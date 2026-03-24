Written by Marie Martens, last updated March 2026.
Looking for a SurveyMonkey alternative? Whether you want something free, simpler, or more powerful, there are plenty of options worth considering.
In this guide we compare the 10 best SurveyMonkey alternatives across pricing, design, features, and ease of use — so you can pick the right tool for your surveys and forms.
- Tally — best free alternative with unlimited responses
- Google Forms — best for quick, free surveys
- Typeform — best for conversational, engaging surveys
- Jotform — best for powerful form building with integrations
- Microsoft Forms — best for Microsoft 365 users
- Zoho Survey — best for detailed analytics
- Alchemer — best for mid-market survey research
- Qualtrics — best for enterprise research
- SurveySparrow — best for chat-style NPS and engagement surveys
- Formstack — best for enterprise workflows and compliance
Quick comparison
Tool
Free plan
Unlimited responses
Logic
Payments
Starting price
Best for
SurveyMonkey
✅ (40 responses)
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
$39/month
All-round surveys
Tally
✅ Free
✅ Free
✅ Free
✅ Free
✅ Free
Free all-in-one
Google Forms
✅ Free
✅ Free
Limited
❌
✅ Free
Simple surveys
Typeform
✅ (10 responses/mo)
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
$29/month
Conversational forms
Jotform
✅ (limited)
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
$34/month
Feature-rich forms
Microsoft Forms
✅ (with M365)
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
❌
$6/user/month
M365 teams
Zoho Survey
✅ (limited)
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
❌
$35/month
Survey analytics
Alchemer
❌ (trial only)
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
$55/user/month
Mid-market research
Qualtrics
❌
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
❌
Custom
Enterprise research
SurveySparrow
✅ (50 responses/mo)
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
$19/month
Chat-style surveys
Formstack
❌
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
💳 Paid
$83/month
Enterprise workflows
Why people look for a SurveyMonkey alternative
SurveyMonkey is one of the most recognizable survey tools on the market — but it's not always the right fit. Here's what we hear most often from people switching:
- Pricing: SurveyMonkey's free plan limits you to 10 questions and 40 responses per survey. Paid plans start at $39/month (billed annually), which is steep for basic use.
- Response limits: Collecting unlimited responses requires their higher-tier plans.
- Complexity: For simple surveys, SurveyMonkey can feel over-engineered.
- Design: The interface feels dated compared to newer tools.
How we reviewed these tools
We tested each tool ourselves and evaluated them based on:
- Free plan value — what you actually get without paying
- Ease of use — how long it takes to build and publish a survey
- Question types and logic — branching, skip logic, calculations
- Design and customization — templates, themes, branding
- Integrations — Zapier, Notion, Slack, Google Sheets, etc.
- Response limits and pricing — total cost of ownership
1. Tally
🏆 At a glance: The most generous free plan of any form builder. Unlimited forms, unlimited responses, and most advanced features — all without paying.
Tally is a modern form builder that launched in 2020 with a simple goal: make form building free and accessible. It's built on a Notion-like block editor, so if you're used to Notion, you'll feel right at home.
Where SurveyMonkey charges for unlimited responses, Tally gives them for free. Where SurveyMonkey limits question types on free plans, Tally includes all question types — even file uploads, payments, and calculated fields — at no cost.
