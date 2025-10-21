Create Forms with File Upload in Framer

Framer makes it easy to design and publish beautiful websites. But when it comes to collecting files or attachments through a form, there’s a catch: Framer’s native forms don’t support file uploads.

If you want visitors to send documents, screenshots, resumes, or photos, you’ll need a more powerful form builder.

With the Tally plugin for Framer, you can add file uploads to your site in minutes. No code, no plugins, no limitations.

The maximum individual file size allowed in our free tier is 10MB. To collect larger files, upgrade to Tally Pro

Create a Tally Form with a File Upload

Go to Tally.so and create a Form.

Type /file to insert a file upload block. Respondents can click to choose a file or directly drag files into the file upload block.

File upload settings

Click :: to open the file upload settings. You can:

Make the file upload required or optional

Allow multiple files (and set a minimum and maximum number of files)

Set a maximum file size

Define the allowed file types

Hide a block (and show it with conditional logic)

Multiple files

If you want respondents to be able to upload multiple files, enable the Multiple files option. This will allow you to define the desired minimum and maximum number of file uploads.

Respondents can drag multiple files at once in the file upload block or upload them one by one, using the Upload another file button.

File size

Enable Max file size to set a file size limit. Respondents will see the maximum file size limit in the file upload block.

10MB for free. To collect larger files, upgrade to Tally Pro

File type

To only accept certain file types, enable Allowed files and select the file type(s) you want to accept. For example:

If you only want to accept image files, regardless of the type, select All image files

If you only want to accept .jpg files, select .jpg

Respondents will see the required file type(s) indicated in the file upload block.

Authenticated file upload URLs

The file uploads will be available in your Tally form submissions dashboard. They can be accessed through a link or downloaded directly to your device. You must be logged in and have access to the form to open the files.

Click the Open button next to the uploaded file in your Submissions tab to open the file using a link.

When you export your file uploads to third-party tools using our integrations, an access token is added to the links, which makes them accessible without the need to be logged in. For example, if you export form submissions to a Google Sheet, anyone with access to that Sheet can click the file upload URL and access the file (without being logged into Tally).

Download submitted files

To download files on your device, you can click the Download button next to each file for individual downloads or use the Download file uploads button at the top of your form submission table to download all submitted files on that page.

If your form submissions span multiple pages, you'll need to repeat this step on each page to download all files.

Embed your Conditional Logic Form in Framer

Copy your Tally form link.

In Framer, find the Tally plugin and drag it to your website.

Paste the Tally form link into the component.

Publish your website and it’s there.

Yes, it is that simple.