Jotform has been around for years, and for good reason. It’s easy to use, packed with templates, and helps you build forms fast. But if you’ve used it for a while, you’ve probably noticed the catch: the free plan runs out quickly, your monthly submission limit fills up in no time, and key features like integrations or custom branding hide behind pricey tiers.

If you’re tired of bumping into those limits, you’re not alone. The good news? There are plenty of Jotform alternatives that give you just as much power.

The main aspects we reviewed are:

The free plan: What do you actually get for free? We’re looking at actual free plans, not trials.

User-friendliness: Is it easy to use, flexible, and accessible without coding skills?

Feature-richness: Which features and third-party integrations are free?

Custom branding options: Is it possible to make your forms match your brand?

Free customer support: How responsive is the support team?

TLDR? Here are our top picks for Jotform alternatives: Tally: The simplest way to create forms for free. A Notion-like form editor with unlimited forms, responses, and powerful features included for free. Typeform: Helps people collect information in a conversational way, one question at a time. Google Forms: Beginner-friendly and easily integrates with the Google ecosystem. Feathery: For advanced workflows suited to product teams. Formsly: A new form builder with a simple interface and plenty of potential. HeyForm: One question per page, aimed at small startups and personal projects. Fillout: For easy drag-and-drop forms with a user-friendly interface. Zoho Forms: If form design is not your priority, but payment integrations are. Survicate: For businesses that want to capture data through different customer touchpoints.

All free form builders at a quick glance:

Form Builder Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Tally Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Typeform Unlimited 10 10/form Google Forms Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Feathery 2 100 Unlimited Formsly Unlimited 20 Unlimited HeyForm Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Fillout Unlimited 1000 Unlimited Zoho Forms 3 500 Unlimited Survicate Unlimited 100 Unlimited

Tally

Tally is a no-code form builder that's simple enough for beginners but powerful enough to support teams and businesses needing advanced and robust features. It's a Notion-like form editor with unlimited forms, responses and powerful features included for free — ideal for personal projects and business forms.

Tally’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

When we say ‘unlimited,’ we mean it. Tally’s forever-free plan lets you create as many forms as you need. You’re not limited to any monthly submission or question caps. Our file uploads have a 10MB file size limit. But unless you need team tools, like workspaces, team member invites, and Tally branding removal (this requires a $29/mo Tally Pro plan ), you can create and share advanced, customized forms using our free plan.

Tally is a new type of form builder that works like a text document (similar to tools like Notion), so you don’t need any coding knowledge. You can just start typing and insert any type of block by using shortcuts. Everything is bundled in one simple command, which makes the form-building intuitive and user-friendly. There is no delay in generating a preview of your form — you’re directly adding content blocks to it, so the changes are instant.

Our free plan includes advanced features like conditional logic, a calculator, answer piping, randomized answers, and more. You can accept payments with Stripe (our free plan carries a 5% commission), collect signatures, and present your forms to a wide audience using multiple language support (including right-to-left formatting). We also offer popular integrations , like Airtable, Google Sheets, Notion, Zapier, Webhooks, and others, to help automate your workflow, and plenty of form templates to get you started.

Custom branding options

Match your form to your brand by uploading a cover and a logo. You can change the form design by adjusting text font, background and button color, and picking an accent color for links, selected options, and focused inputs. You can also highlight individual text and change its styling, add a URL, or set a highlight color to make it stand out. If you want to remove Tally branding or use custom CSS, upgrade to Tally Pro ($29/mo).

Free customer support

Tally is a small, independent startup dedicated to customer support. You can get help for free by filling out our contact support form or browsing our extensive help section.

Typeform

Typeform is an engaging form builder that does the job. The forms are dynamic and work smoothly, creating a conversational data collection experience. If you’re looking for forms that focus on one question at a time,is an engaging form builder that does the job. The forms are dynamic and work smoothly, creating a conversational data collection experience.

Typeform’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited 10 10/form

Typeform’s free plan allows unlimited forms but monthly submissions and questions are capped. The free plan doesn’t include file uploads or payments, but you can build advanced forms and make use of form metrics and integrations, like Zapier, Airtable, Google Sheets, Hubspot, and others.

Creating questions with Typeform is easy with a drag-and-drop interface, especially because the forms are based on adding one question per page. For more advanced forms, the Logic view in Typeform designer gives you an easy overview of question branching so you can better visualize the form flow.

