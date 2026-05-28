Tally lets you import your existing Typeform forms in one click. Connect your Typeform account, pick the forms you want, and Tally rebuilds them for free. No CSV exports, no manual rebuilding, no copying questions across tabs. in beta and Importing from Typeform is currentlyand free for all Tally users.

How to import your forms from Typeform

In your workspace, click + New form then select Import from and choose Typeform .

You'll be redirected to Typeform to log in and approve access. Tally uses OAuth, which means you never have to share your Typeform password.

Once connected, you'll see a list of all your Typeforms. Select the ones you want to bring into Tally and click Import . You can import a single form or multiple forms in one go.

The imported forms appear in your workspace as drafts, ready to review and publish.

What gets imported, and what doesn't

Tally translates your Typeform structure into native Tally blocks. Here's what to expect.

What's imported:

All standard question types: short text, long text, multiple choice, dropdowns, email, number, date, rating, opinion scale, yes/no, and file upload

Question titles, descriptions, and answer options

Required/optional settings per question

Welcome and thank you screens

Multi-page structure

Your form design is matched as close as possible

What needs a quick review after import:

Conditional logic: Tally imports conditional logic, but Typeform's logic jumps don't always map one-to-one. Open the imported form and check that your logic rules behave the way you want.

Integrations: Google Analytics and Meta Pixels are imported. Reconnect other integrations (Slack, Notion, Google Sheets, Zapier, etc.) inside the imported form's settings.

What isn't imported:

Form responses: The importer transfers the form structure, not historical submissions. Export your existing responses from Typeform as a CSV before switching off your old form.

Importing a form doesn't touch your Typeform account. Your original Typeforms keep working until you turn them off, useful if you want to run both side by side during the transition.

Why import your forms from Typeform

People move from Typeform to Tally for a few common reasons. Whatever yours is, the importer means you don't have to start from scratch.

Hitting Typeform's response limits: Typeform's free plan caps you at 10 responses per month, and the first paid tier still only allows 100. With Tally, forms and responses are unlimited on the free plan.

Consolidating tools: If you've been using Typeform alongside other builders, import everything into one workspace and manage it in one place.

Breaking out of the one-question-per-page format: Typeform forces every form into a strict one-question-at-a-time layout. Tally lets you choose — keep that conversational flow, group multiple questions on a single page, build multi-column sections, or mix content and inputs freely. Your forms aren't locked into one structure.

Frequently asked questions

Can I import my Typeform forms into Tally?

Yes. Tally has a built-in Typeform importer that connects to your Typeform account via OAuth and rebuilds your forms in Tally automatically.

Is the Typeform importer free?

Yes, it's free for all Tally users. You can import unlimited forms, and the forms you create stay free forever with unlimited responses.

Does the importer transfer my Typeform responses?

No, only the form structure is imported. Export your existing responses from Typeform as a CSV before switching off your old form. Future submissions go to Tally once you start using the imported form.

Why move from Typeform to Tally?

Tally is a free Typeform alternative with unlimited forms, unlimited responses, conditional logic, calculations, and integrations — all on the free plan. Most Typeform features that sit behind paid tiers are free in Tally.

How long does the import take?

A single form usually imports in a few seconds. Larger batches take a bit longer, but you don't need to wait, you can close the tab and check your workspace once the import is done.