Pros
- Unlimited forms and responses on the free plan
- All question types available for free (including file uploads and payments)
- Logic jumps and conditional logic on free plan
- Notion-like editor — easy to learn
- Free integrations with Notion, Airtable, Slack, Google Sheets and more
Cons
- Fewer pre-built templates than SurveyMonkey
- Analytics are simpler than enterprise tools
- No offline mode
Features
Tally
SurveyMonkey
Unlimited forms/surveys
✅ Free
✅ Free plan limited
Unlimited responses
✅ Free
✅ 40 responses/survey on free; paid from $39/mo
Unlimited questions
✅ Free
✅ 10 questions/survey on free
Data export (CSV, XLS)
✅ Free
✅ Paid $39/mo
Multi-page forms
✅ Free
✅ Free
Column layout
✅ Free
❌
Form design (font, colors, background)
✅ Free
✅ Limited on free
Add a logo or cover image
✅ Free
✅ Paid $39/mo
Text formatting
✅ Free
✅ Free
Form templates
✅ Free
✅ Free (limited)
Embed images and video
✅ Free
✅ Free
Embed audio, maps, online files & more
✅ Free
❌
Embed forms online
✅ Free
✅ Free
Close forms on limit or date
✅ Free
✅ Paid
Prevent duplicate submissions
✅ Free
✅ Paid
Receive file uploads
✅ Free for 10MB/file
✅ Paid
Conditional logic / skip logic
✅ Free
✅ Paid $39/mo
Block randomization
✅ Free
✅ Paid $39/mo
Accept payments
✅ Free
✅ Paid $39/mo
Answer piping
✅ Free
✅ Paid $39/mo
Hidden fields
✅ Free
✅ Paid $39/mo
Calculations
✅ Free
❌
Custom Thank You screens
✅ Free
✅ Free
RTL (right-to-left) support
✅ Free
❌
Redirect on completion
✅ Free
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Self email notifications
✅ Free
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Respondent email notifications
✅ $29/mo
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
reCAPTCHA
✅ Free
❌
Two-factor authentication (2FA)
✅ Free
✅ Paid
Password-protected forms
✅ Free
❌
Country detection
✅ Free
❌
Email verification
✅ $89/mo
❌
Notion integration
✅ Free
❌ (only via third party)
Airtable integration
✅ Free
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Make integration
✅ Free
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Zapier integration
✅ Free
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Slack integration
✅ Free
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Discord integration
✅ Free
❌
Framer Plugin
✅ Free
❌
n8n integration
✅ Free
❌
Linear integration
✅ Free
❌
Webhooks
✅ Free
✅ Paid
API
✅ Free
✅ Paid ($99+/mo)
Google Analytics integration
✅ $29/mo
❌
Meta Pixel integration
✅ $29/mo
❌
Removal of branding
✅ $29/mo
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Custom domains
✅ $29/mo
❌
Custom link preview
✅ $29/mo
❌
Code injection
✅ $29/mo
❌
Accept payments
✅ Free
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Team collaboration
✅ $29/mo — unlimited
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Workspaces
✅ $29/mo
✅ Paid ($89/mo)
Custom CSS
✅ $29/mo
❌
Partial submissions
✅ $29/mo
❌
Submissions data retention
✅ $89/mo
❌
Form visit analytics
✅ Free (past 7 days)
✅ Paid
Drop-off analytics
✅ $29/mo
✅ Paid
Version history
✅ Free (past 7 days)
❌
Advanced survey analysis
Coming soon!
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Recurring surveys
❌
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Multilingual surveys
❌
✅ Paid ($39/mo)
Offline mode
❌
✅ Enterprise pricing
Pricing: Free forever. Tally Pro is $29/month (or $24/month billed annually) and adds custom domains, partial submissions, advanced customization, and more.
2. Google Forms
📋 At a glance: The simplest free survey tool. No account needed to fill in a form, unlimited responses, and deep Google Workspace integration.
Google Forms is the go-to for anyone who needs a quick survey without fuss. It's part of Google Workspace, so if your team is already on Gmail or Google Drive, it fits right in.
It lacks advanced design options and conditional logic is basic — but for internal surveys, event RSVPs, or quick polls, it's hard to beat.
Pros
- Completely free with a Google account
- Unlimited responses
- Auto-populates to Google Sheets
- Easy to share and collaborate
- Respondents don't need a Google account
Cons
- Very limited design customization
- Basic conditional logic only
- No payment collection
- Analytics are limited
- Not suitable for public-facing branded surveys
Pricing: Free with a Google account. Part of Google Workspace (from $6/user/month for business plans).
3. Typeform
💬 At a glance: Best for conversational, one-question-at-a-time surveys. Beautiful design out of the box — but the free plan is very limited.
Typeform pioneered the conversational form format: one question at a time, full-screen, with smooth transitions. This creates a more engaging experience for respondents — especially for longer surveys and lead gen forms.
The downside: Typeform's free plan is very restrictive (10 responses/month). Meaningful use requires a paid plan starting at $29/month.
