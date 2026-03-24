Written by Marie Martens, last updated March 2026.

Looking for a SurveyMonkey alternative? Whether you want something free, simpler, or more powerful, there are plenty of options worth considering.

In this guide we compare the 10 best SurveyMonkey alternatives across pricing, design, features, and ease of use — so you can pick the right tool for your surveys and forms.

Tally — best free alternative with unlimited responses

Google Forms — best for quick, free surveys

Typeform — best for conversational, engaging surveys

Jotform — best for powerful form building with integrations

Microsoft Forms — best for Microsoft 365 users

Zoho Survey — best for detailed analytics

Alchemer — best for mid-market survey research

Qualtrics — best for enterprise research

SurveySparrow — best for chat-style NPS and engagement surveys

Formstack — best for enterprise workflows and compliance

Quick comparison

Tool Free plan Unlimited responses Logic Payments Starting price Best for SurveyMonkey ✅ (40 responses) 💳 Paid 💳 Paid 💳 Paid $39/month All-round surveys Tally ✅ Free ✅ Free ✅ Free ✅ Free ✅ Free Free all-in-one Google Forms ✅ Free ✅ Free Limited ❌ ✅ Free Simple surveys Typeform ✅ (10 responses/mo) 💳 Paid 💳 Paid 💳 Paid $29/month Conversational forms Jotform ✅ (limited) 💳 Paid 💳 Paid 💳 Paid $34/month Feature-rich forms Microsoft Forms ✅ (with M365) 💳 Paid 💳 Paid ❌ $6/user/month M365 teams Zoho Survey ✅ (limited) 💳 Paid 💳 Paid ❌ $35/month Survey analytics Alchemer ❌ (trial only) 💳 Paid 💳 Paid 💳 Paid $55/user/month Mid-market research Qualtrics ❌ 💳 Paid 💳 Paid ❌ Custom Enterprise research SurveySparrow ✅ (50 responses/mo) 💳 Paid 💳 Paid 💳 Paid $19/month Chat-style surveys Formstack ❌ 💳 Paid 💳 Paid 💳 Paid $83/month Enterprise workflows

Why people look for a SurveyMonkey alternative

SurveyMonkey is one of the most recognizable survey tools on the market — but it's not always the right fit. Here's what we hear most often from people switching:

Pricing: SurveyMonkey's free plan limits you to 10 questions and 40 responses per survey. Paid plans start at $39/month (billed annually), which is steep for basic use.

Response limits: Collecting unlimited responses requires their higher-tier plans.

Complexity: For simple surveys, SurveyMonkey can feel over-engineered.

Design: The interface feels dated compared to newer tools.

How we reviewed these tools

We tested each tool ourselves and evaluated them based on:

Free plan value — what you actually get without paying

Ease of use — how long it takes to build and publish a survey

Question types and logic — branching, skip logic, calculations

Design and customization — templates, themes, branding

Integrations — Zapier, Notion, Slack, Google Sheets, etc.

Response limits and pricing — total cost of ownership

1. Tally

🏆 At a glance: The most generous free plan of any form builder. Unlimited forms, unlimited responses, and most advanced features — all without paying.

Tally is a modern form builder that launched in 2020 with a simple goal: make form building free and accessible. It's built on a Notion-like block editor, so if you're used to Notion, you'll feel right at home.

Where SurveyMonkey charges for unlimited responses, Tally gives them for free. Where SurveyMonkey limits question types on free plans, Tally includes all question types — even file uploads, payments, and calculated fields — at no cost.

Pros

Unlimited forms and responses on the free plan

All question types available for free (including file uploads and payments)

