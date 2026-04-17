Written by Marie Martens, last update: April 16, 2026.

Only three form builders have real Model Context Protocol (MCP) support in 2026: Tally, Jotform, and Typeform. Tally is the best free option (20+ tools, unlimited forms and responses, OAuth, safety guardrail against deletion). Jotform is best for teams already on a paid Jotform plan. Typeform's MCP is still in beta. Google Forms, SurveyMonkey, Microsoft Forms, and Fillout do not have a native MCP server for form management today.

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard that lets AI assistants like Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and Gemini connect directly to external tools. For form builders, that means your AI can create forms, edit live forms, and pull submission data, all from a plain-language prompt, with no code or manual editor work.

In this guide, we cover which major form builders support MCP today, how they compare on tool depth, free-plan generosity, setup experience, and safety, plus what's missing from the tools most people already use.

What to look for in an MCP form builder

Not all MCP implementations are equal. Here's what actually matters:

Tool depth: How many actions can the AI take? Create only, or also edit, organize, and analyze?

Free plan: Can you use MCP without paying, and without hitting low submission or form limits?

Setup experience: OAuth in two clicks, or personal access tokens and manual config?

Stability: Is it a shipped feature or still in beta with limited documentation?

Safety: Can the AI accidentally delete your forms or data?

Client support: Does it work with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Gemini, and the other assistants you already use?

Privacy & compliance: Is data handled in line with GDPR, and does auth use OAuth rather than long-lived tokens?

Form builders with MCP support compared

Tool MCP status Tools available Free plan Setup Tally ✅ Live 21 ✅ Unlimited forms + responses OAuth Jotform ✅ Live 5 ⚠️ 5 forms, 100 submissions/mo OAuth Typeform ⚠️ Beta Not fully documented ⚠️ 10 responses/mo Personal access token

Quick pick:

Want powerful + free → Tally

Already paying for Jotform → Jotform

Already paying for Typeform and happy to tinker → Typeform

1. Tally: best free MCP form builder overall

Tally is a free form builder with a native MCP server that works with Claude Desktop, claude.ai, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any MCP-compatible AI assistant. It covers the full workflow: create forms from a description, edit live forms, browse your workspace, and pull submission data directly into your AI for analysis, all without opening the Tally editor.

Critically, Tally's free plan has no form or response limits. You can build and run as many forms as you need, and the MCP integration costs nothing extra on any plan.

Analysing Tally form data in Claude

What you can do with Tally MCP:

Create forms from a plain-language description ("Create a client intake form with company name, project scope, budget, and a file upload.")

Edit live forms: add, remove, or rename fields on published forms ("Add a required phone number to my contact form.")

Browse your workspace: list and filter forms by name, status, or recency

Fetch and analyze submissions: pull submission data straight into your AI for charts, NPS calculation, sentiment analysis, or qualitative clustering

Setup in under 2 minutes:

In your AI assistant's MCP settings, add the server URL: https://api.tally.so/mcp

Click "Connect" to trigger OAuth

Authorize the connection to your Tally workspace

Start prompting

Key features:

20+ MCP tools covering form creation, editing, organization, and submission analysis

Works with Claude Desktop, claude.ai, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, Windsurf, Goose, and any MCP-compatible client

Free on all plans, no upgrade required, no extra charge

Safety guardrail: the AI cannot delete forms or submissions

OAuth setup (API key fallback also supported)

Hosted in the EU 🇪🇺, GDPR-friendly by default

Pricing: Free (unlimited forms + responses)

Best for: Anyone who wants full AI-powered form management without response caps or upgrade walls.

2. Jotform: established form builder with MCP support

Jotform is one of the most widely used form builders, and it has an official MCP server. It works with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Manus, and VS Code extensions via OAuth, and also offers a separate MCP-App mode that renders rich, interactive UI components inside AI assistants like Claude Desktop and ChatGPT.

The catch is tool depth and free-plan limits. Jotform's MCP currently exposes 5 tools, and its free (Starter) plan caps you at 5 forms and 100 submissions per month. If you're already on a paid Jotform plan, MCP costs nothing extra and works smoothly. If you're on the free tier, you'll hit the limits quickly.

What you can do with Jotform MCP (5 tools today):

form_list — list your forms

create_form — create a new form

edit_form — edit an existing form (metadata, fields)

create_submission — add a submission to a form

get_submissions — fetch submissions from a form

Jotform says more tools are in development.

Key features:

Official MCP server with OAuth 2.0 (no bearer tokens or PATs)

Works with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Manus, and VS Code extensions

MCP-App mode adds visual components inside supported AI clients

Rate limit: 60 requests/min (Free), 600/min (Enterprise)

HIPAA-protected data only accessible on HIPAA-friendly plans

Pricing (annual billing): Free (5 forms, 100 submissions/mo) · Bronze: $34/mo · Silver: $39/mo · Gold: $99/mo · Enterprise: custom

Best for: Existing Jotform users on paid plans who want to add AI assistant access to their workflow.

3. Typeform: MCP in beta

Typeform has a beta MCP server that lets you connect Claude to your Typeform workspace. It's functional, but early, setup currently requires a personal access token (OAuth is on Typeform's roadmap), the available tool list isn't fully documented, and Typeform advises that tools and setup steps will change as the beta evolves.

Typeform's free plan also caps responses at 10 per month, which limits how useful the integration is without a paid plan.