Pros
- Beautiful, conversational one-by-one format
- High completion rates for longer surveys
- Strong template library
- Good integrations (HubSpot, Salesforce, Zapier)
- Video questions (on higher plans)
Cons
- Free plan limited to 10 responses/month
- More expensive than alternatives
- Some features only on top-tier plans
- Conversational format isn't always appropriate
Pricing: Free (10 responses/month). Basic from $29/month. Plus from $59/month. Business from $99/month.
4. Jotform
⚙️ At a glance: The most feature-rich free-tier form builder. Hundreds of templates, integrations, and question types — but the free plan has a 100 submission/month cap.
Jotform is a powerful form builder that's been around since 2006. It has one of the largest template libraries (10,000+) and integrates with almost everything. If you need PDF generation, e-signatures, or complex workflows, Jotform is hard to beat.
Pros
- 10,000+ templates
- E-signatures, PDF forms, approval workflows
- 100+ integrations
- HIPAA-compliant plan available
- Accepts payments via Stripe, PayPal, Square
Cons
- Free plan capped at 100 submissions/month and 5 forms
- Can feel complex for simple surveys
- Pricing increases quickly with higher submission limits
- Interface feels cluttered
Pricing: Free (100 submissions/month, 5 forms). Bronze $34/month. Silver $39/month. Gold $99/month.
5. Microsoft Forms
🏢 At a glance: Best if your team is on Microsoft 365. Seamless integration with Teams, SharePoint, and Excel — but limited outside the M365 ecosystem.
Microsoft Forms is included with all Microsoft 365 subscriptions. For teams already using Teams and SharePoint, it's the lowest-friction way to collect internal survey data. Results feed directly into Excel.
Outside the Microsoft ecosystem, it's less compelling — limited design, basic logic, and no standalone free tier.
Pros
- Included with Microsoft 365
- Direct Excel and Teams integration
- Unlimited responses (within M365)
- Good for internal HR and IT surveys
- Accessible (WCAG compliant)
Cons
- Requires Microsoft 365 subscription
- Limited design customization
- Basic branching logic
- Not suitable for external/branded surveys
- No payment collection
Pricing: Included with Microsoft 365 (from $6/user/month for Business Basic).
6. Zoho Survey
📊 At a glance: Best for data-driven survey research. Stronger analytics than most alternatives — works well as part of the broader Zoho suite.
Zoho Survey is part of the Zoho ecosystem and integrates natively with Zoho CRM, Zoho Analytics, and other Zoho products. If you're a Zoho shop, it's the natural choice for surveys. Standalone, it offers solid analytics but is less polished than Typeform or Tally.
Pros
- Strong reporting and analytics
- Zoho CRM and Analytics integration
- Multilingual surveys
- White-labeling on paid plans
- Panel access for recruiting respondents
Cons
- Free plan limited to 10 questions and 100 responses/survey
- Best value if already in the Zoho ecosystem
- Interface not as modern as newer tools
- Fewer integrations outside Zoho
Pricing: Free (100 responses/survey). Plus $35/month. Pro $49/month. Enterprise custom.
7. Alchemer
🔬 At a glance: The mid-market sweet spot between SurveyMonkey and Qualtrics. More powerful logic and integrations than SurveyMonkey, more affordable than Qualtrics — built for research teams that need real depth.
Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) is designed for teams that have outgrown SurveyMonkey but don't need — or can't justify — Qualtrics pricing. It offers advanced branching, data piping, custom scripting, and strong API access, making it a solid choice for market research, product feedback programs, and customer experience tracking.
Pros
- Advanced branching logic and data piping
- Custom scripting and question types
- Strong API and CRM integrations
- Better value than Qualtrics for mid-market teams
- GDPR and SOC 2 compliant
Cons
- No free plan (free trial only)
- Per-user pricing gets expensive for larger teams
- Interface less modern than newer tools
- Steeper learning curve than simpler alternatives
Pricing: Collaborator $55/user/month. Professional $165/user/month. Full Access $275/user/month. Enterprise custom.
8. Qualtrics
🏛️ At a glance: The enterprise standard for experience management. Built for research teams, academia, and large organizations — significant investment required.
Qualtrics is in a different category from the other tools on this list. It's an enterprise experience management platform used by universities, research institutions, and Fortune 500 companies. The survey capabilities are extremely advanced — panel management, conjoint analysis, statistical significance testing — but the pricing matches.