Logic jumps and conditional logic on free plan

Notion-like editor — easy to learn

Free integrations with Notion, Airtable, Slack, Google Sheets and more

Cons

Fewer pre-built templates than SurveyMonkey

Analytics are simpler than enterprise tools

No offline mode

Features Tally SurveyMonkey Unlimited forms/surveys ✅ Free ✅ Free plan limited Unlimited responses ✅ Free ✅ 40 responses/survey on free; paid from $39/mo Unlimited questions ✅ Free ✅ 10 questions/survey on free Data export (CSV, XLS) ✅ Free ✅ Paid $39/mo Multi-page forms ✅ Free ✅ Free Column layout ✅ Free ❌ Form design (font, colors, background) ✅ Free ✅ Limited on free Add a logo or cover image ✅ Free ✅ Paid $39/mo Text formatting ✅ Free ✅ Free Form templates ✅ Free ✅ Free (limited) Embed images and video ✅ Free ✅ Free Embed audio, maps, online files & more ✅ Free ❌ Embed forms online ✅ Free ✅ Free Close forms on limit or date ✅ Free ✅ Paid Prevent duplicate submissions ✅ Free ✅ Paid Receive file uploads ✅ Free for 10MB/file ✅ Paid Conditional logic / skip logic ✅ Free ✅ Paid $39/mo Block randomization ✅ Free ✅ Paid $39/mo Accept payments ✅ Free ✅ Paid $39/mo Answer piping ✅ Free ✅ Paid $39/mo Hidden fields ✅ Free ✅ Paid $39/mo Calculations ✅ Free ❌ Custom Thank You screens ✅ Free ✅ Free RTL (right-to-left) support ✅ Free ❌ Redirect on completion ✅ Free ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Self email notifications ✅ Free ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Respondent email notifications ✅ $29/mo ✅ Paid ($39/mo) reCAPTCHA ✅ Free ❌ Two-factor authentication (2FA) ✅ Free ✅ Paid Password-protected forms ✅ Free ❌ Country detection ✅ Free ❌ Email verification ✅ $89/mo ❌ Notion integration ✅ Free ❌ (only via third party) Airtable integration ✅ Free ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Make integration ✅ Free ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Zapier integration ✅ Free ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Slack integration ✅ Free ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Discord integration ✅ Free ❌ Framer Plugin ✅ Free ❌ n8n integration ✅ Free ❌ Linear integration ✅ Free ❌ Webhooks ✅ Free ✅ Paid API ✅ Free ✅ Paid ($99+/mo) Google Analytics integration ✅ $29/mo ❌ Meta Pixel integration ✅ $29/mo ❌ Removal of branding ✅ $29/mo ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Custom domains ✅ $29/mo ❌ Custom link preview ✅ $29/mo ❌ Code injection ✅ $29/mo ❌ Accept payments ✅ Free ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Team collaboration ✅ $29/mo — unlimited ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Workspaces ✅ $29/mo ✅ Paid ($89/mo) Custom CSS ✅ $29/mo ❌ Partial submissions ✅ $29/mo ❌ Submissions data retention ✅ $89/mo ❌ Form visit analytics ✅ Free (past 7 days) ✅ Paid Drop-off analytics ✅ $29/mo ✅ Paid Version history ✅ Free (past 7 days) ❌ Advanced survey analysis Coming soon! ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Recurring surveys ❌ ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Multilingual surveys ❌ ✅ Paid ($39/mo) Offline mode ❌ ✅ Enterprise pricing

Pricing: Free forever. Tally Pro is $29/month (or $24/month billed annually) and adds custom domains, partial submissions, advanced customization, : Free forever. Tally Pro is $29/month (or $24/month billed annually) and adds custom domains, partial submissions, advanced customization, and more

2. Google Forms

📋 At a glance: The simplest free survey tool. No account needed to fill in a form, unlimited responses, and deep Google Workspace integration.

Google Forms is the go-to for anyone who needs a quick survey without fuss. It's part of Google Workspace, so if your team is already on Gmail or Google Drive, it fits right in.

It lacks advanced design options and conditional logic is basic — but for internal surveys, event RSVPs, or quick polls, it's hard to beat.

Pros

Completely free with a Google account

Unlimited responses

Auto-populates to Google Sheets

Easy to share and collaborate

Respondents don't need a Google account

Cons

Very limited design customization

Basic conditional logic only

No payment collection

Analytics are limited

Not suitable for public-facing branded surveys

Pricing: Free with a Google account. Part of Google Workspace (from $6/user/month for business plans).

3. Typeform

💬 At a glance: Best for conversational, one-question-at-a-time surveys. Beautiful design out of the box — but the free plan is very limited.

Typeform pioneered the conversational form format: one question at a time, full-screen, with smooth transitions. This creates a more engaging experience for respondents — especially for longer surveys and lead gen forms.

