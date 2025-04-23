Templates
Subscription Consideration Survey
Your opinion matters to Delta!
We noticed you checked out Delta PRO. Could you spare a moment to complete a 1-minute survey? Your feedback would be invaluable to us! If not, just tap 'x' on top.
What held you back from subscribing to Delta PRO?
*
A
I find the cost a bit high
B
I'm still exploring the features
C
I wish there were a free trial period
D
I already have a subscription to another financial app
E
Other reason(s)
What sparked your interest in Delta PRO?
*
A
Curious about all features
B
Intrigued by a specific feature
C
Considering a subscription
D
Comparing with other apps
E
Accidentally ended up there
F
Other reason(s)
Have you considered subscribing to Delta PRO in the future?
*
A
Yes, definitely
B
Not at the moment
How would you rate your experience with Delta so far?
*
1 stars
2 stars
3 stars
4 stars
5 stars
Can we follow up on this survey, to make Delta better?
*
A
Yes, I would be open to it
B
No, I prefer not to
Submit