Pros
- Most advanced survey logic and branching
- Panel management and audience recruitment
- Advanced statistical analysis
- GDPR, HIPAA, FedRAMP compliant
- Dedicated customer success
Cons
- Expensive — pricing on request, typically $1,500+/year
- Steep learning curve
- Overkill for most small/medium businesses
- No meaningful free plan
Pricing: Custom (typically starts around $1,500/year). Free academic accounts available for students.
9. SurveySparrow
💬 At a glance: A conversational, chat-style survey platform built for NPS, CSAT, and employee engagement. Closer in positioning to SurveyMonkey than to Tally — purpose-built for survey research at scale.
SurveySparrow turns surveys into chat conversations, which tends to boost completion rates. Unlike Tally (which is a flexible form builder), SurveySparrow is purpose-built for recurring survey programs — NPS tracking, employee pulse surveys, and customer satisfaction loops with built-in automation and scheduling.
Pros
- Chat-style and classic survey formats
- Built-in NPS, CSAT, and employee engagement workflows
- Recurring survey scheduling and automation
- White-label options on higher plans
- Audience management and contact lists
Cons
- Free plan limited to 50 responses/month
- More expensive than Tally or Typeform for equivalent features
- Less flexible for general form building
- Interface can feel complex for simple use cases
Pricing: Free (50 responses/month). Basic $19/month. Starter $29/month. Business $79/month.
10. Formstack
🏗️ At a glance: Enterprise-grade forms with HIPAA compliance, e-signatures, and document generation. Built for regulated industries and complex approval workflows — not simple surveys.
Formstack is more than a form builder — it's a data collection and workflow platform. It handles HIPAA-compliant patient intake, contract signing, automated document generation, and approval routing. If you're in healthcare, legal, finance, or higher education, Formstack justifies its price premium.
It's overkill for basic surveys, and significantly pricier than every other tool on this list — but for enterprise compliance use cases, few tools match its depth.
Pros
- HIPAA, FERPA, SOC 2 compliant
- E-signatures and document generation built in
- Workflow automation and approval routing
- Native Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics integration
- Strong access control and audit trails
Cons
- No free plan
- Starts at $83/month — expensive for basic use
- Complex interface with a learning curve
- Overkill for simple surveys or small teams
Pricing: Forms from $83/month. Suite (forms + documents + sign) from $250/month. Enterprise custom.
Which SurveyMonkey alternative should you choose?
- Choose Tally if you want unlimited responses for free, need logic and file uploads, or want design flexibility.
- Choose Google Forms if you need something fast and free with no setup, and design doesn't matter.
- Choose Typeform if engagement and completion rates are your priority and you can justify the cost.
- Choose Jotform if you need e-signatures, PDFs, or complex approval workflows.
- Choose Microsoft Forms if your entire team is on Microsoft 365 and you want zero friction.
- Choose Zoho Survey if you're in the Zoho ecosystem and need strong analytics.
- Choose Alchemer if you need more power than SurveyMonkey but don’t want to pay Qualtrics prices — strong fit for research teams needing advanced logic and integrations.
- Choose Qualtrics if you're running academic research or enterprise experience management programs.
- Choose SurveySparrow if you want chat-style NPS, CSAT, or employee engagement surveys with built-in automation and recurring survey scheduling.
- Choose Formstack if you need HIPAA compliance, e-signatures, and document generation as part of an enterprise data collection workflow.
Frequently asked questions
What is the best free SurveyMonkey alternative?
Tally is the most generous free alternative to SurveyMonkey. It offers unlimited forms, unlimited responses, and all question types — including file uploads, payments, and conditional logic — completely free. Google Forms is also free but has fewer features and limited design options.
Can I get unlimited responses for free?
Yes. Tally and Google Forms both offer unlimited responses on their free plans. SurveyMonkey limits free users to 40 responses per survey.
Which SurveyMonkey alternative is best for small businesses?
Tally is popular with small businesses because it removes cost barriers entirely. Jotform is a good choice if you need complex workflows, e-signatures, or payment collection. Typeform works well if brand experience is a priority.
Does Tally work as a survey tool, not just a form builder?
Yes. While Tally is primarily known as a form builder, it supports all standard survey features: multiple choice, rating scales, NPS questions, Likert scales, ranking questions, and conditional logic. You can build and share surveys in minutes.