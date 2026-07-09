Tally's Claude connector lets you create, edit, and manage forms directly from a conversation with Claude. Describe the form you need in plain language and Claude builds it in your Tally workspace. Once you have submissions, ask Claude to analyze, visualize, or summarize the responses right in the same conversation.

free to all Tally users. You'll need a free The Claude integration is available forto all Tally users. You'll need a free claude.ai account to connect.

How to connect Claude to Tally

Tally connects to Claude through the Model Context Protocol (MCP) , an open standard that lets AI assistants securely take actions in outside apps. Once connected, Claude can create forms from a description, edit existing forms, browse your workspace, and fetch submission data for you to analyze in the conversation. Watch the video tutorial or follow the instructions below.

Open Claude: Go to claude.ai or open Claude Desktop.

Add Tally as a connector: Go to Customize → Connectors → Add custom connector

Enter the server details: Name the connector "Tally" and paste in the server URL:

https://api.tally.so/mcp

Click Add , then restart Claude Desktop if you're using the desktop app.

Authorize your Tally account: The first time you use the connector, Claude opens an OAuth flow. Log in to Tally and click Authorize .

claude mcp add tally --transport http https://api.tally.so/mcp in your terminal, then authenticate when prompted. This also works for Cursor and other MCP-compatible clients — see the Using Claude Code instead? Runin your terminal, then authenticate when prompted. This also works for Cursor and other MCP-compatible clients — see the Tally MCP server guide for setup instructions per client.

Creating and editing forms with Claude

Once connected, describe the form you need and Claude builds it in your Tally workspace, from the questions and logic down to the design.

Prompt examples:

"Create a bug report form with fields for a short description, severity level, browser, and a screenshot upload."

"Build a webinar sign-up form with name, email, company, and a checkbox to opt in to a reminder email."

"Make a candidate application form with a resume upload, LinkedIn URL, and three short-answer questions about availability."

Claude can also edit any form already in your workspace, including its design:

"Add a file upload field to my job application form."

"Change the rating scale on my feedback form from 1–5 to 1–10."

"Reorder my registration form so the email field comes before the name field."

“Fix my conditional logic”

"Restyle my event registration form to match my brand based on this screenshot."

"Give my feedback form a different font and add a cover image."

Analyzing form submissions with Claude

This is where the Claude integration goes beyond form building. Ask Claude to work with your response data directly, no export required. Watch the video tutorial or try the example prompts below.

Spot trends: "Show me a weekly trend line of signups from my waitlist form over the last month."

Compare forms: "Compare the completion rate between my two onboarding forms."

Flag priorities: "Which responses to my bug report form mention crashes? List them with the reporter's email."

Draft a summary: "Write a two-paragraph summary of this week's feedback responses I can share with the team."

FAQ

Is the Claude connector free?

Yes. The Tally connector is free for all Tally users on any plan. You only need a free claude.ai account to connect.

How do I connect Tally to Claude?

https://api.tally.so/mcp , then authorize your Tally account. Full steps are in the guide above, or Add Tally as a custom connector in Claude's settings using the server URL, then authorize your Tally account. Full steps are in the guide above, or watch the video tutorial

Can Claude create forms in Tally?

Yes. Describe the form you need and Claude builds it in your workspace, including the questions, logic, and design.

Can I edit existing forms with Claude?

Yes. Claude can add or reorder fields, update questions, fix conditional logic, and restyle any form already in your workspace.

Can Claude analyze my form submissions?

Yes. Ask Claude to summarize responses, spot trends, compare forms, or filter submissions — no export needed.

What types of forms can I create with Claude?

Anything you can build in Tally: lead gen forms, surveys, registration forms, job applications, order forms, quizzes, and more.

Does Claude store my form data?

No. Your forms and submissions stay in Tally. Claude accesses them through the connector during a conversation but doesn't store them.

Do I need any technical skills?

No. Everything works through simple prompts. Setup takes a couple of minutes and requires no code.