The Tally app for ChatGPT is a free AI form builder you can use without leaving a ChatGPT conversation. Describe the form you need in plain language and ChatGPT creates it directly in your Tally workspace, no dashboard required. Once you have submissions, ask ChatGPT to analyze, visualize, or summarize the responses in the same conversation.

The Tally app for ChatGPT is available for free to all Tally users. You'll need a ChatGPT account to connect.

How to connect ChatGPT to Tally

Open the Tally Forms plugin in ChatGPT's Plugins directory and click Install plugin . You'll be asked to sign in to Tally and authorize the connection. Once that's done, Tally can create forms from a description, edit existing forms, browse your workspace, and pull submission data for you to analyze, right in the conversation.

Do I need a new account to use it? No. You connect with your existing Tally account, ChatGPT walks you through a one-time authorization the first time you use it.

Open ChatGPT: Go to chatgpt.com or open the ChatGPT app.

Find the Tally Forms plugin: Open Plugins and search for "Tally", "Tally Forms." Click on the listing or use this link.

Install and authorize: Click Install plugin and sign in to Tally and authorize the connection when prompted.

Start using it: Once it's connected, type @ in the prompt box and select Tally to use it in a chat, or use it in any chat where it's enabled.

https://api.tally.so/mcp . See the Using Claude, Cursor, or another MCP-compatible client instead of ChatGPT? Those don't yet list Tally in an app directory, so you'll add it manually with the server URL. See the Tally MCP server guide or Claude connector for setup instructions.

Creating and editing forms with ChatGPT

Once connected, describe the form you need and ChatGPT builds it in your Tally workspace, from the questions and logic down to the design.

Prompt examples:

"Create a bug report form with fields for a short description, severity level, browser, and a screenshot upload."

"Build a webinar sign-up form with name, email, company, and a checkbox to opt in to a reminder email."

"Make a candidate application form with a resume upload, LinkedIn URL, and three short-answer questions about availability."

ChatGPT can also edit any form already in your workspace, including its design:

"Add a file upload field to my job application form."

"Change the rating scale on my feedback form from 1–5 to 1–10."

"Reorder my registration form so the email field comes before the name field."

"Fix my conditional logic."

"Restyle my event registration form to match my brand based on this screenshot."

"Give my feedback form a different font and add a cover image."

Analyzing form submissions with ChatGPT

This is where the Tally app goes beyond form building. Ask ChatGPT to work with your response data directly, no export required.

Spot trends: "Show me a weekly trend line of signups from my waitlist form over the last month."

Compare forms: "Compare the completion rate between my two onboarding forms."

Flag priorities: "Which responses to my bug report form mention crashes? List them with the reporter's email."

Draft a summary: "Write a two-paragraph summary of this week's feedback responses I can share with the team."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Tally app for ChatGPT?

It's a free connection between Tally and ChatGPT, built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), that lets ChatGPT create, edit, and analyze your Tally forms during a conversation.

Is the Tally app for ChatGPT free?

Yes. The Tally app is free for all Tally users on any plan. Availability of apps and connectors in ChatGPT itself depends on your ChatGPT plan.

How do I connect Tally to ChatGPT?

Open the Tally Forms plugin in ChatGPT's Plugin directory, click Install plugin , then sign in and authorize your Tally account. Full steps are in the guide above.

Can I just @mention Tally in a chat to connect it?

No. @ -mentioning only works for an app you've already installed. To connect Tally for the first time, open its listing in the Plugin directory and click Install plugin or Connect, after that, you can @mention it in any chat.

Can ChatGPT create forms in Tally?

Yes. Describe the form you need and ChatGPT builds it in your workspace, including the questions, logic, and design.

Can I edit existing forms with ChatGPT?

Yes. ChatGPT can add or reorder fields, update questions, fix conditional logic, and restyle any form already in your workspace.

Can ChatGPT analyze my form submissions?

Yes. Ask ChatGPT to summarize responses, spot trends, compare forms, or filter submissions — no export needed.

What types of forms can I create with ChatGPT?

Anything you can build in Tally: lead gen forms, surveys, registration forms, job applications, order forms, quizzes, and more.

Does ChatGPT store my form data?

No. Your forms and submissions stay in Tally. ChatGPT accesses them through the app during a conversation but doesn't store them.

Can ChatGPT build a form without connecting the Tally app?

Not a live one. ChatGPT can draft form questions as plain text on its own, but it can't publish a shareable form. Connecting the Tally app is what turns that draft into a real, working Tally form with a link you can share.

Do I need any technical skills?

No. Everything works through simple prompts. Setup takes a couple of minutes and requires no code.