Written by Marie Martens, last update: April 17, 2026.

After launching the Tally MCP server and connecting it to our own marketing workflow, we started mapping out which other tools were worth adding to the stack. The best MCP servers for marketing teams in 2026 are Tally, Notion, Ahrefs, HubSpot, Slack, Intercom, and Figma, covering forms, docs, SEO research, CRM, comms, support, and design in one place. In our own team, roughly six out of every ten AI conversations now touch at least one MCP server, with Tally, Notion, and Ahrefs used most often. The guide below covers what MCP actually is, seven interesting servers, how they compare, and which combinations solve the most common marketing workflows.

What is an MCP server?

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard that lets AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT connect directly to your tools. An MCP server is the bridge that makes a specific app (Tally, Notion, HubSpot, etc.) available to your AI, so instead of copying data between tabs, your AI gets live, authenticated access to read, write, and act inside your actual workspace.

For marketers, that means your AI can analyse survey responses, search your Notion docs, research keywords, check your pipeline, post a Slack update, query support conversations, and reference Figma files from a single conversation.

MCP was introduced by Anthropic in late 2024 and became the de facto standard through 2025, with major apps (Tally, Notion, HubSpot, Slack, Ahrefs, Intercom, Figma) shipping remote servers throughout 2025 and early 2026.

What makes a great MCP server for a marketing team?

Not every MCP server is worth adding to your stack. A useful one for marketers meets a few criteria:

It covers a core data flow. Forms, docs, SEO data, CRM, or comms. If your team touches that data daily, the MCP is worth connecting.

Setup is accessible. OAuth-based authentication means any team member can connect it, not just developers.

It is available on plans your team actually uses. Enterprise-only or beta-gated tools add friction. Free-tier or widely available access wins.

It supports read and write actions. A server that only reads data is limited. The most useful ones let your AI create forms, update docs, post messages, and add CRM notes.

It works with your AI client. Confirm compatibility with Claude, ChatGPT, or whichever client your team uses before committing to setup.

The 7 best MCP servers for marketing teams in 2026 at a glance

Tool Best for Free plan MCP access Tally Forms, surveys, and response analysis Unlimited forms and responses Free on all plans Notion Docs, briefs, and content calendars Paid plans only Paid plans Ahrefs SEO research, keyword data, and rank tracking No free plan Lite plan and above HubSpot CRM, pipeline, and contact data Free CRM available Free account Slack Team comms and conversation search Free workspaces included Free and paid plans Intercom Customer conversations and support intelligence Free trial available Paid plans Figma Design files, assets, and creative briefs Free plan available Free and paid plans

1. Tally for forms, surveys, and response analysis

Tally is the best MCP server for form-based marketing workflows because it offers 21 MCP tools, is free on all plans, and lets your AI build, edit, and analyse form responses without a CSV export. Tally is a form builder that creates beautiful forms and surveys in seconds, and the MCP server exposes that functionality directly to Claude or ChatGPT.

For marketers, the response analysis is where it gets genuinely useful. Rather than exporting a CSV and pasting it into ChatGPT, you can ask Claude to "fetch all responses from our Q1 customer survey and identify the top three recurring complaints" and get an answer in seconds.

Analysing Tally form data in Claude

Key features:

Create lead capture forms, NPS surveys, event registrations, and feedback forms from a description

Edit live forms without opening the Tally editor

Fetch and analyze submission data including sentiment analysis, NPS scores, and theme extraction

List and search your form library across workspaces

Safety guardrail: AI cannot delete forms or submissions

Pricing: Free on all plans, including unlimited forms and responses

Best for: Marketing teams that run regular surveys, user research, or lead capture and want their AI to analyze responses in real time

2. Notion for docs, briefs, and knowledge management

Notion is the best MCP server for connecting your AI to your team's knowledge base, because it lets your AI search, read, and update campaign briefs, content calendars, and competitive research in context. If your marketing team centralises its planning in Notion, this is usually the second MCP to connect after Tally.

The most practical marketing use case: ask Claude to "find the Q2 campaign brief and summarize the key messaging pillars" or "add a new row to the content calendar for next week's blog post." No more searching through nested pages manually.

Key features:

Search across your entire Notion workspace by keyword or topic

Read page content and database entries

Create new pages and append content to existing ones

Update database properties such as status fields in a content calendar

Pricing: Paid plans required | Plus: $10/member/mo | Business: $15/member/mo

Best for: Teams that centralize their marketing knowledge in Notion and want their AI to query and update it mid-conversation.

3. Ahrefs for SEO research, keyword data, and rank tracking

Ahrefs is the best MCP server for SEO and content teams because it exposes 80+ tools covering keyword research, rank tracking, backlinks, and AI brand mentions, all available to your AI without opening an Ahrefs report. This is the SEO intelligence layer of an AI-native marketing stack.

