Google Forms doesn't have a built-in way to export submissions as PDF files. If you need a clean, shareable copy of a response — for an invoice, a signed contract, a consent form, or simply your records — you're stuck choosing between printing from your browser, exporting from Google Sheets, or installing an add-on. Each has trade-offs. This guide walks through every option, and then shows a simpler approach: use a form builder like Tally that exports any submission as a branded PDF in one click, for free

When you'd want a PDF of a form response

The most common reasons people convert Google Forms responses into PDFs:

Invoices and order confirmations — share a polished receipt after a purchase.

Contracts and signed agreements — file a complete copy of what was agreed.

Consent and intake forms — keep medical, legal, or onboarding records.

Event tickets and bookings — send each attendee a personalized confirmation.

Job applications and client briefs — pass a clean summary to a colleague.

How to export Google Forms responses to PDF

Google Forms has no native PDF export, but there are three workarounds that get you something.

Option 1: Print a single response to PDF

The fastest method for a one-off response.

Open your form and click the Responses tab.

Click Individual to view a single submission.

Use < and > to find the response you want.

Click the print icon (or the ⋮ menu → Print ).

In the browser's print dialog, set the destination to Save as PDF and click Save .

You'll get a plain PDF that looks identical to the on-screen response — no branding, no custom layout.

Option 2: Print all responses at once

If you want one PDF containing every response so far.

From the Responses tab, click the ⋮ menu in the top right.

Select Print all responses .

In the browser's print dialog, save as PDF.

The result is a long document with every submission stacked end-to-end. Useful for archives, unwieldy for sharing individual responses.

Option 3: Export from the linked Google Sheet

If you've connected your form to a Google Sheet, you can export the data as a PDF instead.

Open the linked sheet from the Responses tab.

Go to File → Download → PDF (.pdf) .

Choose your page setup and click Export .

This gives you a spreadsheet PDF — rows and columns, not a formatted document. Best for reporting, not for sharing with respondents.

Automating it with add-ons or scripts

If you need a PDF generated automatically for every new submission, you'll have to bolt extra tooling onto Google Forms.

Google Workspace add-ons like Form Publisher, Portant, or Document Studio map form answers into a Google Docs template and output a PDF. Most are freemium and charge once you pass a low monthly response cap.

Apps Script lets you write your own automation — trigger on form submit, build a Doc, convert to PDF, email it out. Powerful, but you're writing and maintaining code.

Zapier or Make can route Google Forms responses through a PDF generator like PDFMonkey or DocuPilot and email the result. Several moving parts, each with their own pricing.

All of these add setup time, extra accounts, and recurring cost on top of Google Forms.

The simpler approach: use Tally

Tally is a free form builder with native PDF export — no add-ons, no scripts, no print tricks. Every submission can be downloaded as a branded PDF in one click, and you can optionally send it as an attachment to your inbox, to the respondent, or both.

Download any submission as a PDF

Open your form and click the Submissions tab.

Hover over any row in the submissions table.

Click the Download PDF icon.

The PDF generates instantly using your form's theme, colors, and font.

Auto-attach the PDF to email notifications

Tally can attach the PDF to the confirmation email — for you, for the respondent, or both.

Open your form settings.

Go to Self email notifications or Respondent email notifications .

Toggle on Attach PDF with answers .

Every new submission arrives in the inbox with a ready-to-file PDF attached. No template mapping, no script.

Attaching PDFs to email notifications is a Tally Pro feature.

What Tally's PDF gives you that Google Forms can't

On-brand layout — the PDF uses your form's theme, colors, and font, not a generic Google print template.

Built-in electronic signatures — signature blocks render directly in the exported PDF, so waivers, contracts, and consent forms are signed-and-filed without extra tools.

Answer piping — use answer piping to pull the respondent's name, company, or other answers into headings and text blocks, so the PDF reads like a personalized document.

Full form structure preserved — page breaks become dividers, custom thank-you pages are included, file uploads and payment info appear inline.

Free — exporting submissions as PDF is on the free plan, with unlimited forms and submissions.

When to stick with Google Forms vs. switch to Tally

If you only need a PDF of one response every few weeks, printing from Google Forms takes thirty seconds and works fine. Stay where you are.

Switch to Tally if any of these are true:

You generate PDFs of submissions regularly.

You want each PDF to look branded, not like a printout.

You need signatures, payments, or personalized text in the document.

You want the PDF to land in your inbox (or the respondent's) automatically.

You don't want to pay for an add-on to do something a form builder should do natively.

Tally is free to start, has no submission cap on the free plan, and PDF export is included from day one.

Frequently asked questions

Can Google Forms export responses as PDF natively?

No. Google Forms has no built-in PDF export. You can print a single response to PDF from your browser, print all responses at once, or download the linked Google Sheet as a PDF — but none of those produce a branded document.

Can I get a PDF for every Google Forms submission automatically?

Not without extra tools. You'd need a Workspace add-on like Form Publisher or Portant, a custom Apps Script, or a Zapier/Make automation routed through a PDF generator. Each adds cost and setup on top of Google Forms.

How do I send respondents a PDF of their submission?

Attach PDF with answers — every respondent gets a branded PDF in their confirmation email automatically. This is a On Google Forms, you'd need an add-on. On Tally, enable respondent email notifications and toggle on— every respondent gets a branded PDF in their confirmation email automatically. This is a Tally Pro feature.

Does the Tally PDF include my branding?

Yes. The PDF uses your form's existing theme — your colors, fonts, and any cover image or logo you've added. Forms on the free plan carry a small "made with Tally" badge, which you can remove with Tally Pro

Is Tally really free for PDF export?

Yes. Downloading submissions as PDF is included on the free plan with no limits. Attaching PDFs to confirmation emails is the only PDF feature gated behind Tally Pro