Key features:

Official MCP server, currently in beta

Primarily tested with Claude; compatible with other MCP clients if configured manually

Personal access token auth (OAuth + Claude connector directory on roadmap)

Tools are not publicly documented, ask your AI to "list all actions you can perform with Typeform" to see what's exposed

No explicit safety guardrail: if your token has delete scope, the AI can delete data

Pricing (monthly): Free (10 responses/mo) · Basic: $39/mo · Plus: $79/mo · Business: $129/mo

Best for: Existing Typeform users who want to experiment with AI access now and don't mind beta limitations.

Does Google Forms have MCP support?

No, there is no official Google Forms MCP server. Google announced official MCP support for several Google Cloud services in 2025, but Google Forms was not on that list. Only unofficial community projects exist on GitHub, and none are maintained by Google or suitable for production use.

Does SurveyMonkey have MCP support?

No, SurveyMonkey does not have a native MCP server. It's only accessible through third-party middleware: Zapier MCP (action-based wrapper), CData (read-only SQL connector), Composio, and viaSocket. None of these give an AI assistant the ability to natively create or edit SurveyMonkey surveys the way Tally or Jotform MCP do.

Does Microsoft Forms have MCP support?

No, Microsoft Forms has no MCP server of its own. Microsoft's MCP work so far is focused on Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot, not Forms. There is no announced roadmap for a Microsoft Forms MCP server.

What about Fillout and Zite?

Fillout's parent brand is now Zite, and they have shipped an MCP server. However, this MCP is scoped to their database product (Zite), not the Fillout form builder. You can query and manipulate database records stored in Zite via AI, but you can't create, edit, or manage Fillout forms through it today.

If you want AI-powered form management from an established form builder, Tally, Jotform, and Typeform are still the only real options.

Tally vs Jotform MCP

Both offer OAuth and an official MCP server, so the comparison comes down to tool depth and free-plan generosity. Tally exposes 20+ tools covering creation, editing, workspace management, and submission analysis, and is fully free with no form or response caps. Jotform exposes 5 tools today (create, edit, list forms, create/get submissions) and caps the free plan at 5 forms and 100 submissions/mo. If you're already paying for Jotform, its MCP is a solid add-on. If you're starting from scratch, Tally gives you far more headroom at zero cost.

Tally vs Typeform MCP

Tally's MCP is live and free, uses OAuth, includes a safety guardrail that prevents the AI from deleting forms or submissions, and works across Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and more. Typeform's MCP is in beta, requires a personal access token (which has full delete scope), has limited public documentation, and the free plan only allows 10 responses/mo. For most users who want AI form management today, Tally is the safer and more capable choice.

How to choose

If you want the most capable free MCP form builder → Tally. Unlimited responses, 20+ tools, OAuth, and a safety guardrail against accidental deletion.

If you're already on a paid Jotform plan → Jotform MCP works well and costs nothing extra, just note the 5-tool limit for now.

If you're a Typeform customer → The beta is worth exploring, but expect it to change and plan around the tight response caps.

If you're on Google Forms, SurveyMonkey, Microsoft Forms, or Fillout → There's no native MCP for form management today. Consider Tally as a drop-in alternative.

FAQ

What is MCP for form builders?

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard that lets AI assistants securely connect to external tools. For form builders, it means an AI assistant like Claude or ChatGPT can create, edit, and analyze forms on your behalf using plain-language prompts.

What is the best free form builder with MCP support?

Tally is the best free form builder with MCP support. It includes 20+ tools, unlimited forms and responses, OAuth setup, and works with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and any MCP-compatible client, all at no cost.

Do Typeform and Jotform support MCP?

Yes. Jotform's MCP is live and uses OAuth. Typeform's MCP is currently in beta and requires a personal access token.

Can I use MCP with ChatGPT?

Yes. ChatGPT supports MCP servers through its connectors framework. Tally and Jotform both work with ChatGPT today. Typeform's ChatGPT integration is still on the roadmap.

Can I use MCP with Claude?

Yes. All three, Tally, Jotform, and Typeform, support Claude (Desktop, claude.ai, and Claude Code). Tally and Jotform connect via OAuth; Typeform currently requires a personal access token.

Does MCP work with Gemini or Gemini CLI?

Gemini and Gemini CLI support the MCP standard. Tally's MCP works with any compliant client. Jotform officially lists Cursor and VS Code extensions today, with more clients coming.

Can an AI assistant delete my forms?

For Tally, no, the AI cannot delete forms or submissions. For Jotform, deletion respects your account permissions but is possible through future tools. For Typeform, a personal access token has full read/update/delete scope, so the AI could technically delete data.

Do I need to know how to code to use MCP with a form builder?

No, for Tally and Jotform, setup is OAuth-based and takes a couple of minutes. Typeform currently requires a personal access token, which involves a bit more manual setup.

How is MCP different from a REST API?

REST APIs are designed for developers who want to integrate a form builder into custom applications with code. MCP is designed for anyone who wants to manage forms through conversation with an AI assistant, no programming needed.

Is Tally's MCP free?

Yes. Tally's MCP server is free on all plans, including the free tier, with no form or response limits.

Is my form data safe with MCP?

It depends on the provider. OAuth-based MCP servers (Tally, Jotform) don't expose long-lived credentials and respect your account's compliance settings. Tally is hosted in the EU and GDPR-friendly by default. Token-based setups (Typeform today) require more care, since anyone with the token can access your data.

Which AI assistants work with form-builder MCPs?

Popular clients include Claude Desktop, claude.ai, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Cursor, Windsurf, Goose, Manus, and VS Code MCP extensions. The ecosystem is expanding quickly.