Typeform free plan includes generous access to third-party integrations, with the exception of Salesforce, Google Analytics, and Facebook Pixel, which require a Business plan ($99/mo). Templates are available for free users, as are self email notifications and advanced embed options. However, you'll have to upgrade if you want a custom close screen or redirect respondents to a custom URL.

Custom branding options

You need a Plus plan ($59/mo) if you want to remove the Typefrom branding from your forms or create a brand kit. But you can still add your own logo, use standard templates, and customize text, buttons, and background colors for free. The free plan also includes a custom thank you screen.

Free customer support

Free Typeform users can access standard email support or browse the questions asked by the community. For live chat support, you need to upgrade to the Plus plan or to the Business plan for priority support.

Google Forms

Google Forms. This free form builder is included with every Google account (whether free or paid), along with access to other apps like Google Docs and Google Calendar. If you’re already familiar with the Google ecosystem, it’s possible you’ve come across. This free form builder is included with every Google account (whether free or paid), along with access to other apps like Google Docs and Google Calendar.

Google Forms free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

Google Forms free plan includes all of the form builder’s main features. You can create unlimited forms and have unlimited responses. The limit to the free plan is if you need an increase in your file storage, you want a dedicated 24/7 online support or a shared drive for your team. In that case, you’ll have to upgrade to one of the paid plans.

The user interface is one of the simplest among our free form builder picks. Google Forms have a drag-and-drop builder that requires no coding skills, and the simplicity of available features makes it a beginner-friendly form builder. If you need help getting started, Google Workspace Learning Center has user guides for building and customizing your forms.

Google Forms give you a visual overview of your responses so you can easily view and analyze them, or link to Google Sheets for automatic data import. It lacks some popular direct integrations, but other third-party software or plugins may be a workaround. Even though Google Forms has a library of templates and offers conditional logic, the builder lacks features like payments, hidden fields, a calculator, redirect on completion, custom CSS, and embed options besides images and video (limited to YouTube).

Custom branding options

You can change the text style, background color, and header image. However, you can’t change the overall form layout or design. While you can insert images in the form, you can’t separately add a logo or use images as a form background. Google Forms may be too limited if you want to customize them to seamlessly fit your brand.

Free customer support

The customer support included in the free plan is self-service online and community forums. If you are looking for 24/7 online support, you’ll have to upgrade to the Business Starter plan ($6/mo). Plans starting with Business Standard plan ($12/mo) also offer a paid upgrade to Enhanced Support.

Feathery

Feathery offers highly customizable, powerful forms with numerous integrations. The form builder is aimed towards product teams rather than individuals, but you’ll also find some templates that cater to simpler surveys, registration forms, and contact forms. offers highly customizable, powerful forms with numerous integrations. The form builder is aimed towards product teams rather than individuals, but you’ll also find some templates that cater to simpler surveys, registration forms, and contact forms.

Feathery’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions 2 100 Unlimited

You can create two live forms on Feathery’s free plan with a cap of 100 monthly submissions. Each form can have unlimited styles, components, and logic. Forms built on the free plan comply with SOC 2, but for HIPPA and GDPR, you’ll have to upgrade to the Enterprise plan, which has custom pricing.

While Feathery is a drag-and-drop form builder that requires no coding knowledge, the user interface can be complex for beginners. It resembles a web builder with in-depth style configuration, like element alignment. However, the editor shows your form flow on one side so you can better visualize it, and it also gives you an option to quickly toggle between desktop and mobile view to see how your form looks. Feathery also has extensive documentation.

The free plan gives unlimited access to styles, components, logic, and developer library. If you want a signature field, you will have to upgrade to the Basic plan ($49/mo), but you can still access basic integrations, Firebase and Stytch for authentication and security, and Stripe for payments. You’ll have to upgrade to the custom-priced Enterprise plan for more advanced integrations like Salesforce.

Custom branding options

You can design your forms with custom background images, typography, and even change the borders and shadows of your elements to fit your style. For repeat design, you can create form themes you can re-apply for consistent branding throughout every form. The builder doesn’t have a dedicated space for uploading a logo. If you want to remove Feathery branding, you’ll have to upgrade to the Basic plan ($49/mo).

Free customer support

Feather’s free plan users have access to email support and the Slack community. You will need the custom-priced Enterprise plan for priority support and live chat.

Formsly

Formsly offers a clean, distraction-free dashboard for building forms and tools to analyze responses. Because the form builder hasn’t been on the market for long and is still in the public beta version, it doesn’t have any available documentation or support pages. A relatively new form builder,offers a clean, distraction-free dashboard for building forms and tools to analyze responses. Because the form builder hasn’t been on the market for long and is still in the public beta version, it doesn’t have any available documentation or support pages.

