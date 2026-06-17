Tally's native Attio integration lets you trigger Attio workflows automatically whenever someone submits your form, no Zapier or third-party automation tool needed. Each form field is passed to Attio so you can route responses directly into CRM records, pipelines, and automations without any manual data entry. The Attio integration is available for free to all Tally users.

How it works

The Attio integration works through Attio's workflow builder. You add a Tally: Form submitted trigger block to any Attio workflow, connect your Tally account via OAuth, and select a form. From that point, every new submission fires the workflow automatically, with all form fields available as typed outputs to downstream blocks.

1. Connect your Tally account

Workspace settings , select Apps , search for the Install . Follow the OAuth prompts to authorize Attio to access your Tally workspace. In your Attio workspace, go toselect, search for the Tally integration page , and click. Follow the OAuth prompts to authorize Attio to access your Tally workspace.

Only admins can install apps in Attio. Once installed, the Tally connection is available to all workspace members, no individual setup needed.

2. Open Attio's workflow builder

With your Tally account connected, navigate to Workflows in Attio and create a new workflow (or open an existing one).

3. Add the "Form Submitted" trigger

Click Start from scratch or Add block , search for Tally , and select Form submitted .

4. Select a form

Once connected, choose the Tally form you want to use as the trigger. Attio previews the form's fields and each field becomes a typed output available to downstream blocks.

5. Build your workflow and put it live

Add the Attio actions you need to create or update records, send notifications, assign tasks, and so on. Use the form field outputs to map values directly into your workflow and put the slider on Live to activate the workflow. Every new Tally submission will now trigger the workflow.

If you add, remove, or rename fields in your Tally form after activating the workflow, you'll need to re-sync the changes in Attio. Open the Tally trigger block in your workflow and pull in the latest field schema.

Use cases

Lead capture: When a prospect submits a contact or demo request form, automatically create or update an Attio person record, no copy-pasting from your inbox.

Deal creation: Use a sales intake form to collect deal details and trigger a workflow that creates a deal record and notifies the account owner.

Event sign-ups: Connect a registration form to a workflow that adds attendees to an Attio list and kicks off any follow-up sequences.

Onboarding surveys: After a new user completes an onboarding form, trigger a workflow that updates their contact record and routes the data to the right team.

Feedback collection: Route form submissions to an Attio workflow that logs feedback, tags the contact, and assigns a follow-up task.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I connect multiple Tally accounts to Attio?

No. Only one Tally workspace can be connected at a time. To switch, go to Workspace settings and Apps , remove the existing connection, and reconnect with the other account.

What happens if a submission comes in while my workflow is inactive?

Submissions received while the workflow is deactivated won't trigger it. Workflows only process events that occur while they're active.

Is this the same as using Tally with Attio via Zapier or Relay?

No. The native integration connects Tally and Attio directly, no third-party tool in between. It's faster to set up, has fewer moving parts, and doesn't require a separate Zapier or Relay account.

What happens if I update my form after activating the workflow?

New or renamed fields won't automatically appear in your Attio workflow. Open the Tally trigger block in your workflow and pull in the latest field schema.

Can I filter which submissions trigger the workflow?

Attio's workflow builder supports conditional logic on trigger outputs, so you can add filters to only run the workflow when certain field values are met.

Why use Tally as a form builder for Attio?

Attio is a powerful CRM, but every workflow needs a clean data entry point. Tally gives you that entry point: forms that collect exactly what you need and deliver it straight into Attio as typed, structured outputs. Here's why teams use Tally as their form layer for Attio:

Professional design: Build branded, polished forms with advanced field types, conditional logic, file uploads, and multi-step flows — no coding needed.

No submission caps: Unlike Typeform and Jotform, Tally offers unlimited forms and responses for free — no pricing tiers based on volume.

Native integration: Connect Tally directly to Attio without Zapier or Make. One less tool to maintain, and faster delivery from form to CRM.

Consistent, structured data: Every respondent fills in the same fields in the same format, which makes mapping to Attio records clean and reliable.

Free file uploads: Collect CVs, briefs, screenshots, or any file up to 10 MB per upload, for free. All files are passed through to Attio as URLs.