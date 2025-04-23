Templates
Subscription Consideration Survey

Paywall view

https://storage.tally.so/15f6680c-6870-4295-ae2f-79039f9a2ce7/tally---banner_1.gif

Your opinion matters to Delta!

We noticed you checked out Delta PRO. Could you spare a moment to complete a 1-minute survey? Your feedback would be invaluable to us! If not, just tap 'x' on top.

What held you back from subscribing to Delta PRO?

What held you back from subscribing to Delta PRO?
A
B
C
D
E

What sparked your interest in Delta PRO?

What sparked your interest in Delta PRO?
A
B
C
D
E
F

Have you considered subscribing to Delta PRO in the future?

Have you considered subscribing to Delta PRO in the future?
A
B

How would you rate your experience with Delta so far?

How would you rate your experience with Delta so far?

Can we follow up on this survey, to make Delta better?

Can we follow up on this survey, to make Delta better?
A
B