helpful customer comment in a Tally form sparked a direct conversation with a co-founder, turning a simple piece of feedback into a rich discussion point.

This approach has directly shaped their product roadmap:

"Right now we're working on spaced repetition and adding PDF attachments to Supernotes — the two top most requested things. We've already worked through highly requested features such as offline mode and real-time collaboration, all through those Tally form responses."

Their approach relies on open-ended questions for richer feedback: "We actually have no dropdowns or multi-selects. It's all open-ended questions, which gives us much more valuable insights."

Focusing on qualitative data helps the small team distinguish between what users say they want and what they truly need, allowing both co-founders to be strategic about which features to build next.

Looking forward: Scaling Supernotes with simplicity

With ambitious plans for expansion and new products like Supernotes VR, the small team is preparing their feedback systems to support this growth while maintaining their high standards for user experience.

"We are trying to explore different offerings," Tobias shares. "We might want to have custom forms specifically for those users."

This growth aligns with their core philosophy: "One of the Supernotes ethos is we want our product to be everywhere — on any device, working offline, whenever you need it."

And as such, Tally remains central to their product development strategy as they scale:

"It fits in really nicely with these new products. We cater to the individual user, and that's why Tally is so important to us. It means we can talk to the user directly."

For other startups, Tobias's advice is straightforward: "I would definitely not underestimate great forms like Tally, a permanent knowledge base, and simply talking to users."

As Supernotes evolves, their partnership with Tally isn't just a tool choice. It's fundamental to how this small team builds features that resonate with users while maintaining the efficiency they need to grow.