For content and SEO-focused marketing teams, this is where it gets genuinely powerful. Rather than switching tabs to run a keyword check, you can ask Claude to "find the top 10 keywords our competitors rank for that we do not" or "check how our domain rating has trended over the last six months" and get the answer mid-conversation.

Key features:

Keyword research: search volume, difficulty, related terms, and search suggestions

Site Explorer: organic keyword rankings, backlink profiles, and pages by traffic

Rank Tracker: monitor keyword positions and compare against competitors

Brand Radar: track how often Tally is mentioned in AI-generated responses and which pages get cited

Google Search Console integration: query performance and page-level traffic data

Pricing: No free plan | Lite: $129/mo | Standard: $249/mo | Advanced: $449/mo

Best for: Marketing teams running content or SEO programs who want their AI to research, benchmark, and report on search performance without leaving the conversation.

4. HubSpot for CRM and pipeline data

HubSpot is the best MCP server for CRM-connected marketing workflows because it gives your AI live access to contacts, deals, and pipeline data, and pairs especially well with a form tool like Tally for lead flow. The free CRM tier makes it usable even for small teams.

The most useful marketing application is closing the loop between data collection and CRM: collect a lead via a Tally form, then use the HubSpot MCP to check if that contact already exists in your pipeline and create a follow-up task, all in one AI conversation.

Key features:

Search and retrieve contact, company, and deal records

Create and update notes, tasks, and tickets

Query pipeline stages and deal velocity

Access marketing and sales data across your HubSpot portal

Pricing: Free CRM available | Starter: $15/seat/mo | Professional: $800/mo

Best for: Marketing teams that want their AI to reason across contact data and pipeline alongside other tools, particularly useful when combined with a Tally lead capture form.

5. Slack for team comms and conversation search

Slack is the best MCP server for giving your AI access to the informal, real-time context that lives in day-to-day chat. It went GA in February 2026 and works as the connective layer across the rest of your stack, most powerful once the other MCPs are already in place.

For marketers, this is useful for surfacing decisions that were made in Slack threads rather than documented in Notion, or for automating routine updates: "Post a summary of this week's campaign performance to #marketing."

Key features:

Search across channels and threads by keyword or topic

Read messages and conversation history

Post messages and updates to channels

Access workspace data in real time via the Real-time Search API

Pricing: Free workspaces included | Pro: $7.25/user/mo | Business+: $12.50/user/mo

Best for: Teams that want their AI to surface context from day-to-day Slack discussions and automate routine updates. Most powerful as the connective layer once the other tools are already connected.

6. Intercom for customer conversations and support intelligence

Intercom is the best MCP server for grounding marketing messaging in real customer language, because it connects your AI to one of the richest and most underused data sources in the company: what customers actually say, in their own words, in support conversations.

Rather than relying on surveys alone, you can ask your AI to "identify the top objections coming up in support chats this quarter" or "find conversations where customers mentioned switching from a competitor" and feed those insights directly into a campaign brief or messaging doc.

Key features:

Search and retrieve customer conversations by topic, keyword, or time period

Extract recurring themes, objections, and feature requests across conversations

Surface verbatim customer quotes for use in research summaries or messaging briefs

Access contact and company data tied to conversations

Pricing: Free trial available | Starter: $29/mo | Pro: pricing on request

Best for: Marketing teams who want to ground their messaging and positioning in real customer language, not just survey data.

7. Figma for design files, assets, and creative briefs

Figma is the best MCP server for marketing teams that work closely with design, because it lets your AI read live design files, reference layouts, and use file content as context when writing copy or drafting creative briefs. It is read-only and currently limited to a specific set of MCP clients including Claude and Cursor.

The most practical use case: "Look at the homepage redesign file and write header copy that fits the three-panel layout" or "Summarize the design annotations in the Q2 campaign brief Figma file." It keeps copy and creative in sync without the back-and-forth.

Key features:

Access and read Figma files, frames, and components by name or file ID

Inspect design annotations and layer structure

Use file content as context for drafting copy, briefs, or design feedback

Navigate across pages and frames within a file

Pricing: Free plan available | Professional: $15/editor/mo | Organization: $45/editor/mo

Best for: Marketing teams that work closely with design and want their AI to reference live Figma files when writing copy or briefing creative work.

The best MCP stack combinations for marketing teams

Most of the value from MCP comes from combinations, not single tools. These are the four stacks we recommend most often:

Lead capture stack: Tally + HubSpot + Slack. Collect leads through a Tally form, have your AI enrich the contact in HubSpot, and post a notification to Slack. One conversation, three tools, no Zap.

Content stack: Ahrefs + Notion + Tally. Research keywords and check SERP gaps in Ahrefs, pull the relevant brief from Notion, and fetch audience survey responses from Tally to ground the content in real reader language.

