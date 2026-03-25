Tally MCP server

Tally integrates with AI assistants like Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This lets you create forms, edit them, and pull submission data into your AI assistant for analysis, visualization, and insights that go far beyond what any form builder dashboard can do. No code needed. No switching between tabs. Just describe what you want in plain language.

Tally's MCP server is free to use on all plans.

What is an MCP?

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard that lets AI assistants connect to external tools securely. In short: it gives your AI assistant the ability to interact with apps on your behalf.

Tally's MCP server uses this standard to give your AI assistant direct access to your Tally workspace and forms. Once connected, your assistant can:

Create forms from a plain-language description

Edit existing forms: add, remove, or update fields and settings

Browse your workspace: list forms, search by name and organize

Fetch submission data: to then analyze, visualize, and summarize it right inside the conversation

How to set it up

Connect any MCP-compatible AI assistant to Tally using this server URL:

https://api.tally.so/mcp

For detailed setup instructions per assistant (Claude, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, and others), see the Tally MCP Developer Docs

What you can do

Create forms from a description

Describe the form you need and your AI assistant builds it in Tally.

"Create a client intake form with fields for company name, project scope, budget range, timeline, and a file upload for their brief."

"Build a post-event feedback survey with a 0–10 rating, a dropdown for session name, and a long text field for comments."

"Make a registration form for a workshop."

Edit existing forms

Make changes to live forms without opening the Tally editor.

"Add a required phone number field to my contact form."

"Remove the company size question from the partner application form."

"Make the email field required on my waitlist form."

Browse and organize

Navigate your workspace and manage forms through conversation.

"Show me all forms I updated in the last week."

"List my published forms."

Fetch and analyze submission data

This is where Tally's MCP integration becomes much more than a form management shortcut. Your AI assistant doesn't just retrieve submissions, it can work with the data in ways that go far beyond what a built-in dashboard offers.

"Pull all submissions from my customer feedback form and create a bar chart showing the distribution of satisfaction ratings."

"Show me a trend line of weekly signups from my waitlist form over the past 3 months."

"Create a pie chart of the most selected options in the 'How did you hear about us?' question."

"Analyze the tone of responses to the 'Any additional feedback?' field on my product survey. Group them into positive, neutral, and negative."

"Summarize the key themes across all long-text answers in my onboarding feedback form."

"Calculate the NPS score from my latest customer satisfaction survey."

"What's the average rating on my post-workshop feedback form, broken down by session?"

"Compare the completion rate between my two onboarding forms."

"Read through all 200 responses to 'What would you improve?' and give me the top 5 recurring suggestions with example quotes."

"Group the open-ended feedback from my beta testing form into feature requests, bug reports, and general praise."

"Which responses mention pricing concerns? Summarize what they're saying."

FAQ

What is MCP? MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard that lets AI assistants connect to external tools securely. Tally's MCP server uses this standard so your AI assistant can create, edit, and manage forms and read submission data using natural language.

How do I set up the MCP connection? The easiest way to connect is through OAuth, just click "Connect" and follow the prompts. If you prefer, you can also authenticate using an API key. For step-by-step instructions, see our The easiest way to connect is through OAuth, just click "Connect" and follow the prompts. If you prefer, you can also authenticate using an API key. For step-by-step instructions, see our Tally MCP Developer docs

Do I need a paid Tally plan? No. The MCP integration is free for all users.

Which AI assistants work with Tally's MCP? Any MCP-compatible client works. Popular options include Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor. The ecosystem is growing quickly.

Can the AI assistant delete my forms? The assistant can edit and create forms, but it cannot delete forms or individual submissions.

How is this different from the Tally API? The The Tally API is designed for developers who want to integrate Tally into custom applications using code. MCP is designed for anyone who wants to manage forms through conversation with an AI assistant, no programming needed.