The downside: Typeform's free plan is very restrictive (10 responses/month). Meaningful use requires a paid plan starting at $29/month.

Pros

Beautiful, conversational one-by-one format

High completion rates for longer surveys

Strong template library

Good integrations (HubSpot, Salesforce, Zapier)

Video questions (on higher plans)

Cons

Free plan limited to 10 responses/month

More expensive than alternatives

Some features only on top-tier plans

Conversational format isn't always appropriate

Pricing: Free (10 responses/month). Basic from $29/month. Plus from $59/month. Business from $99/month.

4. Jotform

⚙️ At a glance: The most feature-rich free-tier form builder. Hundreds of templates, integrations, and question types — but the free plan has a 100 submission/month cap.

Jotform is a powerful form builder that's been around since 2006. It has one of the largest template libraries (10,000+) and integrates with almost everything. If you need PDF generation, e-signatures, or complex workflows, Jotform is hard to beat.

Pros

10,000+ templates

E-signatures, PDF forms, approval workflows

100+ integrations

HIPAA-compliant plan available

Accepts payments via Stripe, PayPal, Square

Cons

Free plan capped at 100 submissions/month and 5 forms

Can feel complex for simple surveys

Pricing increases quickly with higher submission limits

Interface feels cluttered

Pricing: Free (100 submissions/month, 5 forms). Bronze $34/month. Silver $39/month. Gold $99/month.

5. Microsoft Forms

🏢 At a glance: Best if your team is on Microsoft 365. Seamless integration with Teams, SharePoint, and Excel — but limited outside the M365 ecosystem.

Microsoft Forms is included with all Microsoft 365 subscriptions. For teams already using Teams and SharePoint, it's the lowest-friction way to collect internal survey data. Results feed directly into Excel.

Outside the Microsoft ecosystem, it's less compelling — limited design, basic logic, and no standalone free tier.

Pros

Included with Microsoft 365

Direct Excel and Teams integration

Unlimited responses (within M365)

Good for internal HR and IT surveys

Accessible (WCAG compliant)

Cons

Requires Microsoft 365 subscription

Limited design customization

Basic branching logic

Not suitable for external/branded surveys

No payment collection

Pricing: Included with Microsoft 365 (from $6/user/month for Business Basic).

6. Zoho Survey

📊 At a glance: Best for data-driven survey research. Stronger analytics than most alternatives — works well as part of the broader Zoho suite.

Zoho Survey is part of the Zoho ecosystem and integrates natively with Zoho CRM, Zoho Analytics, and other Zoho products. If you're a Zoho shop, it's the natural choice for surveys. Standalone, it offers solid analytics but is less polished than Typeform or Tally.

Pros

Strong reporting and analytics

Zoho CRM and Analytics integration

Multilingual surveys

White-labeling on paid plans

Panel access for recruiting respondents

Cons

Free plan limited to 10 questions and 100 responses/survey

Best value if already in the Zoho ecosystem

Interface not as modern as newer tools

Fewer integrations outside Zoho

Pricing: Free (100 responses/survey). Plus $35/month. Pro $49/month. Enterprise custom.

7. Alchemer

🔬 At a glance: The mid-market sweet spot between SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics. More powerful logic and integrations than SurveyMonkey, more affordable than Qualtrics — built for research teams that need real depth.

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) is designed for teams that have outgrown SurveyMonkey but don't need — or can't justify — Qualtrics pricing. It offers advanced branching, data piping, custom scripting, and strong API access, making it a solid choice for market research, product feedback programs, and customer experience tracking.

Pros

Advanced branching logic and data piping

Custom scripting and question types

Strong API and CRM integrations

Better value than Qualtrics for mid-market teams

GDPR and SOC 2 compliant

Cons

No free plan (free trial only)

Per-user pricing gets expensive for larger teams

Interface less modern than newer tools

Steeper learning curve than simpler alternatives

Pricing: Collaborator $55/user/month. Professional $165/user/month. Full Access $275/user/month. Enterprise custom.

8. Qualtrics

🏛️ At a glance: The enterprise standard for experience management. Built for research teams, academia, and large organizations — significant investment required.

Qualtrics is in a different category from the other tools on this list. It's an enterprise experience management platform used by universities, research institutions, and Fortune 500 companies. The survey capabilities are extremely advanced — panel management, conjoint analysis, statistical significance testing — but the pricing matches.