Customer research stack: Intercom + Tally + Notion. Extract recurring themes from Intercom conversations, triangulate them with survey data from Tally, and update the positioning doc in Notion, all without leaving the chat.

Creative stack: Figma + Notion + Slack. Reference the live Figma file for layout context, pull the brief from Notion, and share the resulting copy in Slack for review.

How to choose the right MCP servers for your team

You do not need all seven. Start with what covers your biggest data friction:

If you run surveys, lead capture, or user research: start with Tally. It is free on all plans and has the broadest MCP toolset in this list.

If your team lives in Notion: add Notion MCP early. Searching docs and updating calendars without leaving your AI chat pays off immediately.

If your team runs a content or SEO program: add Ahrefs. Being able to research keywords, check rankings, and monitor AI brand mentions mid-conversation removes a lot of the tab-switching that slows down content planning.

If you want your AI to reason across your pipeline: add HubSpot. Particularly powerful when combined with Tally for lead flow.

If you want your AI to surface Slack context and post updates: add Slack last. It is most useful as a connective layer once the other tools are in place.

If you want your AI to draw on real customer language for messaging and positioning: add Intercom. Particularly useful for teams doing positioning work or building out a content strategy rooted in customer pain points.

If your team works closely with design and uses Figma for campaign assets or landing pages: add Figma. Most valuable when copy and creative are developed in the same workflow.

Which MCP servers are free for marketing teams?

Tally, HubSpot, Slack, and Figma all offer free MCP access. Tally's MCP is free on all plans with no form or response limits, which makes it the easiest to start with. HubSpot's MCP is available on the free CRM. Slack's MCP works on free Slack workspaces. Figma's MCP works on the free design tier.

Notion, Ahrefs, and Intercom require paid plans. Ahrefs is the most expensive entry point at $129/mo for the Lite tier.

Can you use MCP servers with ChatGPT?

Yes, mostly. Tally, Notion, HubSpot, Slack, Intercom, and Ahrefs all support any MCP-compatible client, including ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, and Zed. The one exception is Figma, whose MCP access is currently limited to a specific set of supported clients including Claude and Cursor.

Remote vs local MCP servers

A remote MCP server runs in the cloud and requires no installation, you connect via OAuth and are done in under a minute. A local MCP server runs on your own machine and requires a config file and sometimes a runtime. All seven tools in this list are remote or OAuth-based, so no local installation is needed.

Local MCPs are more common for developer-focused tools (filesystem access, local databases, terminal). For marketing stacks, remote is almost always what you want.

Alternatives we considered but didn't include

Typeform: MCP server in beta as of April 2026. Tally covers the same use case with 21 MCP tools and is free.

Salesforce: has MCP-adjacent AgentForce tooling but no open MCP server on par with HubSpot's. Enterprise-gated.

Airtable: solid MCP server, but overlaps with Notion for most marketing team workflows. Good fit if Airtable is already the source of truth.

Google Analytics / GA4: no official MCP. Partial coverage via the Ahrefs GSC integration.

Canva: no MCP server. Figma fills the same slot for teams that use it.

Zapier / Make: these are automation layers, not MCPs. With MCP + a good AI client, many Zaps become unnecessary.

FAQ

What is an MCP server and why does it matter for marketing teams?

An MCP server connects an app directly to your AI assistant using the Model Context Protocol standard. For marketing teams, it means your AI can access your actual tools — forms, docs, SEO data, CRM, customer conversations, team chat, instead of working from copy-pasted snippets.

Which MCP servers are free for marketing teams?

Tally's MCP is free on all plans with no form or response limits. Slack's MCP is free on free and paid Slack workspaces. HubSpot's MCP is free with the HubSpot free CRM. Figma's MCP is free on the Figma free plan. Notion, Ahrefs, and Intercom require paid plans.

Can my AI assistant use multiple MCP servers in the same conversation?

Yes. Once connected in a client like Claude or ChatGPT, your AI can access all of them simultaneously. For example: fetch Tally survey responses, cross-reference a Notion brief, and post a Slack summary, all in one conversation.

Do I need to be technical to set these up?

No. Tally, Notion, HubSpot, Slack, and Intercom all use standard OAuth, click Connect and follow the prompts. Ahrefs and Figma require a short extra step: Ahrefs generates a dedicated MCP API key after an authorization screen, and Figma's MCP access is limited to specific supported clients including Claude and Cursor.

Can I use these MCP servers with ChatGPT, not just Claude?

Yes, mostly. Tally, Notion, HubSpot, Slack, Intercom, and Ahrefs all support any MCP-compatible client. Figma is the exception: its MCP access is currently limited to a specific set of supported clients including Claude and Cursor.

What is the difference between a local and remote MCP server?

A remote MCP server runs in the cloud with no installation needed. A local one runs on your machine and requires a config file. All seven tools in this list use remote or OAuth-based setup, so no local installation is required.