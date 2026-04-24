Lovable is an AI app builder that creates full web apps from a prompt. By embedding a Tally form into your Lovable app, you get the best of both: Lovable's AI-generated design and Tally's powerful form features — logic, file uploads, payments, email notifications, and unlimited submissions, for free and out of the box.

Embedding Tally forms on Lovable is free , including unlimited submissions.

How to add a form to a Lovable app

There are three main ways to build and handle forms in a Lovable project. Each one trades off speed, control, and how much backend work you want to do.

Prompt Lovable to generate a form. Lovable builds the form UI in your app. You get full control over the design, but you'll still need to build the backend yourself — handling submissions, storing data, sending email notifications — or connect it to Supabase.

Embed a no-code form builder like Tally. Unlike headless backends, Tally is a complete and free form builder that offers everything out of the box, from the form UI to the submission handling. You get a fully designed form with logic, file uploads, payments, email notifications, and a submission dashboard — without writing or styling any code in Lovable. You can also build and edit your Tally form directly from Lovable's chat using Tally's MCP server — more on that below.

Use a headless form backend. You still build and style the form yourself in Lovable — the backend service just receives the submission and sends you an email. A good fit if you want full design control and only need basic forms. You'll need to code your own validation, file handling, and logic, and most of these tools are paid past a small free tier.

This guide focuses on embedding a Tally form in your Lovable app — the fastest no-code way to ship a working form without building your own backend.

How to embed a Tally form in Lovable

There are two ways to add a Tally form to your Lovable app. The fastest is to let Lovable's AI do it for you. The manual option gives you more control over how the form is placed.

Option 1: Prompt Lovable to embed your form

In Tally, publish your form and copy the form URL from the Share tab.

In Lovable, open the chat and paste a prompt like:

Embed this Tally form on my contact page: https://tally.so/r/your-form-id

Lovable will add an iframe embed of your Tally form to the page you specified.

Preview and publish your Lovable app — your form is live.

Option 2: Paste the embed code manually

Use this method if you want full control over embed options like dynamic height, transparent background, or hiding the form title.

In Tally, go to your form's Share tab and click Standard , Popup or Full page depending on how you want the form to appear.

Adjust the embed settings (height, background, branding), then click Get the code and copy the embed code.

In Lovable, open the chat and prompt:

Add this HTML embed code to my contact page: [paste your embed code]

Lovable will insert the embed into the right place in your app's code.

Publish your Lovable app.

Build your Tally form from inside Lovable (MCP)

If you'd rather stay in Lovable's chat the whole time, you can connect Tally's MCP server to Lovable as a chat connector. Lovable's agent can then create, edit, and manage Tally forms on your behalf (from a single prompt) and embed the result directly in your app.

This is the best of both worlds: the form lives in Tally (with all its features, integrations, and submission dashboard), but you never have to leave Lovable to build it.

How to set it up:

In Lovable, open Connectors → Chat connectors and click Custom Custom MCP .

Add your Tally API key ( Settings → API Keys )

In Lovable's chat, prompt something like:

Create a contact form in Tally with name, email, and message fields, then embed it on my contact page.

Lovable's agent uses the Tally MCP to create the form in your Tally workspace, grabs the form URL, and embeds it into your app .

Connecting custom MCP servers in Lovable requires a paid Lovable plan. Tally's MCP server itself is free on all Tally plans.

How to send Lovable form submissions to your email

One of the most common reasons to use Tally with Lovable is to get form submissions straight to your inbox — without building any backend yourself.

Tally offers 2 types of email notifications

Self-notifications — get an email every time someone submits your form, with all the answers included (available for free).

Respondent notifications — send a confirmation email to the person who filled out the form (available on Tally Pro).

To turn them on, open your Tally form, go to Settings , and enable Email notifications .

Want to send submissions to a Notion database, Slack, Google Sheets or your Lovable app's Supabase backend? Tally supports webhooks and 30+ native integrations — all on the free plan.

Customize how your form looks in Lovable

To make your Tally form blend in seamlessly with your Lovable design:

Transparent background — enable this in the embed options so the form inherits your Lovable page background.

Hide form title — hide Tally's form title if you already have a heading on your Lovable page.

Match your brand — customize colors, fonts, and buttons inside Tally's form designer.

FAQ

What's the difference between Tally and a headless form backend?

A headless form backend only handles the backend — receiving submissions and sending emails. You still have to build and style the form yourself in Lovable, and code your own validation, file handling, and conditional logic. Tally handles the full form: you build it in Tally's visual editor, embed it into Lovable, and get the UI, logic, integrations, and submission dashboard out of the box.

Can I build a Tally form from inside Lovable?

Yes. Connect Tally's MCP server to Lovable as a chat connector, then prompt Lovable to create, edit, or embed Tally forms directly from its chat. The form lives in your Tally workspace (so you keep the full form builder, integrations, and submission dashboard) but you never have to switch tools to build it. Tally's MCP server is free on all plans.

Can I embed a Tally form in Lovable for free?

Yes. Embedding Tally forms is free, with unlimited forms and submissions on Tally's free plan . You only need a Tally Pro subscription if you want to remove Tally branding or use a custom domain.

How do I add a form to my Lovable app without writing code?

The easiest way is to prompt Lovable's AI: paste your Tally form URL into the Lovable chat and ask it to embed the form on a specific page. Lovable will add the iframe for you. No code required.

What's the best free form builder for a Lovable app?

Tally is a popular choice for Lovable apps because it has no submission limits on the free plan , works like a Notion doc, and embeds into Lovable with a single prompt. Other options (like Typeform) cap free submissions at 10 per month.

Will my form update automatically when I change it in Tally?

Yes. Any changes you make to your form content in Tally update automatically in the embed. You only need to re-copy the embed code if you change embed styles (like hiding the title or making the background transparent).