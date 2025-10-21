Framer’s built-in forms are great for collecting basic info. But if you’ve ever tried to create a multi-step form, you know it’s not easy natively.
With the Tally plugin for Framer, that limitation disappears. You can easily build beautiful multi-step forms, embed them into your Framer design, and give your visitors a smoother experience, all without code.
In Tally, you can add as many form pages as necessary — for free.
Why use a multi-page form?
Multi-step forms feel lighter, faster, and friendlier. They break longer forms into smaller, focused parts that people actually complete.
Use them for:
- Onboarding flows
- Surveys and quizzes
- Sign-up or demo request forms
- Lead qualification forms
- Event registrations
By splitting your form into steps, you reduce drop-off and make completion feel effortless.
The problem: Framer doesn’t support multi-step forms
Framer’s native form builder is designed for simple forms: single page, basic inputs, and one submission.
There’s no option to add multiple steps, progress bars, or page transitions.
If you want that kind of experience, you’ll need to use a third-party form tool like Tally, which integrates seamlessly with Framer.
How to create multiple pages in Tally
Go to Tally.so and create a new form.
To create another form page, type
/page in your form editor. An automatic page divider and title will be inserted. Respondents will see any text or content you add below the line on the new page.
If you want your form to show one question per page, you’ll have to add a new page after each question. There are no limits on the number of pages or questions per page you can have.
You can add a Thank you page by switching the toggle next to the last page or typing
/thank to insert one. This will be the last page respondents see after submitting the form—you can add any content there, from text to embeds.
Auto-jump to the next page
When your page only contains one question per page, you can allow respondents to auto-jump to the next page without clicking the
Next button. Instead, they can click one of the answer options and the form will automatically take them to the next question.
Auto-jump is only available for multiple choice, dropdown, rating, or linear scale questions.
Auto-jumping to the next page is disabled by default. To enable it:
- Open the form you want to add auto-jump to
- Click on
Settingsat the top of your navbar
- Scroll down to the
Behaviorsection
- Toggle the
Auto-jump to next pagesetting
Embed your Multi-step Form in Framer
Copy your Tally form link.
In Framer, find the Tally plugin and drag it to your website.
Paste the Tally form link into the component.
Publish your website and it’s there.
Yes, it is that simple.