Pros

Most advanced survey logic and branching

Panel management and audience recruitment

Advanced statistical analysis

GDPR, HIPAA, FedRAMP compliant

Dedicated customer success

Cons

Expensive — pricing on request, typically $1,500+/year

Steep learning curve

Overkill for most small/medium businesses

No meaningful free plan

Pricing: Custom (typically starts around $1,500/year). Free academic accounts available for students.

9. SurveySparrow

💬 At a glance: A conversational, chat-style survey platform built for NPS, CSAT, and employee engagement. Closer in positioning to SurveyMonkey than to Tally — purpose-built for survey research at scale.

SurveySparrow turns surveys into chat conversations, which tends to boost completion rates. Unlike Tally (which is a flexible form builder), SurveySparrow is purpose-built for recurring survey programs — NPS tracking, employee pulse surveys, and customer satisfaction loops with built-in automation and scheduling.

Pros

Chat-style and classic survey formats

Built-in NPS, CSAT, and employee engagement workflows

Recurring survey scheduling and automation

White-label options on higher plans

Audience management and contact lists

Cons

Free plan limited to 50 responses/month

More expensive than Tally or Typeform for equivalent features

Less flexible for general form building

Interface can feel complex for simple use cases

Pricing: Free (50 responses/month). Basic $19/month. Starter $29/month. Business $79/month.

10. Formstack

🏗️ At a glance: Enterprise-grade forms with HIPAA compliance, e-signatures, and document generation. Built for regulated industries and complex approval workflows — not simple surveys.

Formstack is more than a form builder — it's a data collection and workflow platform. It handles HIPAA-compliant patient intake, contract signing, automated document generation, and approval routing. If you're in healthcare, legal, finance, or higher education, Formstack justifies its price premium.

It's overkill for basic surveys, and significantly pricier than every other tool on this list — but for enterprise compliance use cases, few tools match its depth.

Pros

HIPAA, FERPA, SOC 2 compliant

E-signatures and document generation built in

Workflow automation and approval routing

Native Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics integration

Strong access control and audit trails

Cons

No free plan

Starts at $83/month — expensive for basic use

Complex interface with a learning curve

Overkill for simple surveys or small teams

Pricing: Forms from $83/month. Suite (forms + documents + sign) from $250/month. Enterprise custom.

Which SurveyMonkey alternative should you choose?

Choose Tally if you want unlimited responses for free, need logic and file uploads, or want design flexibility.

Choose Google Forms if you need something fast and free with no setup, and design doesn't matter.

Choose Typeform if engagement and completion rates are your priority and you can justify the cost.

Choose Jotform if you need e-signatures, PDFs, or complex approval workflows.

Choose Microsoft Forms if your entire team is on Microsoft 365 and you want zero friction.

Choose Zoho Survey if you're in the Zoho ecosystem and need strong analytics.

Choose Alchemer if you need more power than SurveyMonkey but don’t want to pay Qualtrics prices — strong fit for research teams needing advanced logic and integrations.

Choose Qualtrics if you're running academic research or enterprise experience management programs.

Choose SurveySparrow if you want chat-style NPS, CSAT, or employee engagement surveys with built-in automation and recurring survey scheduling.

Choose Formstack if you need HIPAA compliance, e-signatures, and document generation as part of an enterprise data collection workflow.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best free SurveyMonkey alternative?

Tally is the most generous free alternative to SurveyMonkey. It offers unlimited forms, unlimited responses, and all question types — including file uploads, payments, and conditional logic — completely free. Google Forms is also free but has fewer features and limited design options.

Can I get unlimited responses for free?

Yes. Tally and Google Forms both offer unlimited responses on their free plans. SurveyMonkey limits free users to 40 responses per survey.

Which SurveyMonkey alternative is best for small businesses?

Tally is popular with small businesses because it removes cost barriers entirely. Jotform is a good choice if you need complex workflows, e-signatures, or payment collection. Typeform works well if brand experience is a priority.

Does Tally work as a survey tool, not just a form builder?

Yes. While Tally is primarily known as a form builder, it supports all standard survey features: multiple choice, rating scales, NPS questions, Likert scales, ranking questions, and conditional logic. You can build and share surveys in minutes.