Tally lets you import forms from other tools in one click, no rebuilding or copy-pasting necessary.

Importing forms is free for all Tally users.

Import forms from Typeform

Connect your Typeform account and import any of your forms in one click (questions, logic, and structure included).

Import forms from a screenshot or PDF

Anything you can see, Tally AI can rebuild. Upload a screenshot, image, or PDF of a form and Tally AI will recreate it as a native Tally form.

This is the import to use when you're moving from a builder Tally doesn't connect to yet, or when you're starting from a paper form, a Google Forms PDF export, or even a competitor's form screenshot.