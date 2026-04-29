Written by Marie Martens, last updated: April 2026.

A fillable PDF is a PDF with interactive fields — text boxes, checkboxes, dropdowns, signatures — that people can complete digitally instead of printing and scanning. Creating one usually means paying for Adobe Acrobat or wrestling with free PDF editors that break your formatting. There's a simpler approach: use a free form builder like Tally to create your form, collect responses, and export each submission as a clean, branded PDF. In one click and for free.

How fillable PDFs are traditionally made

There are several ways to create a fillable PDF, each with trade-offs.

Adobe Acrobat Pro is the most powerful option. You can convert any document into a fillable PDF with full form field support — text inputs, checkboxes, dropdowns, digital signatures. The catch is the price: $22.99/month. For a one-off form, that's hard to justify.

Google Docs or Microsoft Word let you design a form layout and export it as a PDF, but the result is a flat file. There are no interactive form fields — recipients have to print it, fill it in by hand, and scan it back.

Free online PDF editors like PDFescape, Sejda, and PDF24 can add basic form fields to an existing PDF. They work for simple use cases, but you'll run into limitations quickly: formatting breaks between tools, limited field types, no conditional logic, and no built-in way to collect or store the responses. You're still emailing files back and forth.

The common problem across all of these: you end up with a file, not a system. Someone fills in the PDF, emails it back, and you manually copy the data somewhere. If you need to collect information from more than a handful of people, this workflow breaks down fast.

The easier alternative: use a form builder instead

Instead of making a PDF fillable, flip the workflow. Build an online form, share a link, and let responses come to you — stored, organized, and exportable as PDFs.

Here's how this works with Tally

Create your form: Tally works like a document. Just start typing and add any field type: text inputs, dropdowns, checkboxes, file uploads, signatures, even payment fields.

Share it: send the form link, or embed it on your website. It works on any device, no PDF reader required.

Collect responses: submissions are stored automatically in Tally's built-in dashboard. No email back-and-forth, no manual data entry.

Export any submission as a PDF: hover over any response in your submissions table and click Download PDF. The PDF uses your form's theme, colors, and font — a clean, on-brand document generated instantly.

Read the full guide on how to turn form submissions into PDF files.

This gives you everything a fillable PDF offers — and a lot it doesn't:

PDF export: every submission can be downloaded as a branded PDF directly from Tally, for free.

Automatic data collection: responses are stored and organized without manual work.

Integrations: send responses to Google Sheets, Notion, Slack, Airtable, and 30+ other tools — all on the free plan.

Conditional logic: show or hide questions based on previous answers, so your form stays short and relevant.

Customization: customize the design of your form (and your PDF) to match your brand.

Electronic signatures: collect signatures in your form and they're rendered directly in the exported PDF. Perfect for contracts, waivers, and consent forms.

Answer piping: insert a respondent's name, company, or other answers into text blocks throughout your form. The PDF reads like a personalized document, not a list of questions.

File uploads: built in, free, no add-ons needed.

Email notifications: get notified for every submission, or send a confirmation email to the respondent.

When to use a fillable PDF vs. a form builder

Fillable PDFs still make sense in a few specific situations: when you need to distribute a static document for offline use, when you're working with existing PDF templates (like government forms or legal contracts), or when the recipient specifically needs a .pdf file to fill in and return.

A form builder is the better choice when you want to collect data from multiple people, need features like conditional logic or payments, want responses stored automatically, or need each submission as a clean PDF for your records. If you're starting from scratch and don't have an existing PDF template to work with, building a form is faster, easier, and more powerful.

FAQ

What is a fillable PDF?

A fillable PDF is a PDF document with interactive form fields — text boxes, checkboxes, dropdowns, and digital signatures — that people can complete on their computer or phone without printing.

How do I create a fillable PDF for free?

The simplest free method is to create an online form with Tally and export submissions as branded PDFs in one click. Tally is free with unlimited forms and submissions. For editing an existing PDF, free tools like PDFescape and PDF24 can add basic form fields.

Can I create a fillable PDF in Word?

You can design a form layout in Word and export it as a PDF, but the exported file won't have interactive form fields. Recipients would need to print it and fill it in by hand. For truly fillable fields, you need Adobe Acrobat Pro or a dedicated PDF editor.

What is the best free tool to create a fillable PDF?

It depends on what you need. If you want to add fields to an existing PDF, PDFescape and PDF24 are solid free options. If you're collecting information from people and want to skip the PDF hassle entirely, Tally lets you build a form, collect responses, and export each one as a PDF — all for free.

Can I include signatures in my PDF?

Yes. If your Tally form includes an electronic signature field, the respondent's signature is rendered directly in the exported PDF. This makes it easy to create signed contracts, waivers, or consent forms without extra tools.

Do I need Adobe Acrobat to make a fillable PDF?

No. Adobe Acrobat Pro is one option, but it costs $22.99/month. Free alternatives like PDFescape can add basic form fields to existing PDFs. Or you can skip the PDF editor entirely and use a form builder like Tally — it's free, and you can export every submission as a PDF.