Formsly’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited 20 Unlimited

The free plan enables you to receive up to 20 monthly submissions. If you need more, you can upgrade to the Pro plan ($24/mo) for 200 responses or the Business plan ($39/mo) for 1000 responses. The free plan includes conditional logic, access to custom themes, and logo upload. It also includes analytics, metrics, and custom start and end screens. You’ll have to upgrade to the Pro plan to enable file uploads, redirect participants on completion, or accept signatures.

Formsly is a drag-and-drop form builder with an easy-to-use editor interface. You can also preview the form in desktop and mobile view. The Pages view in Formsly editor makes it easy to toggle between any pages associated with your form, like another question page or a thank you page.

Formsly lacks any third-party integrations, custom CSS, and form templates across all of its plans. You can’t receive file uploads or use a signature field on the free plan. However, if you want to build a simple form from scratch, Formsly still offers conditional logic and a variety of advanced question types: a slider scale, an opinion scale, a star rating, and a matrix.

Custom branding options

You can upload a header image and a logo, but you can’t customize the form colors or typography in depth. For example, you can change the font type but can’t select font size or styling. These limitations apply to all Formsly plans.

Free customer support

Formsly currently only offers email support for all plans. However, because it is still a newly launched form builder, it’s likely the company will develop more user resources in the future.

HeyForm

HeyForm is an intuitive form-builder that focuses on one question per page, and offers numerous integrations and conditional logic. The form builder lacks customization for the free plan users, but you can still create professional-looking forms even with the limited design options. is an intuitive form-builder that focuses on one question per page, and offers numerous integrations and conditional logic. The form builder lacks customization for the free plan users, but you can still create professional-looking forms even with the limited design options.

HeyForm’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited

The free HeyForm plan gives unlimited forms, submissions, and questions. You can access the template gallery, use conditional logic, embed forms on a website, and use answer recall. If you want any team collaboration features, redirect on completion, or design customization, you’ll have to upgrade to the Premium plan ($49/mo).

The form builder requires no coding knowledge and has a simple drag-and-drop interface. The interactive Logic view lets you see the flow of questions you can manually move. The form preview shows desktop and mobile views.

The free plan offers numerous integrations, like Slack, Airtable, Google Analytics, and Hubspot. You can also accept payments using Stripe. The free plan includes a 5% HeyForm commission on top of the Stripe transaction fee, but upgrading to the Premium plan removes it. The builder offers numerous templates, conditional logic, simple questions and more advanced ones like rating and opinion scales.

Custom branding options

HeyForm has limited design customization options on the free plan. You can add images and pick from six design layouts, but you can’t change typography, colors, or add your logo. The Design view is fully inaccessible on the free plan, and you’ll need to upgrade to unlock it.

Free customer support

HeyForm offers email support and a help center to free plan users. You can also browse the community forum for any questions and answers from other users. For priority support, you’ll need the Premium plan.

Fillout

Fillout is a modern drag-and-drop form builder designed for individuals and teams who want a simple drag-and-drop form builder with integrations. Fillout offers a generous free plan, but you will want to upgrade for more customization features and business tools that scale alongside your organization. is a modern drag-and-drop form builder designed for individuals and teams who want a simple drag-and-drop form builder with integrations. Fillout offers a generous free plan, but you will want to upgrade for more customization features and business tools that scale alongside your organization.

Fillout’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited 1000 Unlimited

The free plan is limited to 1000 monthly submissions, but you can create unlimited forms and questions. The free plan works well for individual users who don’t need additional customization, collaborators, or the option to create workspaces. You can create free forms that use logic, accept payments, and integrate with other apps. If you want more customization, you’ll need the Starter plan ($19/mo) or the Business plan ($89/mo) for tools to help you scale, like analytics and unlimited responses.

Fillout is a simple drag-and-drop form builder with an user-friendly interface. You can preview your form in desktop and mobile view. However, a

You can start with a blank form, select one of the templates, or connect your form directly to integration before you build it. The template library lets you go through each form before you select it. Fillout also offers using AI, currently in the beta version. You can describe the question you want to add, and the AI will generate a form block based on your prompt.

You will find Fillout has plenty of features like integrations with Airtable, Google Sheets, Hubspot, and other productivity apps. You can also embed your forms and add calculations, conditional logic, file uploads, payment collection, multi-language support, and pick from 40+ field types.

