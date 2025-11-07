Help center
n8n

Every new form submission can trigger powerful automations by connecting Tally with n8n.
n8n gives you the freedom to implement multi-step AI agents and integrate Tally with any other tool or app.
 
The n8n integration is available for free to all Tally users.
notion image

Connect Tally to n8n

  • Create a new workflow in n8n
  • Search for Tally as a first step to trigger your workflow and add to workflow
notion image
  • Select a credential to connect with or create a new credential
notion image
  • Select your form in the dropdown and Execute step.
notion image
  • Submit your form as a test to pull in form submissions into n8n.
notion image
  • You are now ready to add more steps to your workflow!
notion image