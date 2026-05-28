Tally lets you import forms from other tools in one click, no rebuilding or copy-pasting necessary.
Import forms from Typeform
Connect your Typeform account and import any of your forms in one click (questions, logic, and structure included).
Import forms from a screenshot or PDF
Anything you can see, Tally AI can rebuild. Upload a screenshot, image, or PDF of a form and Tally AI will recreate it as a native Tally form.
This is the import to use when you're moving from a builder Tally doesn't connect to yet, or when you're starting from a paper form, a Google Forms PDF export, or even a competitor's form screenshot.
Tally AI is currently in
beta and free for all Tally users.