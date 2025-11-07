Every new form submission can trigger powerful automations by connecting Tally with n8n.
n8n gives you the freedom to implement multi-step AI agents and integrate Tally with any other tool or app.
The n8n integration is available for free to all Tally users.
Connect Tally to n8n
- Create a new workflow in n8n
- Search for
Tallyas a first step to trigger your workflow and
add to workflow
- Select a credential to connect with or
create a new credential
- Paste your Tally API key and
save
- Select your form in the dropdown and
Execute step.
- Submit your form as a test to pull in form submissions into n8n.
- You are now ready to add more steps to your workflow!