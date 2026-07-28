Written by Marie Martens, last updated: July 2026.

Digitizing a paper form means turning a printed or scanned document into an online form people can fill out and submit from any device, with responses collected automatically instead of printed, mailed, or emailed back. The fastest free way to do this is to upload the paper form (as a photo, scan, or PDF) to Tally , which rebuilds it as an editable online form in seconds.

How paper forms are traditionally digitized

There are a few common ways teams convert paper forms into something digital, each with real drawbacks.

Manually rebuilding the form in a form builder or spreadsheet means retyping every field, option, and instruction by hand. For a one-page form this is tedious; for a multi-page intake form or survey, it can take hours, and it's easy to introduce typos or drop a field.

Data entry outsourcing (or scanning services) will digitize the data from completed paper forms, but that's solving a different problem, you still need an online version of the blank form for future respondents to fill in.

PDF form fillers like Adobe Acrobat can add fillable fields to an existing PDF, but that only gets you a file. Someone still has to download it, fill it in, and email it back. There's no shared link, no automatic response collection, and no dashboard, you're back to manually tracking submissions yourself.

The pattern across all of these: a lot of manual work before you can collect a single response.

The easier way: import the file directly into Tally

Instead of rebuilding the form from scratch or bolting fillable fields onto a static file, upload the original document to Tally and let it draft the form for you.

Here's how it works:

Upload your file: click + New form , select Import from , then upload a PDF, a photo or screenshot of the paper form, or a CSV/JSON/Markdown file if your form already exists in another format.

Review the draft: Tally reads the document and generates the questions, options, and structure automatically. You land directly in the form builder to review and adjust anything.

Add logic if you need it: conditional logic and calculations aren't extracted automatically from the file, so add those after import if your form needs them.

Share it: send the form link, embed it on your site, or share a QR code. No printing, no PDF reader required.

Collect responses automatically: every submission lands in Tally's dashboard, ready to export, sync to Google Sheets or Notion, or download as a branded PDF per response if you still need a document for your records.

Prefer a conversational approach? Tally AI can also recreate a form from a screenshot or PDF shared directly in the chat — logic, structure, and branding included.

This gets you everything a fillable PDF offers, plus what it can't:

No manual rebuilding: questions, options, and structure come from your file automatically.

Automatic response collection: every submission is stored and organized, no inbox full of returned PDFs.

Unlimited forms and responses, free, with no login required to preview.

Conditional logic: show or hide questions based on previous answers, once you've added it post-import.

Integrations: send responses to Google Sheets, Notion, Slack, Airtable, and 30+ other tools.

Custom design: match your brand's colors, fonts, and logo.

Works on any device: no PDF reader or app needed to fill it in.

When a fillable PDF still makes sense

A fillable PDF still wins in two narrower cases: you need to hand someone a form to fill out with no internet access, or an institution requires the exact original PDF template back a government form with a fixed layout, barcode, or field IDs, for example, rather than any PDF.

If the only real requirement is that you end up with a PDF, Tally still gets you there: build the form online, collect the response, and export it as a branded PDF to send along. You skip rebuilding a fillable file from scratch, and the institution still receives a PDF. See how to create a fillable PDF for free for the full walkthrough, including signatures and branded exports.

For everything else, surveys, intake forms, registrations, applications, feedback forms, digitizing into an online form is faster to set up and far easier to collect from.

FAQ

How do I digitize a paper form for free?

Import from when creating a new form. Tally is free, with unlimited forms and responses on every plan. Prefer a conversational approach? Upload a photo, scan, or PDF of the paper form to Tally usingwhen creating a new form. Tally is free, with unlimited forms and responses on every plan. Prefer a conversational approach? Tally AI can also recreate a form from a screenshot or PDF shared directly in the chat, logic, structure, and branding included.

Can I convert a PDF into an online form?

Yes. Upload the PDF to Tally and it generates an editable draft form from the document's questions and structure automatically. You can then review, edit, and share it as a link.

Does importing a file bring over conditional logic?

Not automatically. Tally imports the questions and structure from your file, but conditional logic and calculations need to be added after import.

What file types can I use to digitize a form?

PDF, image or screenshot, JSON, CSV, or Markdown. You can import multiple files at once and Tally creates a separate draft form for each one.

Is there a way to digitize a form without typing it out manually?

Yes, that's the point of file import . Upload the original document and Tally reads it to generate the form automatically, instead of you rebuilding it field by field.

I need to submit a PDF to an institution, can I still use Tally?

Usually, yes. Build the form in Tally, and once someone submits it, download that response as a PDF. You still hand over a PDF; you just don't have to build a fillable file to get there. The exception is when the institution needs its own exact template back rather than any PDF.

How is this different from just making a PDF fillable?

A fillable PDF is still a file someone has to download, fill in, and send back to you manually. Digitizing it into a Tally form gives you a shareable link and automatic response collection, no manual tracking.