The free plan, however, lacks CAPTCHA for spam protection and signature fields, both available on the Starter plan ($19/mo). If you need business tools like team workspaces, Facebook Pixel integration, and form analytics, those are on the Business plan ($89/mo).

Custom branding options

Once you’ve picked a template or built a form from scratch, you can choose one of the pre-built themes. However, you’ll need the Basic plan ($19/mo) for custom themes. You can still add a logo and customize the standard themes by changing the background image, text and question color, font, and one of the six layout options.

To hide Fillout branding, add a custom ending message or custom code, you’ll have to upgrade to the Pro plan ($49/mo). Using your own domain requires a Business plan ($89/mo).

Free customer support

Free plan users can get in touch with the team using the customer support chat or the help center. Priority support is only available on the Business plan or you can have access to a dedicated engineer if you’re on a custom Enterprise plan.

Zoho Forms

Zoho Forms is a form builder within the Zoho ecosystem. The form builder caters to a wide range of industries and use cases, although the design options and available templates may be considered dated. In a similar way to Google Forms,is a form builder within the Zoho ecosystem. The form builder caters to a wide range of industries and use cases, although the design options and available templates may be considered dated.

Zoho Forms free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions 3 500 Unlimited

The free plan includes three forms per month with 500 submissions each. As a free user, you have access to the default form themes, file upload, 200MB storage, conditional logic, and up to ten monthly payments using one of the payment integrations, like Stripe, Paypal, Razorpay, and others. You can also create a thank you page, but to redirect to a website, add submitter email notifications, or allow response editing, you’ll have to upgrade to the Basic plan ($12/mo).

Zoho Forms has a simple drag-and-drop builder. You can easily add and re-order elements. However, switching between different editor sections is not intuitive, and you can’t get a real-time preview of your selected form theme — you can only see it in the preview mode.

If you already use Zoho as a CRM, you can link forms with other apps in the ecosystem. The free plan offers integrations like Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, Webhooks, Salesforce, and Zapier. You can also enable payments, signature, right-to-left text direction, and get access to Google Analytics.

Custom branding options

Zoho Forms free plan is limited to a small selection of pre-built themes. If you want to make any custom design changes, like adding a logo or a banner, or change the typography and colors, you will have to upgrade to the $12/mo Basic plan.

Free customer support

You can access Zoho Forms community forum, browse the documentation and FAQs, or email the support. Upgrading to a paid plan doesn’t unlock any additional or priority support.

Survicate

Survicate is mostly used for customer feedback, for example, through targeted website surveys, feedback widgets, and email surveys. The target audience for Survicate is businesses that want to collect user data through different touch points. For example, it could be an embedded email form for customers to sign up or a help widget on a website for users to submit a question. is mostly used for customer feedback, for example, through targeted website surveys, feedback widgets, and email surveys. The target audience for Survicate is businesses that want to collect user data through different touch points. For example, it could be an embedded email form for customers to sign up or a help widget on a website for users to submit a question.

Survicate’s free plan

Forms/month Submissions/month Questions Unlimited 100 Unlimited

It’s not a great start if you have a personal email address (like [email protected] ) without a purchased domain — Survicate only permits business email addresses when you create an account. Once you’ve signed up, the free plan includes up to 100 stored responses on all active surveys and unlimited team seats. You can use conditional logic, question branching, and answer and attribute piping. While Survicate offers plenty of integrations, the free plan is limited to only using one.

Survicate form builder is click-and-add. Once you add a question, it automatically shows in the preview alongside the form editor — you can toggle between desktop or mobile preview. You don’t need any coding experience. However, the user interface is not as intuitive as most of the drag-and-drop or text editor builders in this list.

Despite Survicate's many integrations, like Hubspot, Zapier, Intercom, and Klaviyo, its free plan only allows you to use one. If you want Salesforce or Webhooks integration, you’ll have to upgrade to the Scale plan, which offers custom pricing to businesses. The free plan also lacks custom CSS, multilingual surveys, and a custom thank you page and actions. You can, however, choose from a large variety of question types, randomize answers, and add two-factor authentication.

Custom branding options

Pick from one of the default color themes or customize them to fit your brand. You can add a background image and change colors for text, background, and buttons. Typography styling is limited unless you use custom CSS, which is only available on the custom-priced Scale plan — the same applies to adding a custom domain. To upload a company logo, you’ll have to upgrade to the Business plan ($99/mo).

Free customer support

Free plan users can get help by sending a message to chat support or by using the help center. The customers support chat typically replies in under five minutes. You can also schedule a call with the Sales team. If you want priority live chat support, you’ll need the custom-priced Scale plan.